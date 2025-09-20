Florida’s Surgeon General, Joseph Ladapo, alongside Governor Ron DeSantis, announced on 3 September that he plans to eliminate vaccines that are required for children to attend school and all other vaccine mandates. He said every vaccine mandate “is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery,” adding, “Who am I to tell you what your child should put in their body? Your body is a gift from God.”

Ladapo also mentioned that some vaccines are still mandated by the Florida Department of Health, but those mandates will soon be gone, adding, “We are going to work with the governor and law makers to get rid of the rest.”

In Florida at this time, children who don’t have exemptions are mandated to take all the vaccines on the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) childhood immunization schedule to attend school. That includes Hepatitus B, measles, mumps, rubella, chicken pox, polio, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, the pneumococcal vaccine, the Hib vaccine and others. Those mandates will soon be eliminated.

Dr. Paul Offit, who was removed from his vaccine advisory position at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday, 2 September, denounced the move to end the mandates, saying it would put children at risk. Obviously.

Idaho

Earlier, on 4 April, Idaho Governor Brad Little signed The Idaho Medical Freedom Act into law. It prohibits most medical mandates, including vaccines, in the state. Under the new law, schools cannot exclude unvaccinated children during an outbreak of a contagious disease they are not vaccinated against. The schools retain the right to not admit a student who is obviously ill.

Sayer Ji of the Global Wellness Forum celebrated the bill by saying, “In an era when coercive medical mandates have deeply eroded public trust and violated constitutional protections, this bill reasserts a foundational truth: that every individual has the sovereign right to make personal health decisions without fear of discrimination, punishment, or exclusion. By codifying health freedom into state law, Idaho is doing more than protecting its citizens — it is lighting the way for a nationwide return to constitutional governance, medical ethics and human dignity. This is not merely legislation. It is a landmark declaration of principles that can — and must — resonate far beyond state borders.”

States That Took Action To Enable Access To Covid Vaccines

Some states are taking actions to ensure people can access Covid vaccines after federal regulators withdrew emergency authorization and issued limited approvals for the shots, ahead of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisers meeting on 18 and 19 September to consider exactly who should receive them.

Why did they take such actions? Because those states, mostly Democrat, have been financially suborned by Big Pharma and will never support anything that President Trump and RFK Jr. try to do — another facet of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Those Democrat governors are willing to mandate their constituents and their children to take Covid mRNA vaccines that have been proven by myriads of medical practitioners, researchers, and medical institutions, here and abroad, to be neither safe nor effiective.

The Democratic Governors

Arizona

Governor Katie Hobbs told a recent briefing that she was concerned about the new Covid vaccine guidance. “We’re going to look at the options we have to keep Arizonans safe,” she said. Arizona government officials have not exercised any of those options as of yet. Pray for the Arizona children.

California

The California Department of Public Health said on 3 September that it is continuing to recommend Covid vaccination access for all people aged 6 months and older. Governor Gavin Newsome, presidential Democrat hopeful in 2028, also said they were forming an alliance with Oregon, Washington, and Hawaii to promote “science-based” vaccine recommendations.

“California stands together with our public health and medical professional colleagues to uphold integrity and support our mission to protect the health of our communities,” said the state’s public health officer, Dr. Erica Pan.

Colorado

State officials said on 3 September that Colorado’s chief medical officer issued an order enabling pharmacists to administer Covid vaccines without prescriptions.

Connecticut

Government health officials on 9 September issued Covid vaccine recommendations that greatly diverge from the CDC’s updated vaccination schedule. They referenced recommendations from several groups, including the American Academy of Pediatrics that has also been suborned by Big Pharma. Connecticut is also part of a like-minded regional coalition on state health with Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Delaware.

Delaware

In a 10 September statement, Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro endorsed vaccines and conveyed statements from insurers who have committed to continue covering Covid vaccines.

Hawaii

Hawaii, the recent scene of deadly mysterious wildfires, has joined California, Oregon, and Washington state in the West Coast Health Alliance, Governor Josh Green, a physician, said on 4 September.

Kentucky

The Kentucky Board of Pharmacy said in a guidance dated 2 September that even though state law says pharmacists can administer vaccines pursuant to the federal vaccination schedule, the regulation “does not limit practice” and that pharmacists can administer as many Covid vaccines as people want, if they have a prescription. The bonus that physicians receive for administering Covid jabs will mean drugstores won’t be seeing many prescriptions.

