Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chet Nagle's avatar
Chet Nagle
Jan 27

You are absolutely correct, Synthview! The Democrat legislators in Virginia intend to gerrymander what are now fair districts, combining Democrats and Republicans, into total Democratic districts that will give four more seats in Congress to Democrats in this year's elections. Let us pray that our administration will use the judiciary to stop the redistricting of those districts by bringing it before a sympathetic judge. As would the Democrats!

Reply
Share
1 reply
synthview's avatar
synthview
Jan 27

Thanks for the excellent summary, Chet, but you forgot one. The Democrats are planning a mid-summer "special referendum," when voter turnout will be low, except for the true-blue Left., If it passes, the Dems can toss out Virginia's current bi-partisan, fair district map, and gerrymander the state to gain four more Dem House seats in the November midterms.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chet Nagle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture