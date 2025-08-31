Americans are finally wising up to the deadly effects of the Covid-19 vaccination and sales are falling off. So to keep sales up, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) quietly approved Merck’s self-amplifying mRNA (saRNA) vaccinations for your dog or cat, similar to what we saw with the deadly Covid-19 vaccines. The USDA has done no long term testing and, of course, has not warned the public.

Merck has launched a new rabies vaccine called Nobivac NXT that is based on saRNA, and vets are now rolling it out across the United States. As it does in humans, the saRNA replicates in your dog or cat’s body and spreads throughout its organs and brain. Long-term effects? Unknown. Side effects? Increased aggression, excess salivation, seizures, vertigo, paralysis, and death.

There was no long-term safety research by an independent lab. Instead, research was conducted for 14 days by Merck’s own Intervet lab and the results were neither peer-reviewed nor available to the public. 38 dogs and cats were used for the “experimental study” and 35 of those test pets were euthanized after the two-week research period.

There are other vaccines in the Merck saRNA line up, like a Nobivac NXT Feline FeLV Leukemia Vaccine for cats.

Then there is the Nobivac NXT Canine Flu Vaccine for dogs. In case your vet actually convinces you your dog or cat needs these deadly shots, they are not cheap, as you can see below.

Then there’s the shedding. Not much data on shedding from pets, but if you jab your pet with saRNA you can bet your boots that you won’t like the shedding if it happens. Make sure you have a vet that informs you exactly what’s in the vaccinations he gives your pets before he jabs them -- or find one that is willing.

Meantime, Big Pharma and Big Food are injecting mRNA into farmyard animals, putting it into cosmetics, skincare supplements, dental products like anesthetic shots, floss, toothpaste, and they are planning to spray fields of vegetables.

Big Pharma’s Plan To Spray RNA On Food

Flagship Pioneering, the venture capital firm that funded Moderna, is now funding a new company called Terrana Biosciences. That company will develop a crop spray that contains synthetic RNA designed to infiltrate a plant’s biology, reprogram all its functions, and pass on those new traits to future generations. It will manipulate plant biology in a way that will indirectly vaccinate the public without consent or transparency.

Unlike genetically modified organisms (GMO) that directly alter the plant’s DNA, the Terrana RNA spray won’t just coat plants, it will penetrate them and change the way the plant’s entire biology operates.

How does Terrana plan to induce farmers to buy their RNA concoction? They promise their spray will boost productivity by increasing crop yields because the spray combats pests and adapts the crop to climate change. All that was sold under the camouflage of sustainable farming.

Terrana’s business model relies on artificial intelligence to generate the synthetic RNA spray. That definitely does not mean it is safe. When humans start eating plants in their daily food that contain synthetic RNA without long and careful testing, the possible harm could be catastrophic. And there are more potential catastrophes waiting in the wings.

Canada’s Government Plans Another Catastrophe

Canada’s liberal government is planning a rebirth of the DEFUSE proposal submitted by the Ecohealth Alliance to DARPA. That proposal outlined a plan for “self-spreading vaccines” that could be aerosolized by aircraft flying over human populations below.

This time the Canadian plan is to use “AeroVax,” an mRNA Covid vaccine developed by scientists at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. They were funded, according to researchers, by the Canadian government’s Institutes of Health Research who has invested $8 million of Canadian taxpayer’s money for the AeroVax project.

The scientists developing the “Serova” Covid mRNA vaccine insist that it will be administered as a nasal spray.

Smiling Bill Gates, your friend and mine, surely wants to get Aerovax into the air as soon as possible not only to overcome “vaccine hesitancy -- but to continue his program to depopulate the world.

Vaccine hesitancy will be certainly be ended by Aerovax clouds sprayed over towns and cities that will be inhaled by the unsuspecting people below. That will bypass that pesky right to individual consent. Such concerns have been raised by many experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola, who warned when the technology first emerged in 2023, “When you put the pieces of the puzzle together, a disturbing picture emerges.”

Slay News reported on inhaled mRNA vaccines in 2023 when the program began its Phase 1 trials. After results were known after an initial study on mice, researchers stated that this “new method of delivery could radically change the way people are vaccinated.”

The first human trials had 36 participants in the experiment. You must admire their bravery and deplore their stupidity.

According to the researchers, there were no severe side effects from the Phase 1 trials. So the researchers are advancing Phase 2 trials as fast as they can. They are now recruiting 350 volunteers for the double-blind trials. A total of 75 % of the participants will get the real version of the “vaccine,” while the rest will get placebos.

I know you are not tempted to volunteer for that experiment where your chances of getting myocarditis from a vaxx jab is 75%.

Autism By Science-For-Money

The New York Times (NYT), the newspaper that used to be “the newspaper of record,” published a “Guest Essay” by Jessica Steier who is a Big Pharma shill who has no background in autism research. She runs a science-for-hire company she calls Unbiased Science. What else could she call it – Biased Science?

Toby Rogers, PhD, has cut through Unbiased Science camouflage with an article in Childrens Health Defense (CHD) with comments on Steier’s Guest Essay that the New York Times refused to publish.

Among other things Rogers notes in his CHD article is the Steier pronouncements about autism. Sterier wrote in the Times that she:

Thinks mercury and aluminum in vaccines are fine even though they are known neurotoxicants (see Grandjean and Landrigan, 2014, Supplementary appendix).

Omits the fact that Mark, Anne, and David Geier sued the Maryland Board of Physicians and won (and then a higher court retroactively granted “absolute immunity” to this private board even though the Maryland legislature never gave it that right).

Has read none of the 55 autism prevalence studies in the U.S. since 1970, so she is oblivious to the fact that autism rates have increased 32,158% over that time period.

Seems unaware that a Danish study she cited favorably recently issued a correction after they discovered, post-publication, 136% more neurodevelopmental events, including autism and ADHD that changed their research findings.

Has never read the six vaccinated vs. unvaccinated studies that show that vaccines significantly increase autism risk (see summaries in Rogers, 2025).

We cannot believe anything Unbiased Science writes in the Times newspaper, or believe the Times itself. We should also trash anything from other outfits like Gradient, Exponent, and Ramboll, often referred to as “rented white coats.” Science-for-hire firms will write nonsense -- for money, of course.

We cannot believe anything we see on TV, or hear on radio, or read in newspapers when we know the mainstream media has been bought by Big Pharma, Big Food, Big Chemicals. Big Farming, and other dark and evil powers.

Operation Mockingbird is still alive.