China controls about 70% of global rare earth mining and about 80% of subsequent purification and smelting. That unhappy situation came about after decades of neglect and environmental regulation of rare earths mining by the United States. We do have a few mines that might rectify that imbalance, but it will take years.

The letters that China suddenly sent to the U.S. and other countries restricts the importation of Chinese rare earths and magnets used in aircraft, missiles, submarines, semiconductors and electronics and domestic products like washing machines, medical equipment etc. Even Chinese nationals now in the Untied States are barred from participating in unlicensed rare earth projects.

Anything that contains 1 tenth of 1% of Chinese rare earths, no matter in which country they are made, will need a Chinese license. The kicker is that to get the license the importer has to divulge end-user data, specifications and intended use. The disruption of critical supply chains will paralyze the U.S. military industrial complex and the weapons it produces, not to mention automobiles and other non-military products.

The defense industries of the EU and the UK, now in the difficult process of rebuilding, will be especially hard hit by the Chinese ban on rare earths and their products. Nabeel Mancheri, senior adviser at EIT RawMaterials an EU-funded organization focused on critical materials, said Europe will have to deal with the immediate impact of the ban on producing defense components like semiconductors because Europe lacks sources for rare earths. “They’re taking different steps, like funding different projects and collaborating with third countries. This effort will bear fruit in a couple of years, maybe by 2030, but in the short term, Europe will struggle with how to solve this.“

The combination of the disruption American and European military supply chains would undoubtedly lead to a shooting war with China if the rare earths challenge is not solved peacefully.

Does Beijing want a war now? Not likely, since China believes that rare earths are just another one of their “assassin’s maces” that will make America give up without a fight. Beijing can remind us of that idea -- and then back down.

What Will Happen Next?

America and its allies will solve the rare earths provocation by Communist China, one way or another. The provocation has a good side – it will drive home the realization that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) aims to become the foremost power on the planet, despite its disappearing population and it’s crumbling economy.

Nevertheless, local economic warfare by China will increase, especially in the United States, and it will be accompanied by clandestine actions that that will damage our economy and degrade our security. What are those security threats?

Air Force General Tim Haugh, former head of the National Security Agency and commander of U.S. Cyber Command reminded us on CBS Sixty Minutes just how vulnerable we are now. He said Chinese state-sponsored hacks of systems controlling water, transportation and electrical power grid networks has been going on for years. Asked if China was preparing for war on American soil he answered, “There was no other reason to target those systems. There’s no advantage to be gained economically. There was no foreign intelligence-collection value. The only value would be for use in a crisis or a conflict.” He added, “And in many cases, they’re vulnerable.”

Sectors in the United States hit by Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) hackers include large telecommunications networks, the New York City subway system, 13 gas pipeline operators, the port of Houston, and major telephone companies. Targeting also included multiple intrusions at American utilities discovered in 2023. China had been intruding on some of these computer networks for at least five years, Haugh said.

One example occurred in 2023 when the FBI notified the director of a water treatment plant in Littleton, Massachusetts, that his control system has been targeted by Chinese hackers. The town of 10,000 people was among 200 similar locations that had network intrusions.

Haugh said, “If you are willing to go after a small water provider in Littleton, Massachusetts, what other target is off the list? So, from that perspective, this is a national threat.”

Because of our inattention, carelessness and greed, the list of Chinese security threats on the soil of America seems endless. While bickering politicians shut down our government, Chinese Communist China is turning the foundation of our country to rubble, one state, one county, one city and one town at a time.

Chinese Illegal Aliens

How many illegal Chinese aliens are in the United States at this moment? No one knows. The prestigious Committee On The Present Danger: China believes there is “Evidence of the presence inside the United States of perhaps as many as 200,000 Chinese Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) personnel.” Those were the military-age soldiers who crossed our southern border in unaccompanied groups during the Biden presidency and refused free cell phones and credit cards. They already had cell phones of their own, and plenty of money.

Those Chinese PLA nationals are now driving 18-wheelers all over America, with Commercial Drivers Licenses from states like California and Ohio. Federal officers and Oklahoma Highway Patrol held a three-day operation in September on Interstate 40 “to disrupt criminal activity and threats to public safety ... through vigorous traffic enforcement.”

ICE broke down the country of origin of those 120 illegal alien drivers who had Commercial Drivers Licenses: 39 of those arrested were from India, 13 from Uzbekistan, six were from the country of Georgia, and 12 were Chinese nationals and illegal aliens. The rest came from other countries. ICE said California issued 44 CDLs to the illegal aliens, followed by New York with 14 and Pennsylvania with 12. Other states that issued CDLs included Illinois, Florida, Minnesota, Ohio, Nevada, Utah, and Virginia.

What is amazing is that one third of fleet hauling American freight in the U.S. is not driven by Americans. What is even more amazing is that illegal alien Chinese nationals were caught earlier transporting units of PLA personnel! One can only hope that ICE and the FBI arrested those Chinese illegal aliens and vigorously interrogated the drivers and passengers and found out where they were from and where they were going.

We have other problems besides Chinese illegal alien truck drivers. Problems like the Apple company, spies, and useful idiots.

Apple Is A Chinese Company

Patrick McGee, a journalist for the Financial Times, compares Apple’s total investment in Communist China to more than twice the inflation-adjusted cost of the Marshall Plan that rebuilt western Europe after World War II. According to Apple’s internal documents, Apple was investing $55 billion in China each year by 2014. Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, pledged a further $275 billion investment over five years. To focus that number, the U.S. government will invest $52 billion over 4 years in the American semiconductor industry via the Chips and Science Act.

The Marshall Plan rebuilt democratic allies, while Apple’s version accelerated a communist totalitarian competitor. Apple helped build railways, electric power infrastructure, specialized tooling, and entire cities around assembly lines. All of that enabled a precision and level of Chinese manufacturing that no other Western firm could match. It was not only about cheap labor, but China’s communist rulers ability to control state-backed infrastructure, training, logistics, and scale. As McGee wrote, “What Apple was doing was akin to making 10 million Ferraris a year.” And also accumulating a cash pile that is the envy of other companies.

One other thing. The rare earths contained in Apple products will not be rationed or hindered in any way by the Communist Chinese Party. They already know all the technology in every Apple product and Apple has a major part of the computer and cellphone market in the world – and in the United States.

So the next time you walk into one of those glittering Apple stores in your mall, remember you are walking into a Chinese Communist Party store.

The number of America’s useful idiots includes the CEO’s of high tech companies like Nvidia, Intel and others.

Lip-Bu Tan, is a U.S. citizen, born in Malaysia, who is now the CEO of Intel, the great American high tech innovator. Before that he ran Walden International, a venture capital firm that invested $5 billion dollars of American capital in countries like Communist China. His command of Mandarin helped him become a board member of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, a leading Communist Chinese chip-maker.

He also led Cadence Design Systems that the Department of Justice said would plead guilty to illegally selling its technology to a Chinese university with ties to the Chinese military. President Trump posted on Truth Social in August that Tan should resign immediately. There “is no other solution,” Trump posted.

Another useful idiot is Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, a Wall Street darling. Huang said in a recent interview that while some Americans wear the label “China hawk” as a badge of honor, it is really “a badge of shame.” The future, Mr. Huang says, “doesn’t have to be all us or them. It could be us and them.” He obviously hasn’t read about Communist China’s threat to his homeland, Taiwan, or their restrictions to the world’s supply of rare earths. Or has he?

To paraphrase an old adage, “like the poor we always have spies.” The United States has more than its share.

A senior adviser to the U.S. State Department, Ashley Tellis, was arrested on 11 October. According to court documents filed by the Department of Justice on 13 October, he is accused of taking thousands of top-secret documents to a meeting with Chinese officials. Meetings with Chinese officials have been going on since 2022, according to federal officials. Tellis started working for the State Department in 2001 and served on the National Security Council staff as special assistant to President George W. Bush.

Then, on 8 October, the U.S. State Department fired a foreign service diplomat because of his relationship with a woman with ties to the Chinese Communist Party. President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio Rubio reviewed the case and determined that he had “admitted concealing a romantic relationship with a Chinese national with known ties to the Chinese Communist Party.” Why didn’t the FBI arrest that “diplomat?”

Chinese state companies also have access to our capital markets (the stock exchanges and bond markets). Why do we continue to give Communist China our dollars? That’s simple - greed. The Wall Street masters of the universe might have second thoughts when their lights go out and their water stops running. It will then be too late.

Powell’s Federal Reserve Is A Caldron Of Chinese Spies

The United States Federal Reserve was subjected to a Senate investigation in 2022 and was revealed as a longtime hotbed of Chinese espionage. For more than a decade, the Chinese Communist Party targeted Federal Reserve employees through a mix of coercion, recruitment offers, and propaganda partnerships hidden behind Chinese academic institutions and think tanks. According to the Senate report, the Fed’s own counterintelligence team had identified a group of 13 employees across eight regional banks, referred to as the “P-Network,” that exhibited serious red flags linking them to the Chinese government.

