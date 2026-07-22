Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
john edson's avatar
john edson
4d

Very interesting - thanks, Chet! Sayer Ji came out today with an article about studies using mushrooms to good effect. I've also seen studies on coconut oil successfully providing relief. Perhaps the suffering can be stopped soon. That is our hope and prayer!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chet Nagle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture