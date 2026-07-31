Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

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incomingcall
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best protection is knowing what you got? what a load of horseshit. best protection is the word NO. not please tell me which toxin you are injecting so i know what exactly it was that did the damage. protection is preventing the damage not knowing what to call it. this piece written by a medical industry shill.

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