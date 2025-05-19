Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

john edson
5d

This is right on, Chet. I've also been on this whole case for some time and wrote a novel that ended with the roundup of the entire worldwide network of evildoers for trials and punishments. Now, with nano-bots and other assorted means of causing us great harm, it reminds me of the Bee Gee song, "Words" and the verse that says, "This world has lost its glory - let's start a brand new story ..." I really hate to think we are all 'toast' but the black hats seem to have the edge with so many of us already gone or severely compromised. Any rally back from this edge will surely need miracles and soon. Thanks for the heads-up about these products and for your courage in calling them out. Keep it up, we need the truth no matter how harsh.

Chet Nagle
5d

Thanks, John!

Several of my subscribers have had buyer’s remorse and/or want to stick their heads in the sand and so they have departed my substack. Thank God you and others get it! As you write, we will definitely need some miracles, so prayers can’t hurt.

Stay well and as active as you and I are allowed.

Chet

