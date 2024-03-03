In Florida, the Sunshine State, skies are not like those in states to the north. Florida skies are either sunny or rainy. But this winter Floridians are experiencing overcast skies and the cloudiest winter in the past 84 years, a trend expected to continue into Spring. Most climatologists attribute the cloudy skies to the jet stream being affected by El Nino, but some Floridians are certain their dim skies are caused by another force – chemtrails.

Contrails versus Chemtrails

When a friend introduced me to the notion “they” were spraying chemical concoctions on people and I was shown photos of contrails as an example, I laughed. Then I showed the chemtrail believer photos like this one of the contrails of B17s in World War II.

I explained that contrails (condensation trails) form when the hot humid engine exhaust contacts the cold air at high altitudes. The moisture in the exhaust then freezes, forming long white trails of ice crystals that can persist for days. Then he showed me pictures like the one below. Neither of us believed the other.

These days I’m not so sure. There is growing evidence that chemtrails have been used in the recent past and are still being used today. Like in Spain.

Foreign Chemtrails

In 2015 four employees of Spain’s Meteorological Agency admitted that Spain was being sprayed with chemtrials containing lead dioxide, silver iodide and diatomite in order to create a summery climate to encourage tourism. That admission led to a question before the European Parliament.

Then, beginning on 16 April 2020, the Spanish government began to quietly blanket Spain with toxic biocide chemtrails. A Royal Decree stated it was being done because of “a state of emergency for the management of the health crisis situation caused by COVID-19.” Does a Royal Decree allow the Spanish government to secretly douse Spain with toxic biocides?

These events, like others, are violations of the main principle of the Nuremberg Code that states: “The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential.”

Israel is now engaged in a battle with Hamas. If the war ever ends, a startup company called Stardust Solutions will spend $15 million to spray reflective particles into the atmosphere at high altitudes in order to reduce sunlight. Stardust Solutions says "tests using the proprietary chemical blend will move from an indoor testing facility to the actual outdoors.” Perhaps they hope their ‘proprietary chemical blend’ will fall on other countries.

Far from the troubled Middle East, Australia has a project that involves spraying a brine mixture into the lower atmosphere in order to create bigger and brighter clouds that will hopefully reflect sunlight back toward the sun. The project will take place at Southern Cross University with government funding and money from other universities and NGOs. Have the Aussies been informed about that chemtrail and have they consented to it?

Then there is the amusing case of Mexico versus the enthusiastic founder of a U.S. startup company called Making Sunsets. The Mexican government became aware in January 2023 that a U.S. company was lofting sulfur-releasing weather balloons over Mexico’s Baja California. It immediately banned geo-engineering in the entire country. Luke Iseman, founder of Making Sunsets, denied he had released those chemballoons even though in an interview with MIT Technology Review he had admitted launching two chemballoons from a secret location. Was some part of America served a couple of airborne sulfur cocktails in 2022?

American Chemtrails

Some U.S. government agencies are more imaginative than others when it comes to creating strange, very expensive and potentially dangerous projects in the cause of mitigating the Climate Change hoax.

The aptly named LOC-NESS project of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Martha’s Vineyard is a geo-engineering project designed to take carbon dioxide (CO2) out of the atmosphere and lock it in the ocean. The idea is to dump six thousand gallons of sodium hydroxide with chemical colorings into the ocean 10 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard to create a "carbon sink" that will draw 20 tons of CO2 out of the atmosphere and into safe storage in the ocean. They started the project with a government grant of $4.4 BILLION from the U.S. National Science Foundation. So far there is no bragging by Woods Hole that spending billions of taxpayer dollars has been able to stop global warming. Is it too early, or is no news bad news?

The citizens of New Hampshire became worried about chemtrails and their state legislators sprang into action. Representatives Jason Gerhard and Kelley Potenza, both Republicans, sponsored a bill called “The Clean Atmosphere Preservation Act” that would prohibit “the intentional release of polluting emissions, including cloud seeding, weather modification, excessive electromagnetic radio frequency, and microwave radiation and made penalties for violation of such prohibition.” On February 8, the bill was reported out of committee as ““Inexpedient to Legislate.” In legislator talk, it means the bill was dead.

New Hampshire license plates boast the motto, “Live Free or Die.” I can imagine lobbyists swarming the State House in Concord paying the legislators to take the ‘die option.’

Our National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the UN, the folks who gave us Covid lockdowns, masks, deadly vaccines and a gigantic hole in our economy are now also in the chemtrail business. They call it Solar Radiation Modification (SRM) which means blotting out sunlight in the name of “a climate-resilient future.” You can read all about it at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6784395/

NIH is okay with injecting sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere, but they do worry about having large aircraft with advanced engines that can do those “injections” high enough in the stratosphere. Considering the vaccine injections those co-conspirators gave the planet in the last three years, what could possible go wrong?

Bill Gates Versus Climate Change

No discussion of chemtrails and climate change would be complete without a mention of Bill Gates, the tireless champion of ways to combat global warming and pandemics – as long as they profit his portfolio of sun dimming projects and vaccines.

As Tracey Watson notes on Natural News, “Despite being praised by some as a philanthropist and humanitarian, the reality is that Gates’ actions have proved time and time again that he is actively invested in reducing the global population by whatever means necessary.”

This time, Gates and Harvard scientists are planning a project that might actually depopulate the world. They call it a Stratospheric Controlled Perturbation Experiment (SCoPEx) that will mimic the 1991 explosion of Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines. That eruption blasted 20 million tons of sulfur dioxide into the stratosphere, causing a chemical cloud that remained aloft for almost two years, reflecting sunlight around the world and cooling the earth’s surface by 1 degree Fahrenheit. It also caused sulfuric acid rain and the deaths of more than 700 people.

Big League Politics.com tells us Gates has funded a firm that will make SCoPEx a reality, one that exceeds the dreams of anyone now using chemtrails to block sunlight. Gates intends to use aircraft to dump millions of tons of calcium carbonate dust twelve miles above the earth every day until it blocks enough sunlight to end global warming.

Big League Politics also compares Gates to Monty, the loathsome billionaire in the Simpsons series who also plans to block sunlight for profit. It’s not a very poor likeness, is it?

Bill Gates undoubtedly knows that climate change is a hoax so perhaps his SCoPEx project is really designed to stop photosynthesis in parts of the world, without which food crops cannot survive. He could then depopulate large parts of the planet, like Africa. Or the United States.

While you scan the skies for chemtrails you can take a some solace from Tracey Watson’s words, “Not everyone is eager for the experiments to begin, however, and authorities have called a halt over fears that the research could backfire and cause natural phenomena like droughts and hurricanes.”

Before you get too complacent, please remember that Bill Gates, the cabal of American oligarchs, and the Obama/Biden government are still working diligently to enslave us all.