Massachusetts

Government officials said on 4 September that the Massachusetts health commissioner will decide about moving forward to decide which vaccines can be administered by pharmacists in Massachusetts. They also released an order letting pharmacists administer Covid vaccines to residents aged 5 and older, and unveiled a bulletin requiring insurers to cover vaccines recommended by the commissioner.

Minnesota

Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order dated 8 September, and told the Minnesota Department of Health to “work to support access to, and accurate information about, all available vaccines.” Health Commissioner Dr. Brooke Cunningham said that the department would “work to protect vaccine access.” Officials said the Covid vaccine remains broadly available in the state.

Nevada

The Nevada Board of Pharmacy on 5 September issued guidance that says Nevada residents can receive a Covid vaccine at pharmacies, even if they do not have a prescription.

New Jersey

The New Jersey Department of Health said in an executive order issued on 8 September that any individual at least 6 months of age can receive a Covid vaccine. Governor Phil Murphy also issued an order enabling pharmacists to administer the vaccines without a prescription.

“At a time when Covid cases are increasing across the country and as part of my Administration’s dedication to evidence-based public health action, I am committed to ensuring everyone in New Jersey who wants to receive a Covid vaccination can receive a dose this fall from trusted health professionals,” he said.

Do you think Governor Murphy may have swallowed Big Pharma’s lies, hook line and sinker?

New Mexico

Government officials said on 5 September that they were recommending a Covid vaccination for any resident who wants one, and that pharmacists can now prescribe and administer them without a prescription. The steps will “ensure New Mexicans have access to the vaccine if they choose,” said Cheranne McCracken, executive director of the New Mexico Board of Pharmacy. At least New Mexicans can exercise their right to informed consent – if they get informed.

New York

Governor Kathy Hochul signed an executive order on 5 September that lets pharmacists in the state administer Covid vaccines without a prescription to people aged 3 and older. The governor declared a “statewide disaster emergency” a prelude to the formation of a public health alliance by eight northeastern states.

Hochul’s order “provides access to the Covid vaccine for New Yorkers who choose to get vaccinated,” New York Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said.

Let’s hope that New Yorkers “aged 3 and over” have parents that understand just how deadly the Covid mRNA jab is.

Maryland

Governor Wes Moore signed legislation that took effect in June that compels insurance providers to cover vaccines recommended by ACIP as of the end of 2024. Officials said on 5 September that Covid vaccines are available from most providers across the state, including pharmacies.

Michigan

Health officials said in July they’re still recommending Covid vaccines for all individuals aged 6 months and older.

But they have not taken any steps to ensure access following the FDA’s recent moves, a small ray of sunshine.

North Carolina

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said it is waiting for ACIP to issue recommendations on the updated Covid vaccines, and until the guidance comes, pharmacies can only administer them to adults who have a prescription. Let us pray that North Carolina’s House and Senate legislature remains Republican.

Oregon

On 3 September Oregon Governor Tina Kotek said that Oregon formed an alliance with California and Washington State.

She also said, in a joint statement with California Governor Gavin Newsom and Washington Governor Bob Ferguson: “The CDC has become a political tool that increasingly peddles ideology instead of science, ideology that will lead to severe health consequences. California, Oregon, and Washington will not allow the people of our states to be put at risk.”

Governor Kotek hit the nail on the head,] -- except that she confused the CDC with Democrat governors.

Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Board of Pharmacy said pharmacists may follow recommendations from some nongovernmental groups that are recommending Covid vaccinations for nearly all individuals, Governor Josh Shapiro said on 3 September. Now that is unsurprising.

Washington State

In early September, Washington State formed a health alliance with California and Oregon. In a subsequent order dated 4 September, health officials and health care providers can administer Covid vaccines to individuals aged 6 months and older. Another unsurprising statement.

The Republican Governors

Florida

Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo has backed limiting recommendations for Covid vaccinations, and earlier this year called for officials to go further and completely remove the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines from the CDC’s childhood immunization schedule. More recently, Ladapo said he’s working to end all vaccine mandates in the state, starting with the removal of requirements for four types of vaccines. On 3 September L

adapo stood next to Governor DeSantis and said that all mandates for vaccines will be removed and children will be able to go to schools without vaccinations.

