The murky world of the United States Intelligence Community is shrouded in secrecy, as it should be. Nevertheless, the mantle of top-secret clearances is sometimes pierced to reveal questionable -- even criminal activity.

This month an advisor to the Pentagon’s Joint Chiefs of Staff was fired when the James O’Keefe’s Media Group released a video of their undercover investigation into the activities of Jamie Mannina, an employee of Booz Allen, a major defense intelligence contractor.

The video shows how effective a “honeypot” trap can be as Mannina admits to his girlfriend that he is working with 3 and 4 star admirals, generals, and ambassadors to sabotage the incoming Trump administration. To see it, click here.

Immediately after the video was released on X and in The Gateway Pundit, the Pentagon reacted by firing Mannina from his job with the Joint Chiefs of Staff that, in the words of Mannina, is the “top military command.” In his letter to the O’Keefe Media Group, Pentagon spokesman Joseph R. Holstead went so far as to deny that Mannina was an advisor to the Joint Staff or the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs. Holstead was careful to add that the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, a four-star general, “looks forward to working as President-elect Donald J. Trump’s principal military advisor in the next administration.”

Who is Jamie Mannina? The Huffington Post has previously described him as a “contributor” and noted in his bio that he joined Hillary Clinton’s Presidential campaign as a defense and foreign policy advisor after a stint of being an aide in her Senate office from 2004 to 2008.

In the O’Keefe video, Mannina describes himself to his honeypot girlfriend as a former FBI Special Agent and “spy-hunter.” He stayed with the FBI for fifteen months in 2020 – probably to get a coveted Top Secret clearance that enables the holder to get a better-paying job than he had with the FBI. He further described himself as a “ghost writer” with a 501(c)(4) advocacy organization, National Security Leaders for America, saying, “What we were doing was we were trying to explain to the American people the national security consequences of another Trump presidency.”

Further elaborating on his recent activities he said that, “Since the spring I was working with these retired generals, retired ambassadors. They’re like one, two, or three-star generals and admirals. You probably know, maybe four stars.” He acknowledged the group’s initial goal -- “This organization tried to defeat Donald Trump.”

Mannina’s most damaging revelation was that the next day he was going to be in a “huge, huge, meeting with military leaders in a very secure room called “The Tank” -- a nickname for the highly secure Joint Chiefs of Staff conference room, a Compartmentalized Information Facility (SCIF). "So we have a Tank meeting with all of the top, top leaders of the United States' military tomorrow on my topic that I prepared," he bragged. He's "a little worried," he said, but he'll try to do what he can with the generals to stop the Trump administration adding, “That’s sensitive information… we’re going to have to keep it between us…”

Mannina is employed by Booz Allen Hamilton, a major defense contractor in the Intelligence Community. Booz has about 34,200 employees, as of 2024, and operates from the Washington Metro area though it has a global presence that requires an office in more than 80 locations around the world. As of this writing, Booz has not commented on Mannina or on its relationship and contracts with the Pentagon.

An interesting sidebar is that last year Booz Allen agreed to a $377 million settlement over allegations it had fraudulently billed the U.S. government, one of the largest procurement fraud settlements in Pentagon history. The settlement was the result of an investigation sparked by a former Booz Allen employee who noticed that the firm was overbilling the government in 2016. The whistleblower initially alerted colleagues of the overbilling, but said that she was told the Department of Defense Department was "too stupid" or "not smart enough" to catch the Booz Allen fraud and recover the money. No wonder the Pentagon has not been able to pass an audit since 2018.

What questions and concerns arise from all this madness?

Are people in the Department of Defense actually planning to sabotage the incoming Trump administration? The Pentagon has lots of incentives to act quickly, what with growing calls from We The People to get rid of generals, admirals and bureaucrats who have undermined the military meritocracy in the name of DEI and LGBTO+ inclusion.

Does the FBI and CIA have similar plans? Christopher Wray, Director of the FBI, has said that J6 was an act of terrorism while at the same time saying that warning lights of major domestic terror attacks “are flashing red.” Of course he doesn’t know where, or when, or who will attack our homeland. Neither does the CIA.

Seems to me that lots of heads will roll in the J. Edgar Hoover Building– even before it becomes a museum to house displays of past victories when the FBI could actually arrest spies and terrorists hidden in America. That goes for the Langley CIA headquarters where foreign clandestine operations are designed to not disrupt a case officer’s “work-life style” with any dangerous tasks.

Which brings us to Inauguration Day. President-Elect Trump has moved his swearing-in ceremony from outdoors into the Capitol Rotunda. He said the move was because of “dangerous conditions.” For the last two days the media predicted a winter storm on Sunday, the day before the Inauguration that will deliver 8 to 10 inches of snow and sub-freezing temperatures lasting into Monday.

I here report that at 5pm on Sunday a slight shower outside our home in the Washington DC Metro area is melting the snow still remaining from last week’s storm. The National Weather Service forecast for Washington DC at 5pm Sunday now is:

Sunday : Mostly sunny, high of 50°F (10°C).

Sunday Night : Clear, low of 31°F (-1°C).

Monday : Sunny, high of 55°F (13°C).

Monday Night: Mostly clear, low of 39°F (4°C).

Dangerous conditions? I believe the danger the 5,000 Army troops now in the District and the fencing around the Capitol are designed to defeat is a terrorist attack the FBI and CIA have cleverly deduced is planned for the Inauguration.

Of course, neither the FBI nor CIA have any idea who the terrorists are or how they plan to attack.