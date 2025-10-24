Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

I thought I was showing that China, despite their poor demographics and crumbling economy, is a multifaceted threat here on the homeland of America. As for AI, it is far from a game changer at this point, especially since it is learning to systemically prevaricate.

5h

Your post hails China's urban glow—sparkling cities, high-speed trains, a futuristic hum. As a historian, I get the awe. Empires always dazzle with their works. But beneath the sheen lies a darker pulse. China's AI isn't just building cities. It's chaining 1.4 billion people. Cameras track every step. Censorship strangles speech. Social scores lock lives into obedience. Their drones gear up for smart wars. They hack US ships in fake Taiwan clashes. Deepfakes flood screens to ignite chaos. Their AI market surges to $127 billion by 2030, poised to crash our banks and bend global trade through Belt and Road debt traps. Smart cities in Africa and Asia? They spread this control grid. Robots, lunar rovers, even cancer-fighting AI—dual-use tools blurring into weapons.

Asia feels the chill. Japan trusts Beijing’s leader at just 8%. South Korea rejects China by 81%. Southeast Asia? Most fear its grip—sea disputes, trade pressure, Philippine ships rammed by their fleets. Indonesia wavers but dreads interference.

Inside China, Han pride festers into supremacy. They see their ways as the peak. Other Asians? Lesser. Uyghurs and Tibetans? Threats to crush. Online, this arrogance fuels a machine bent on dominance.

Your lens catches the sparkle. But history warns of empires that shine while they choke. China’s AI builds a cage for freedom. Not just progress. Raw power. A global shadow looms. Read this and see the truth: https://sleuthfox.substack.com/p/chinas-ai-surge-outpacing-the-west