There was hard evidence of employees compromised by Communist China as detailed by Natalie Winters on her Substack site:

1. Detained and Surveilled in China (Individual A)

• In 2019, a Fed employee was detained four separate times by Chinese authorities during a visit to Shanghai. He was threatened, told his family would be harmed, and coerced into handing over sensitive U.S. economic data. Chinese agents accessed his Fed laptop, phones, and internal contact lists. He was ordered to “tell a good story about China” back in the U.S. This employee returned to his post with full access to confidential monetary policy data.

2. Secret Data Transfers to Chinese Institutions (Individual B)

• Another employee sent modeling code and restricted Fed data to a university linked to China’s central bank (PBOC). He proposed deeper collaboration between his Reserve Bank and Chinese state institutions while maintaining access to Class II FOMC data, which includes sensitive internal forecasts and deliberations.

3. Coordination with Chinese Propaganda Outlets (Individual C)

• Another Federal Reserve employee took a paid visiting professorship in China funded by the CCP and subsequently acted as a liaison with Xinhua News Agency, the Chinese government’s propaganda arm. He even helped Chinese journalists and officials gain access to Fed contacts, often bypassing formal Fed communication channels.

4. Suspicious Talent Recruitment Programs (Individual D)

• Another Federal Reserve employee attempted to transfer large U.S. data sets to Chinese institutions. He was found to have joined the Thousand Talents Program, China’s premier foreign recruitment tool for stealing scientific and economic research. This affiliation was never disclosed and the employee continued working at the Federal Reserve.

There was even a named case: John Harold Rogers. The Justice Department indicted Rogers, a senior adviser in the Federal Reserve’s Division of International Finance, for passing sensitive U.S. economic data to agents tied to the Chinese government. Rogers served at the Federal Reserve from 2010 to 2021 with access to confidential materials related to FOMC deliberations, economic forecasts, and tariff policy analysis. He began working with Chinese co‑conspirators posing as university students in 2013, and intensified the misconduct after 2018, using personal email and printed documents to transfer restricted Federal Reserve data. In 2023, Rogers received $450,000 from a Chinese university while teaching and meeting with the supposed “students” in China, including hotel rooms where he shared Federal Reserve trade secrets.

Why didn’t Chairman Jerome Powell have the criminals described above arrested for espionage, as was John Powers? Was it sympathy for the Chinese citizen employees whose families in China were menaced by the CCP? Was it the money Powers received? Was it the fact that President Biden and his family were also taking bribes from Communist China?

Despite a stream of internal reports of attempted data thefts, coercion, and foreign recruitment, Chairman Powell allowed the implicated employees to keep on working. He has also expanded international research collaboration with Communist China without tightening security. Powell did not even require disclosure of foreign academic affiliations, even with Communist China. The only change he made, after the Senate investigation, was to ban compensation from “countries of concern,” but still allowed Communist Chinese affiliations, if they were unpaid.

The final question is -- why doesn’t Trump fire Powell?

More Chinese Communist Party Subversion In America

NASA has barred Chinese nationals holding U.S. visas from all its facilities and networks, the latest move by Washington to safeguard the space agency as the space race with Beijing intensifies.

Chinese students have been intercepted importing dangerous agricultural pathogens in their socks. Chinese-owned facilities – one was found in Reedley, California – held human pathogens. How many other such plants are scattered across America waiting for the biowar signal? China has a huge military biological warfare institution which raises the question, why do our universities continue to accept Chinese students? The answer is money.

Our universities have established Confucius Institutes (some have been rebranded) on university campuses influencing and recruiting young Americans. The Chinese government funds 50% of those institutes with grants for Chinese teacher’s salaries, operating costs, and materials. The host university funds the remainder. Critics of the institutes object to this funding model since it will come with aligning American students with China’s political narratives. Why do universities do it? Their faculties are leftwing globalists -- or they would not have a Confucius Institute.

Seven “Overseas Chinese Police Service Centers,” linked to China’s huge 800,000 man Ministry of Public Security, have been identified (so far). They are usually disguised as community non-profits. They harass American Chinese dissidents and threaten other Americans of Chinese descent who have relatives in mainland China to get their cooperation. They are operating in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Houston. Others are operating in Utah, Nebraska and Minnesota. The FBI raided one in Manhattan’s Chinatown in 2022 and got a guilty plea in 2024. When our government finally opens, Congress will debate a bill called Expel Illegal Chinese Police Act of 2025.

