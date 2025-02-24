We had a freak snow and ice storm this month. As an answer to questions asked by their watchers, Children’s Heath Report (CHR) made a quick podcast in which Dane Wigington of GeoEngineering Report analyzed what happened from Denver to New Orleans to Galveston Texas.

The CHD interviewer, Polley Tommy, began the show with a few comments before she led into some questions. She said that, “snow on the beach in Panama City Florida, and Lake Charles in New Orleans are under a blizzard watch for the first time in history.” Adding, “this is unprecedented.”

Her first question to Dane Wigington was, “Can they make it snow anywhere they want?” Before he could answer she also asked what is in this snow -- our viewers noticed things like their dogs used to like, such as eating snow, and they’re not having anything to do with this snowfall.

Dane answered both questions. “The short answer to your first question is yes, they can create frozen precipitation within a wide range of conditions where it would normally never occur.” His answer to her second question was a bit more complicated. He said, “We see many effects. We see an endless parade of traffic accidents now, because within this mix of aluminum, barium, strontium, manganese, polymer fibers, graphene, and we have also surfactants.

“Surfactants are used in climate engineering operations to keep these particles from coagulating -- sticking together as they're dispersed. Surfactants are what makes soap, soap. So, we have incredibly slick, often heavy, clumpy, frozen material that we're told is naturally nucleated snow, which it isn't.

“So the traffic accidents are off the scale. We see 100 plus car pileups all the time People who thought they knew how to drive in snow that they can't navigate anywhere because it's so incredibly slippery.

“And about those animals. There're devastating effects, and that frozen material forms a crust. We've seen pictures, Polly. For example waterfowl, literally hundreds of birds, frozen on the surface. Chemical nucleating elements are so incredibly powerful. Bigger animals are crossing rivers, elk or moose, just frozen into the river ice.

“And kids? Don’t let your children eat the snow. In my day, everybody ate snow. The snow in these storms is toxic. That's a really sad childhood thing that you can't do anymore. Do not eat the snow. Wash your hands if you're building a snowman. It's that bad.

“The tropical forest, the Amazon. is all but done. I mean, you know, they've dried that one out. In the case of the Amazon, they're cutting off precipitation. So you can literally walk across the Amazon River in places. There were 75,000 or 78,000 fires in the Amazon basin this year.”

Rainforest Foundation US has written that fires in the Amazon basin in 2024 burned an area equivalent to the state of California, growing 66% from fires in 2023. Those 2024 fires in just September covered an area the size of Costa Rica, and rose 23.3% from the fires in 2023. Strange, how those fires in the lungs of the world never seem to stop. Think geoengineering might have something to do with it?

Then there is Jim Lee of The ClimateViewer Report on Substack. He just published a list of chemicals that ICAN received in answer to a FOIA request to the U.S. Air Force. He names it “Adulticide.”

The FOIA response from the USAF said the aerial-spraying program is managed by the U.S. Air Force Reserve Command as a Deployment Operations and Operations Management (DOOM) project. What, DOOM? How delightfully appropriate.

Jim Lee also posted, “According to its website, this military unit “conducts as many as 25 recurring annual missions on 12 military installations in nine states, and in some cases, over communities surrounding these DoD areas.” It uses aircraft that “are specially modified with spray arms and the Modular Aerial Spray System, which can carry a total of 2,000 gallons of insecticide, herbicide or dispersant. The agent is then disbursed out of spray bars under each wing, in 30-micron droplets.”

The DOOM unit’s website has flight records that show where their planes spray, including areas in Texas, Louisiana, Virginia, Parris Island in South Carolina, and the City of Burlington in North Dakota, just to name a few.

So where is it safe to let your kids play out in the backyard? According to flight plan restrictions, they’re definitely okay near bald eagle nests. But if airborne chemical sprays aren’t safe for young eagles, how about your young kids?

Here’s a picture of the interior of the plane you might see spraying your fields and towns.

Now, on with the Adulticide chemicals.

