Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

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Trudy Kennedy's avatar
Trudy Kennedy
4d

Since 1979, Iran’s leaders have committed many acts of terrorism against America and those acts precede President Trump. The goal of Iran’s nuclear program is to destroy America while President Trump’s job is to keep America safe. Is there another way to look at this?

-T.

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Mat Lainer's avatar
Mat Lainer
2d

Then, we should kill him in Switzerland.

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