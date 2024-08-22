N.S Lyons recently wrote an article for the American Conservative titled, Britain’s Foxes are Beset by Wolves. In that article he used Niccolo Machiavelli’s observation that the ideal leader must be a combination of a lion and a fox if that leader is to avoid his downfall.

Nations and empires are created by lions that fight to defend and expand their nation externally, and put down disorder internally. Their rule may be dictatorial but it is principled and usually virtuous. The lion can generally distinguish between enemies and friends, but he can always identify the wolves inside and outside his nation who are its enemies. Machiavelli also noted that the lion “was defenseless against traps.”

Three hundred years after Machiavelli, the Italian polymath Vilfredo Pareto developed his “elite theory of power” that further elaborated Machiavelli’s lion and fox metaphor.

Pareto saw that the prosperity and security that the lion creates by force is what gives rise to a great number of sophisticated foxes that dislike the use of force unless absolutely necessary. If the foxes must use force to gain their objectives they tend to disguise it and are usually ham-handed when they do use it. But foxes have skills the lion lacks, like how to manage the bureaucracy and regulations foxes create and their ability to profit from it.

Lyons observed, “As long as peace prevails, civilizations come increasingly to morally prize the indirect and diplomatic methods of foxes… And as states grow larger and more complex, establishing new layers of bureaucracy, law, and procedure, this quickly favors the byzantine organizing and scheming of foxes. In comparison lions are inarticulate and unprepared for the traps of more underhanded mammals. So eventually a wholesale replacement of the elite occurs: the lions who founded the nation are pushed out of its leadership, marginalized and excluded by a class of foxes who see them as brutish relics of a barbaric age.”

That observation by Lyons exactly describes where America is today. Our founding fathers and the lions who won two World Wars are long gone and America is now run by a Deep State created by and for the foxes.

More than a century ago, Vilfredo Pareto observed that a nation becomes unstable when the foxes multiply and dominate its government. The instability continues to steadily increase because the foxes in charge cannot recognize the real threats, internally and externally, that represent the growing challenges of wolves. Instead of using force to end those challenges, like keeping the wolves on the other side of their borders, the foxes continue to employ their usual tactics of manipulation, bribery, and smoke screens. The foxes may finally lash out with force, but it will be in the wrong direction and the wolves, sensing weakness, continue with their plans and challenges.

Foxes in Britain

Lyons uses the observations of Machiavelli and Pareto to explain what is happening in Britain regarding the government’s immigration policies. He writes, “Like the rest of the West, Britain has been ruled for decades now by an effete managerial elite whose system of technocratic control is absolutely characteristic of foxes. There could be no better example of this than how the (British) government has attempted to manage immigration and the ethnic tensions it has brought to unhappily multi-cultural Britain. It has sought to control public perception of the problem, and indeed has strived mightily to pretend the entire problem simply doesn’t exist.”

That is precisely what is happening in Britain right now. Instead of recognizing that Islamic wolves are inside their borders, as the population of Britons does, Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government of foxes is focused on controlling the media and online social platforms. Their plan is to censor what is truly happening instead of containing and pacifying the immigrant wolves that are tearing the fabric of British civilization. Those Muslim immigrants have no intention of assimilating into their adoptive society because they intend to ultimately impose their laws, their customs and their religion on the Christian population. Instead of controlling those wolves, the government is trying to control the population’s outrage over the freedom given to wolves to rape, rob, and murder Britons.

The spark that turned the smoldering anger of the British population over Muslim immigration into a raging three alarm house fire was the murder of three British children, Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, Bebe King, 6, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7. A total of eleven children and two adults were stabbed in what police describe as a “ferocious attack” during a dance studio celebration.

Initially identified as a Muslim immigrant, knife-wielding Axel Muganwa Rudakubana is a 17-year-old British citizen with Ruwandan parents. Even after the Brits learned the killer is not a Muslim illegal, when news of the murders spread the British population showed their deep-seated rage that is rooted in the government’s luxurious treatment of Muslim illegal immigrants ahead of the needs of Britons.

In reply to the protests, Starmer’s police outlawed freedom of speech on the street, in the media and on social platforms and are now arresting and convicting thousands of law-abiding citizens. Cases include:

· Sentencing David Spring, a 61-year-old retiree, to 18 months in jail for shouting at police, “Who the f**k is Allah?”

· Wayne O’Rourke was sentenced to three years in prison for anti-immigrant posts on X like “People of Southport where the f**k are you, get out on the street!”

· Arresting a 55-year-old woman for an "inaccurate" social media post.

· Sentenced a man to 20 months for using “anti-immigration” rhetoric in a social media post.

· They recently charged Tommy Robinson, a right-wing political leader, for terrorism for showing a film during a peaceful protest that was against "high court orders." (He fled the country.)

· Arresting a Christian street preacher for reciting John 3:16 while Muslim protestors walked by him.

