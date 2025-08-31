Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

Chet Nagle
1h

John Edson gets it and he gets in all its dimensions when he writes, “We are all nothing to them and their experiments.” We are indeed nothing but “fluff” to our uncaring evil overlords.

john edson
1h

We are all nothing to them and their experiments. They don't care how many kids get autism - or how many beloved pets suffer and die. Why should she read about the causal influence of vaxxes on kids? She's too busy marketing new ways to imitate Bill "De-Pop" Gates. No worries there, (got to "break a few eggs to make a cake", right? They see us as 'fluff' in the way of their mature, adult experiments and findings. Especially our infantile concerns with punishing them severely for the great harm and widespread killing they have instigated with their hooey.

