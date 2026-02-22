What Just Happened?

On Friday morning John G. Roberts, Jr., Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, released the decision of the Court in the case of Learning Resources, Inc., et al. v. Donald J. Trump, et al. That decision would decide whether or not the tariff program used by President Trump to punish the drug exporting countries of Mexico, Canada and China and level trade deficits with other countries that will create investments and factories in the United States, was legal.

The Supreme Court decided those tariffs are illegal.

The vote was 6 to 3 with Justice Roberts, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Ketanji Brown Jackson (the usual suspects) joined by Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch to make up the majority. Roberts authored the wording of the decision in which he stated that, “The President asserts the independent power to impose tariffs on imports from any country, of any product, at any rate, for any amount of time. Those words cannot bear such weight.” Sonorous liberal words indeed.

Justices Clarance Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh and Samuel Alito disagreed with the decision, with Kavanaugh making some significant points. He wrote that:

1. Tariffs are a traditional and common tool to regulate importation.

2. In the foreign affairs realm, courts recognize that Congress often deliberately grants flexibility and discretion to the President to pursue America’s foreign interests.

3. The interim effects of the Court’s decision could be substantial (the words he used were “a mess”). The United States may be required to refund billions of dollars to importers who paid the IEEPA (International Emergency Economic Powers Act) tariffs, even though some importers may have already passed on costs to consumers or others.”

4. “The sole legal question here is whether under IEEPA, tariffs are a means to ‘regulate … importation.’ Statutory text, history, and precedent demonstrate that the answer is clearly yes.”

Justice Thomas expanded on the history of Congress delegating power to the President to regulate commerce, going back to trade negotiations with Native Americans. He wrote, “The First Congress gave the President the power to ‘prescribe’ ‘rules and regulations’ that would ‘govern’ any person licensed to trade with Indians. In delegating this power, Congress did not specify or limit what kinds of regulations the President could impose.”

History Of Presidents Using IEEPA

It is very interesting to note that other presidents besides Trump have used IEEPA tariffs to further their international aims. Those presidents include Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

It is quite clear that IEEPA tariffs have become the default internation sanctions tool of our presidents and have been expanded -- include the definition of what constitutes “an extraordinary threat.”

President Reagan used IEEPA for foreign policy pressure, especially for sanctions tied to terrorism, Cold War conflicts and hostile regimes. It cemented IEEPA as a routine presidential tool. He used it to freeze Libyan government assets in the U.S. for its ties to terrorism, one of the first full-scale uses of economic sanctions under IEEPA. In Nicaragua, then under a Sandinista government, he used trade sanctions, restrictions on financial transactions, and other Cold War related pressures. He also used IEEPA against South Africa for its apartheid policies. The public was outraged. No courts intervened.

Jimmy Carter used IEEPA to freeze Iranian assets after the U.S. embassy takeover in Tehran. The public was outraged. The Supreme Court approved the broadening of presidential economic authority.

After 9/11 George W. Bush used IEEPA to freeze assets of suspected terrorist organizations and individuals. Charities and organizations were blacklisted without due process, effectively blocking their constitutional rights. The public was outraged. No courts intervened.

Barack Obama used IEEPA for sweeping sanctions after Russia annexed Crimea and declared cyber threats a national emergency. Legal scholars were worried that the definition of “extraordinary threat” was expanding. The public was outraged. No courts intervened.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, Joe Biden used IEEPA to target banks, oligarchs, and Russian central bank reserves, increasing the power of IEPPA in shaping world markets. The public was outraged. No courts intervened.

What Happened In The Supreme Court?

This leads us to the question of why did conservative Supreme Court Justices join with Roberts and the Democrat appointed Justices? Was it Roberts defending the bipartisan nature of the Supreme Court? (We have learned the Chief Justice will scream during closed door meetings with other Justices.) Was it the mainstream media’s Trump Derangement Syndrome? Was it public apathy and lack of outrage over the issue?

It was likely a mix of all these concerns -- with special regard to trimming the decision to fit Justice Robert’s inclination to keep both conservative and liberal Justices on board of all Supreme Court decisions. If he could not do that, he didn’t write the decision.

What Really Happened

In the weeks leading up to the Supreme Court decision, Trump repeatedly depicted tariffs as vital to America’s economic and financial health. Days after the oral arguments, Trump posted on Truth Social that a negative decision by the Supreme Court could involve trillions of dollars. He wrote that “The ‘unwind’ in the event of a negative decision on tariffs would be, including investments made, to be made, and return of funds, to be more than 3 trillion dollars.” He added it “would truly become an insurmountable National Security Event, and devastating to the future of our country--possibly non-sustainable!”

That’s the “mess” to which Justice Kavanaugh was referring.

But unnoticed by the media, various leaders involved in the U.S. economy, like White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, who warned CNBC that, “There are a lot of other legal authorities that can reproduce the deals that we’ve made with other countries and can do so basically immediately.”

He was hinting that the Supreme Court decision only dealt with tariffs under the IEEPA, and President Trump’s sector-based tariffs on products like aluminum, steel, cars and furniture were imposed under different authorities and would not be impacted.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer similarly signaled in December that the administration had a backup plan.

But it was Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent who dropped the big bomb. He said, “Let’s be clear about what today’s ruling was and what it wasn’t. Despite the misplaced gloating from Democrats, ill-informed media outlets, and the very people who gutted our industrial base, the Court did not rule against President Trump’s tariffs.”

“Six justices simply ruled that IEEPA authorities cannot be used to raise even $1 of revenue.”

“This administration will invoke alternative legal authorities to replace the IEEPA tariffs.”

“We will be levering Section 232 and Section 301 tariff authorities that have been validated through thousands of legal challenges.

“Treasury’s estimates show that the use of Section 122 authority, combined with potentially enhanced Section 232 and Section 301 tariffs, will result in virtually unchanged tariff revenue in 2026.”

Badabing!

After the Supreme Court decision, Trump told reporters at a Friday press meeting that “I’m ashamed of certain members of the court -- absolutely ashamed for not having the courage to do what’s right for our country.”

In contrast, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Democrats would not approve changes to the law that would grant Mr. Trump the expansive tariff powers he wants.

Schumer can now take that unpatriotic issue off his calendar and revel in the government shutdown he has caused.

P.S. President Trump said on Saturday, hours after the Supreme Court decision, that he would increase global tariffs on imported goods from 10% to 15%. He wrote on social media that his decision was based on a “a thorough, detailed, and complete review of the ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American decision on tariffs issued yesterday.”

Looks like companies clamoring for tariff refunds will have a rough road, as Secretary Bessent said.