The shadow army of thousands of military age Chinese males continues to probe our military bases by crashing through gates and flying drones over those facilities to closely photograph them. Below is an aerial map of Chinese owned properly near Andrews Air Force Base, home of the President’s aircraft. Does anyone know how many illegal Chinese alien soldiers live in China-owned Westphalia Estates so close to the Andrews Air Force base runways?

Stealthy marijuana grow-houses and farms are operating across the United States, providing more cover for Chinese male illegal aliens and their money-laundering operations. Oklahoma, because of its early marijuana rules, had 8,400 licensed operating marijuana farms at the end of 2022. The state stopped issuing licenses in 2022 and now has 1,195 active farms, 85% of which have Chinese owners or operators.

New reporting rules for licensed growers in Oklahoma have shown that an enormous amount of marijuana is not accounted for. Donnie Anderson, director of the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, told Congress in September 2025 that licensed farms reported growing 87 million plants of marijuana. Each plant has a yield of one pound, which makes the total amount of marijuana grown worth $153 billion. It is unknown where all that money went, though the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics has documented transfers to the Bank of China as well as Chinese Communist Party businesses.

Below is a photo of Oklahoma National Guardsmen hauling away a load of Oklahoma illegal marijuana.

The Chinese Communist Party has many other domestic American targets besides growing marijuana. Their “Elite Capture” program has been especially successful from towns to cities to Congress and the U.S. government itself.

Chinese Espionage In Congress

In October, an unidentified State Department official was fired over his romantic relationship with a Chinese national with known ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

In 2020 Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) got caught in another honeypot trap when Axios reported Christine Fang (aka Fang Fang) had started relations with Swalwell in 2022 when he was on the Dublin, California city council. Fang’s help included fundraising for his congressional campaign and a recommendation of an office intern. (Were both from China?)

There were other Chinese spy “scandals” involving our politicians:

1. (New York 2024) Linda Sun was chief of staff to New York Governor Hochul (D) and aide to Governor Cuomo was charged with acting as an undisclosed agent for the Chinese Communist Party. She funneled millions in bribes to other politicians. The outcome was Sun’s arrest in August 2024.

2. APT31 Hacking Campaign (2010-2024 Nationwide) Seven Chinese nationals, members f the APT31 hacking group ties to the Chinese Ministry of State Security were indicted for a 14-year cyber-espionage operation targeting emails of White House aides, Department of Justice, Commerce Department, State Department staff, Senators and Representatives (both parties) targeting 2020 election-related data. All defendants were in China and evaded arrest.

3. Tulsi Gabbard Fundraiser Infiltration (2013, Hawaii & California) Fang Fang organized a fundraiser for her campaign and left the United States suddenly in 2015. Was she tipped-off that the FBI was on to her by her many political contacts she funded?

Senator Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) is the Senate Minority Leader. His wife, Elaine Chou, held offices like Secretary of Labor under G.W. Bush from 2001 to 2009 and Secretary of Transportation under President Trump in 2017. She is from the Chou family who has a billion dollar shipping company called Foremost. The Chou family has seats on the China State Shipbuilding that has links to Communist China’s military. Foremost had its ships build in China’s shipyards and has received hundreds of millions in low cost loans from Communist China’s banks. Posts on X amplified unproven claims of “corruption” and “CCP influence” which was tied to McConnell’s wealth, boosted by a Chao family gift of $25 million dollars. The controversy damaged Elaine Chao’s reputation and she resigned in 2021, citing the Capitol riot, but amid ongoing scrutiny. Was Senator Mitch McConnell a victim of Communist China’s “Elite Capture” program?

Conclusion

The list goes on, as varied as our self-made vulnerabilities. Wall Street barons running capital venture companies and stock and bond exchanges insist on keeping American capital markets open to Communist China. Their motive is greed.

No agency is trying to find the 200,000 PLA shadow army that is hidden in our towns and countryside and whose individuals drive their comrades around with state-issued Commercial Drivers Licenses. The motives of those issuing states is Trump derangement syndrome.

Apple has pumped vast amounts of money into Communist China. Their motive was and is greed.

Congressmen, Senators and government officials are bribed and cajoled into bed by Chinese Communist spies. Their motive is greed -- and sex.

Chairman Powell of the Federal Reserve has made no effort to make his bank secure from Chinese espionage. His motive is unknown, but he should be immediately terminated.

It is not a pretty picture of the honesty and morality of those who now wield power over the American citizenry, with a few exceptions.

Hopefully, the Trump administration will expose the spies and their enablers.

In a following article we will examine the extent of Chinese-owned farmland near U.S. military bases. Stay tuned.