Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grace's avatar
Grace
8d

Isn’t Rose Lake associated with the Clintons?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chet Nagle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture