Chewing Gum

The American Chemical Society researchers “wanted to identify how many microplastics a person could potentially ingest from chewing natural and synthetic gums,” according to a Society statement in March. They knew that natural chewing gum uses plant-based polymers to achieve a chewy texture and synthetic gums “use synthetic rubber bases from petroleum-based polymers.” They found there was no difference.

One of the researchers, Lisa Lowe, also noted there was no difference between natural and synthetic gums in terms of the amount of microplastics released, and the particles in the chewer’s saliva were the same polymers. Not only that, but the project’s principal investigator said the study was limited to finding microplastics that were 20 micrometers in width and above and it was very likely smaller-sized microplastics were not detected. He added, “The plastic released into saliva is a small fraction of the plastic that’s in the gum.”

A peer-reviewed study has shown that ingesting microplastics is a threat to human health. DEHP, the chemical used to soften plastics in raincoats, food packaging, shower curtains, PVC pipes, IV bags and other items has been associated with many health problems, including hormone disruption, obesity, diabetes, infertility, and heart problems. The New Lede, a publication that analyzed the study, noted that DEHP has been associated with at least 356,238 deaths in 2018 among people in the 55-64 age group. The estimated economic burden associated with those deaths is $510 billion.

Microplastics have been found in many organs and, for the first time, have been found in the brain. They can weaken the immune system and lead to cancer. Microplastic exposure has also been associated with reproductive issues (they have been found in the placenta), metabolic disorders, and damage to DNA.

Microplastics have even been found in tap water. Luckily, boiling tap water for five minutes will reduce the level of microplastics by 90%. So drink a glass of boiled water instead of chewing that stick of gum.

Fluoride In Municipal Tap Wate

Any discussion of tap water must include a mention of fluoride after U.S. District Judge Edward Chen ruled that, “the risk to health at exposure levels in United States drinking water is sufficiently high to trigger regulatory response by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).” That ruling was underlined by a study that showed fluoride in drinking water has reduced the IQ of children. Utah was the first state to ban fluoride in tap water, followed by Florida and 50 communities -- 27 million people -- in a growing nationwide movement.

Secretary RFK Jr.’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have not agreed with Judge Chen’s decision, nor have they suggested that other states should follow Utah and Florida’s example.

The EPA has even filed an appeal to reverse the Judge Chen’s decision, and the CDC still maintains that, “Community water fluoridation is a practical, cost-effective, and equitable way for communities to improve oral health regardless of age, education, or income by preventing cavities. This results in less mouth pain, fewer fillings or teeth pulled, and fewer missed days of work and school.”

Secretary RFK Jr. surely has the time to call his directors of the EPA and CDC and advise them of his thoughts. I do hope he has some thoughts about fluoride and autism, not to mention municipal water supplies filled with carcinogens, heavy metals, prescription drugs, and an assortment of toxic chemicals and fluorides -- except for Utah and Florida.

Thinning Hair

Despite today’s tsunami of shaven heads, most men and women are sensitive to their thinning hair. Luckily, there are telehealth companies to meet their needs. Or are they really lucky?

In 1970 minoxidil was discovered to grow hair when applied to the scalp. Then finastride (generic name is Propecia) and dutastiride gained popularity, with finastride outpacing minoxidil and sparking an FDA approved billion dollar industry of Telehealth Companies like Hims and Hers.

Finastride was developed by Merck to treat enlarged prostrate glands. That led to reproductive problems with those men who decided to use it as a hair restorative. Despite those problems, a report in 2024 by Epic Research showed that use of finastride increased by 200%! Dutasteride was also designed to treat enlarged prostates and it is even stronger than finastride (Propecia). However, it is not an FDA approved drug for hair loss, so it must be sold for hair loss as an “off label” drug.

The problem with both these drugs is that they lower androgen levels. That causes side effects like lower libido (sex drive), gynecomastia (enlarged breasts in males), and they can cause birth defects. All this leads to a side effect of making it more difficult to father a child.

Dr. Justin Houman, an urologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, has seen a growing number of young men, as much as one or two a week, who seek treatment for finasteride’s sexual side effects.

The side effects of minoxidil , according to a 2023 study of 400 men, include scalp itching (13.8 percent), increased facial hair growth (12.3 percent), increased hair loss, worsening seborrheic dermatitis, headaches panic attacks and suicidal thoughts.Almost 90 percent of users discontinued minoxidil within a year

The side effects are “very, very common” because hair growth drugs are easier to get from Telehealth Companies, Houman said. He added that the cosmetic benefits of finasteride are almost never worth the risks, and that “this is not something young men should take.”

Confused? Here are some charts from The Epoch Times that may un-confuse you:

Not too encouraging, is it? I reckon I would opt for the low-level laser therapy.

Abortion Drug

The danger of the abortion pill is more obvious. The Washington Times ran an article headlined, “Abortion pill 22 times more dangerous than warning label billing.” That article noted that an analysis of 865,727 prescriptions for mifepristone between 2017 and 2023 showed that within 45 days, 10.93% of women who took the pill were treated for multiple side effects including sepsis, hemorrhaging and infection, and 2.84% ended up getting a surgical abortion – at least 22 times more than the claim of “less than 0.5%” on the drug label.

The Ethics and Public Policy Center (EPPC), a conservative think tank that released the study, recommended that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) should bring back the safety regulations weakened under the Obama and Biden administrations by stating, “In light of this research, we urge the FDA to reinstate earlier, stronger patient safety protocols and reconsider its approval of mifepristone altogether. Women deserve better than the abortion pill.”

The FDA approved mifepristone for abortions in 2000 with a list of precautions including requiring doctors to prescribe and dispense the drugs at their medical offices. The protocol also required a follow-up visit and a report of any adverse side effects.

By 2023 those safeguard regulations have all been eliminated. Now the drugs may be prescribed online and delivered to homes by mail with no follow-up required. The maximum term of pregnancy allowed for pill abortions has been lowered from 10 weeks to 7 weeks.

The study reported that 1.34% of the women had infections, 0.15% received transfusions, 0.66% were hospitalized, 4.73 visited an emergency room, 3.31% had hemorrhages, and 0.22% had “other life-threatening events.”

On the other hand, the Mifeprex warning label showed emergency room visits between 2.9-4.6%, hospitalizations as 0.04% and hemorrhages as “not reported.”

This is another thing Secretary RFK Jr. should end with a phone call. Just as he should end the CDC regulation requiring the Covid vaccine, and all the other vaccines, for children on Medicaid.

CDC Forces Kids On Medicaid To Get The Covid Jab

Children’s Health Defense has funded a California pediatrician’s suit against the CDC over its program requiring doctors in her state who treat children enrolled in Medicaid to give those children ALL of the vaccines recommended by the CDC -- including the Covid vaccination!

What?

Have we forgotten the CDC’s insane childhood schedule of vaccinations? Here it is, a chart that cannot show the damage being done to our children by that myriad of vaccinations – autism and Sudden Death Syndrome, to name just two.

And the Covid jab? Because a child’s parents are too poor to qualify for Medicare their right to freedom of choice has been taken from the them and their parents. Worse, that child is doomed to a future of autism, heart disease, and other chronic diseases that will follow them into their adulthood years.

Besides the Medicare issue, there is now enough proof assembled to take Fauci and his co-conspirators to court for crimes against humanity.

I haven’t seen any handcuffs yet.

More Worries About Nanotechnology

According to Stew Peters and Mat Taylor (who lives off the grid in Ecuador to avoid being harmed by nanotechnology), the nanobots that researchers are finding in blood he is now finding in dental anesthetics and dental drugs. The godless powers and principalities that want to control us are now trying to use ANYTHING that is injectable to get those self-assembling nanobots into us.

That means injectables used in surgery are also contaminated, as are every vaccine that you or your kids get. Taylor checked dental anesthetics made before 2019 and found that none were compromised – those made after 2019 were compromised with nanotechnology. If he is right, it follows that nanotechnology is also being sprayed on us from geo-engineering aircraft, and probably on our food crops. No one has yet checked on our municipal water supplies.

In May of 2024 I wrote about a Deagle prediction that the population of the United States would decrease to just 100 million people. Deagle is a defense contractor with superb Deep State connections, here and elsewhere, and they refused to elaborate on exactly what would destroy the American and European populations. Deagle took the population charts off their website when the questions reached a fever pitch. You can read my post, The Killing of America, by clicking here.

So unless we find a way to get off this planer and find another planet where we can replant western civilization, it appears we and Europe may perish.

There are credible reports from people like Ashton Forbes that we have indeed found a way to leave this planet, but the discovery of nanotechnology already in the blood of those who have had dental surgery or any surgery or have eaten plants sprayed with nanotechnology or eaten meat from vaccinated cows or drank their milk or breathed the nanobot chemtrails from geo-engineering planes – all of which means Deagle was right and we are out of time.

So we either find an antidote to the nanotechnology in our blood before the godless powers and principalities spring their technology trap and we will be at their mercy.

Or we get busy and jail all the devils who are killing America and Europe.