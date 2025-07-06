Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TVO's avatar
TVO
1d

UhhhhhNnoooooo that's the last recourse..only because of how deadly it is

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Trish Nelson's avatar
Trish Nelson
1d

Absolutely fascinating! I wonder how long it will take for the environmental 'authorities,' the 'tree huggers,' and the 'climate change' crusaders to start running around like chickens, chanting, "The sky is falling! The sky is falling!" 😂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Chet Nagle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture