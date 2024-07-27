The News From Switzerland

In recent post on X, Britain’s Jim Ferguson describes what Switzerland is offering its poverty-sticken citizens – death at a discounted price. The article is titled: Switzerland To Offer $20 ‘Suicide Pod’ Deaths to Citizens Who Can’t Afford Basic Necessities, and it goes on:

“Citizens in Switzerland who are too poor to afford basic necessities are being offered the chance to be euthanized at a discounted price, the government announced on Wednesday.

“The portable suicide pods will be used for the first time in Switzerland, allowing people with various illnesses, mental issues, or social problems to end their life for just $20.

“http://Firstpost.com reports: The space-age-looking Sarco capsule, first unveiled in 2019, replaces the oxygen inside it with nitrogen, causing death by hypoxia. It would cost $20.

“The Last Resort organisation said it saw no legal obstacle to its use in Switzerland, where the law generally allows assisted suicide if the person commits the lethal act themselves.

“Since we have people indeed queueing up, asking to use the Sarco, it’s very likely that it will take place pretty soon,”

“The Last Resort’s chief executive Florian Willet told a press conference. “I cannot imagine a more beautiful way (to die), of breathing air without oxygen until falling into an eternal sleep,” he added.

“The person wishing to die must first pass a psychiatric assessment of their mental capacity – a key legal requirement.

“The person climbs into the purple capsule, closes the lid, and is asked automated questions such as who they are, where they are and if they know what happens when they press the button.

“‘If you want to die’, the voice says in the processor, ‘Press this button’,” said Sarco inventor Philip Nitschke, a leading global figure in right-to-die activism.”

In Switzerland, the land of Zwingli and Luther, there are no Christian or religious last rites for the poor. Not even soothing music that assisted suicide candidates received in the movie Soylent Green. In Switzerland there is only “press this button if you want to die.” If the demonic billionaire cabal and the World Economic Forum (WEF) learns how to profitably turn poor people into Soylent Green, they would undoubtedly change the marketing pitch to make it more attractive.

Sarco: The portable suicide pod.

Other Countries Like Switzerland

Austria: Allows assisted suicide for individuals with incurable illnesses causing unbearable suffering.

Belgium: Permits euthanasia for those with incurable illnesses, including psychiatric disorders or dementia, and allows advance directives for assisted dying.

Canada: Allows assisted dying for individuals with grievous and irremediable illnesses, including those with chronic and debilitating conditions.

Germany: Currently debating new legislation to allow assisted suicide for terminal conditions, with some states already permitting it.

Luxembourg: Allows assisted suicide for individuals with incurable illnesses causing unbearable suffering.

Netherlands: Permits euthanasia and assisted suicide for individuals enduring unbearable suffering, with no prospect of improvement.

New Zealand: Has legalized euthanasia, allowing assisted suicide for individuals with a terminal illness or a grievous and irremediable condition.

Portugal: Has approved legislation allowing assisted suicide for terminal conditions, although it has been vetoed by the President.

Spain: Allows assisted suicide for individuals with incurable illnesses causing unbearable suffering.

Japan: Solicitation of suicide, assistance in suicide, commissioned murder and consensual homicide are illegal.

Russia:Maintaining its staunch Christian ethos, assisted suicide and euthanasia are both illegal.

China: Assisted suicide is illegal and punishable by law, as is euthanasia.

Assisted Suicide in America

Dr. Jack Kevorkian, aka “Doctor Death,” was a Michigan doctor who became a household name in the 1990s. A staunch believer in euthanasia he assisted more than 100 terminally ill people end their lives using his “death machine” that administered lethal doses of drugs. He was convicted of second-degree murder and served eight years in prison.

Dr. Jack Kevorkian, MD

If Kevorkian were alive today he would never be prosecuted in the United States, Switzerland or other countries where life is no longer precious, but is considered to be a commodity in the ledger of some company owned by Black Rock. In fact, assisted suicide is now legal in eleven states: Alaska, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, Montana, New Jersey, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington and the District of Columbia. As you might suspect, most of them are blue states.

Our poor subsistence class is already desperate, and a recent study describes what is now bringing middle class Americans to their level of despair.

Clarify Capital, a New York financial services firm, recently reported that a national survey showing six out of ten American adults feel the American dream of a debt-free life and owning a home is now impossible. Clarify Capital also found that more than half of those surveyed felt that retirement was impossible, and more than a third said having a college degree and “having only one job” was an unreachable lifetime goal.

Clarify also noted that 70% of respondents blamed inflation as the cause of ending their life goals, and that only a salary of $110,000 and savings of $150,000 could provide them with anything resembling “a comfortable life.”

To put these inflation-based figures in perspective, $100,000 in 1950 would be more than $1,300,000 today.

The Curse of Inflation

The Rockefeller family, Bill Gates and their co-conspirators in the WEF have plans to depopulate the world. Our government, and those in Europe, is aiding their satanic schemes with increasing inflation. It has been vast government expenditures on the climate change hoax and on foreign wars, here and in Europe, that have lead to massive global debt and inflation that makes the lives of Harari’s “useless people” more unbearable every day.

Between 1997 and 2017 America lost more than 91,000 manufacturing plants and nearly 5 million jobs. Since 2001, 60,000 of our factories have moved to China. Also adding to our subsistent class worker anxiety, an estimated twenty million illegal aliens have entered across our non-existent borders.

These figures are having a disastrous effect on life in the United States. They have contributed to the increase in numbers of homeless people, suicides, depression, broken marriages, and an escalation in the crime rate. The owners of those companies turned their backs on the people of the United States in the name of profit and tax incentives.

We need a sweeping change in our nation’s character and policies before more Americans become suicidal. We must return to the Judeo-Christian values that are our heritage and history.

Otherwise, there's nothing surer, the rich get rich and the poor get poorer.