Idaho

Governor Brad Little signed The Idaho Medical Freedom Act into law. It prohibits most medical mandates including vaccines. Idaho will be closely following Florida.

Georgia

The Georgia Department of Public Health on 3 September said it is awaiting recommendations from the CDC and its vaccine advisory panel, known as ACIP. Unfortunately Georgia is a swing state, and Democrats are making political gains.

New Hampshire

Governor Kelly Ayotte told WMUR-TV on 5 September that New Hampshire would not join with other northeastern states and that New Hampshire’s epidemiologists will issue vaccine recommendations soon.

Louisiana

After Republican Senator Bill Cassidy called for Louisiana’s surgeon general to write a blanket prescription for residents for Covid vaccines. But Governor Jeff Landry said in a post on X that the Covid vaccine is “dangerous,” and Louisiana Surgeon General Dr. Ralph Abraham shared the post. Louisiana is moving in the right direction, thanks to its Republican governor.

Vermont

The state joined other northeastern states in a regional coalition, which has not yet issued recommendations on COVID-19 vaccines. The Governor is a Republican but both chambers are Democrat, which can leads to political schizophrenia.

Virginia

Like Vermont, Virginia has a Republican governor with both legislative houses controlled by Democrats. When Governor Youngkin was elected, the mothers in the four most populous counties rose up against local school boards and voted Republican. With all the federal firings, it look bleak for the coming elections.

West Virginia

West Virginia is a staunch Republican state, with a Republican governor and legislature. Nevertheless, the director of the West Virginia Board of Pharmacy said on 30 August that pharmacists can administer vaccines to individuals aged 3 and older who have a prescription. Broader access may come after ACIP meets, he said. After Florida and Idaho have shown the way, the director of West Virginia’s Board of Pharmacy may soon be looking for other employment.

The Rasmussen Survey

A Rasmussen survey, conducted on 7-9 September, revealed that 56% of U.S. voters now believe vaccine harms are real and widespread. What else was revealed is that vaccination rates of students in Florida have declined.

Half of the voters surveyed (50%) believe government health officials deserve criticism for their handling of the pandemic, and 42% think CDC employees should be fired for misleading the public.

Partisan divides remain: 70% of Republicans, 46% of Democrats, and 54% of independents think vaccines have caused deaths, and that pessimism still crosses party lines and racial groups. In fact, black (64%) and Hispanic (57%) voters are even more likely than white voters (54%) to suspect that vaccines cause deadly injuries.

Also, according to the Rasmussen poll, RFK Jr. is viewed positively by Republicans and independents, although Democrats have turned sharply against him.

The takeaway: A credible national poll confirms that most voters believe the COVID-19 jabs killed millions of people, and they want accountability from the CDC and other government health leaders and organizations.

Conclusion

The pronouncements and promises of the CDC, FDA, ACIP and other federal health organizations are often confusing, even to experts. Those organizations have not acted with urgency or transparency, nor have they shown a willingness to destroy the Big Pharma billionaire cabal that has been poisoning us for so many years. They have not revealed the amounts of the bribes Big Pharma has paid to our congressmen and senators. They have not shown and explained the histories of failed vaccinations.

Saying that the United States is the sickest nation in the world is not enough. Saying that the cause of the autism plague will soon be discovered is not enough. Saying that the childhood vaccination schedule will be examined and reduced is not enough. And supporting states like Florida and Idaho that are abolishing vaccinations required to attend school is invisible.

The Rasmussen poll tells the truth – the majority of American voters know what is happening to them. They have seen their family members die. They all know someone who has had turbo cancer – words unknown before the pandemic lockdowns. They have seen athletes and talking heads fall down on TV. They know women who have had a series of miscarriages, or who cannot conceive. And now the CDC insults voters by saying they no longer “recommend” the deadly Covid vaccination! The CDC leaves it up to you, the voter, to personally decide whether you want to kill yourself or your baby.

We have seen here that some states will ignore that CDC announcement. Some insurers say they will continue to cover the Covid jab. Some judge somewhere will condemn that CDC decision. But the voter knows that Big Pharma has won again.

The 2026 congressional elections are only 15 months away. I will vote for a senator or a congressman who says they will not take Big Pharma bribes, and who will also expose the record of their opponent’s bribes. Either party.

Rasmussen tells me that I will have plenty of company.