Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

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Ross Allen's avatar
Ross Allen
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Great article. and I agree that the honesty that needs to be addressed here is sorely missing as it is throughout so much of the health care system. This discussion without question goes very deep.

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