----- ADULTICIDE -----

Dibrom® Concentrate (97% Naled)

Organophosphate Insecticide

EPA Registration Number: 59639-16-2A

Signal Word: Danger

Antidote: Atropine, 2-PAM

Flushing Agent: HAN

Tordon® 22K

EPA Registration Number: 62719-6

Anvil®

10% Sumithrin (synthetic pyrethrin), 10% Piperonyl Butoxide;

EPA Registration Number: 1021-1688-8329

Duet®

Prallithrin (1%); Sumithrin (5%); Piperonyl Butoxide (5%)

EPA Registration Number: 1021-1795-8329

Trumpet® EC (78% AI naled)

EPA Registration Number: 59639-90-5481

Formulation Sprayed: Emulsified Concentrate

Zenivex E20 (20% etofenprox)

EPA Registration Number: 2724-791

Formulation Sprayed: E20

Oust®

EPA Registration Number: 352-401; EPA SLN #ID-000019

Aqualuer® 20+20

(AI Permethrin) Pyrethroid Insecticide

----- LARVACIDE -----

Altosid® Liquid Larvicide Concentrate (SR20)

EPA Registration Number: 2724-446

Vectobac® 12AS (1200 ITU/mg)

EPA Registration Number: 73049-38

VectoBac® WDG (Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis)

EPA Registration Number: 73049-56

VectoBac® Bti

EPA Registration Number: UNKNOWN

Here’s a truck you might see spraying your backyard.

----- HERBICIDE -----

Krovar IDF®

EPA Registration Number: 352-505

https://www.intermountainturf.com/vegetation-management/non-selective-herbicides/krovar-i-df-bareground-herbicide.html

Plateau®

EPA Registration Number: 241-365

Formulation Sprayed: Liquid herbicide (23.6% active ingredient)

Panoramic 2SL

EPA Registration Number: 66222-141-81927

Formulation Sprayed: Liquid herbicide with active ingredient (AI) = ammonium salt of imazapic (Plateau 23.6% AI; Panoramic 2SL 23.3%AI)

Milestone®

EPA Registration Number: 62719-6

Formulation Sprayed: Milestone® mixed with water and AirexDC® Drift Control

Are there special precautions to be taken during Naled spraying? According to the U.S. EPA website, it is good practice when pesticide spraying for the following steps to help reduce exposure:

Stay indoors with the windows closed during spraying.

Do not allow children to play outdoors for four hours after spraying.

If you are outdoors when spraying takes place and come in contact with the chemical, rinse your skin and eyes with water.

Cover outside items like furniture and grills before the spraying takes place. Bring pets and items like pet food dishes and children’s toys indoors. Rinse any uncovered items left outside during spraying.

If you think you have had a reaction to spraying of Naled, talk to your doctor or call the regional Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222.

As stated in the USAF FOIA documents, Naled was able to kill mosquitos in a box, indoors -- a direct contradiction of EPA guidelines! So now you get it. Nowhere is safe!

The DOOM website reveals they have sprayed toxic organophosphate pesticide, Naled, which kills insects by destroying their central nervous system. In humans, symptoms of pesticide poisoning include headaches, muscle twitching, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, respiratory depression, seizures, and loss of consciousness. In June 2020, the EPA noted that food and drinking water are “anticipated exposure pathways” because Naled is sprayed on crops like almonds, broccoli, grapes, strawberries, cotton, and much more. Used in pest control measures, Naled also reaches groundwater sources of drinking water.

And then there is MellowKat, who also has a Substack site. She posted in February, “I’ve been tracking cloud seeding flights, taking rain samples. Nothing has been done to address my concerns about the heavy metals in my rain after days of seeding. We’re breathing, drinking, and eating these heavy metals. Silver iodide is NOT the only metal that is released during cloud seeding operations. The flares require aluminum and zinc for combustion… and more.”

I almost turned the page when I came across the photo of her box of rainwater samples.

MellowKat is one tough lady. Not only did she send her rainwater to a lab, she also tracked down the pilot flying the geoengineering flights over her home in the wee hours! Then she tracked down the flight path and I was hooked.

She then tracked down who was paying for the flights. Looks like it was a county irrigation office – too early for them to track down enough water to put out the fires in Los Angeles.

Whether it was irrigation or a fire, she had a right to bitch about what she was breathing in and breathing out. I hope the suspicions of Substack’s MellowKat ultimately reach the desk of the new Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services – but he and his friends might be busy for another week or two.