· Lee Joseph Dunn was sentenced to two months in prison for posting an image of a Muslim immigrant with knives in front of Westminster Palace with the caption, “Coming to a town near you.”

· William Nelson Morgan, a 69 year-old retiree, was sentenced to two years and eight months for holding a stick and for refusing to leave a clash with police over immigration, even though he did not take part in the rioting.

· Tyler Kay, father of three, was sentenced to three years and two months for copying a post on X by Lucy Connolly that stated, “Mass deportation now, set fire to all the f-----g hotels full of the bastards for all I care. If that makes me a racist, so be it.” Connolly was arrested. Kay was sentenced for his online comment, “My point is more that it’s one rule for some and another rule for others.

It seems the “one rule for some and another rule for others’ was also applied in the case of Muslim rapist Adil Rashid. He was not jailed because he “did not know” that raping a 12 year-old girl was illegal.

Then there was Jordanian illegal immigrant Mustafa Al Mbaidib (see Elon Musk’s X post below) who was fined 2 Pounds a month for assaulting a police officer outside an immigrant asylum center. Mustafa was also spared community service because he cannot speak English.

Add that to the 300 armed “Muslim Patrol” members who surrounded and attacked a pub while waiting for “right wing agitators” who did not appear. The Muslim’s then attacked a journalist and vandalized a Sky News vehicle instead. No arrests were made.

Reports now indicate that more than 3,000 Britons have been sent to jail for exercising freedom of speech in public and on social media platforms like Facebook (like the meme below). That ever increasing number of Britons convicted for their thought crimes is exceeding the available jail cells in the British penal system. Prime Minister Starmer then found a typical solution by a fox – he will release 2,000 inmates next month, many of whom haven’t served half of their sentences for real crimes. Then he’ll follow that by releasing 1,700 criminals in October to make even more cells available in the overcrowded jails. When asked by journalists about the impact of his plan on public safety, Starmer answered that “tough decisions” had to be made.

Only by knowing the nature of a government run by foxes will enable you to understand what is happening in Britain -- or in the United States.

The European Union (EU) has joined the British police in threatening American citizens, including Elon Musk, with fines or extradition and jail time because of their social media posts. The American embassy in London reflected current U.S. government’s policies on censorship by confirming extradition of Americans could happen if the British cops charge them with terrorism.

Can you imagine what will happen when the London Police Commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, charges Elon Musk with terrorism because of his X post in which he said “sure seems like unequal justice in the U.K.” Musk was comparing the monthly $3 fine on Mustafa Al Mbaidib for assault to the two-year sentence of Stephen Mailen for “gesticulating towards” a police officer and “shouting abuse at him” on the street outside an immigrant housing center.

Of course the EU is supporting the London police. Their foxy definition of freedom of speech is revealed in their letter to Musk below.

Great Briton does not have a written constitution. Its constitution is made up of laws, customs and precedents, like the principal laid down in the Magna Carta, “To no one will we sell, to no one will we deny or delay right or justice.” Because Britain does not have a First Amendment (and a Second Amendment to back it up) the government of foxes that Starmer leads can openly establish a two-tiered justice system, one for immigrants and another for its citizens. Unfortunately, we are now seeing attempts at such a two-tier system in America. Still, if you have been wronged and have deep pockets you may prevail against corrupt prosecutors and judges as Trump is trying to do now. Or, like Trump, you may go to jail.

In another example, the Department of Justice convinced a judge to fine Douglass Mackey $15,000 and jail him for seven months for posting an image on X that mocked Hillary Clinton. As we are seeing in Britain today, it was a successful American government test of undermining freedom of speech with a two-tier justice system.

We must always remember that our Founding Fathers were lions – and that they were also British subjects. It is therefore certain that if the British population finds such lions to lead them, whether or not they are named Braveheart or Richard the Lion Heart, the British government of foxes will be replaced by lions and the wolves will be expelled -- perhaps in a manner shown in the photo below.

Lions in America

N.S. Lyons is absolutely correct about the British government and the other countries that make up western civilization, including our own. Like Britain and the EU, the American government of foxes has allowed a huge influx of diverse wolves. Like Europe, we have Muslim wolves amongst us with no intention of accepting America’s laws and Christian heritage. We have other wolves also inside our borders who pose a much more imminent danger. They are the many thousands of Chinese, Middle Eastern and other unaccompanied men of military age who disappeared into our cities, towns and villages. They undoubtedly are a Fifth Column of terrorists, saboteurs and assassins who are ready to attack us when given the signal by their foreign masters. We need the return of American lions to deal with the wolves, here and abroad, who have run circles around our government of foxes that is intent on fundamentally changing America into a Godless socialist society.

Former President Trump is a lion among other American lions, like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. As we are seeing in Great Britain today, foxes are vulnerable to wolves but they can lay traps for lions – we saw such a trap sprung on Trump. Our government of foxes, aka the Deep State, laid a trap using Fauci, his Big Pharma masters and the governmental health bureaucracy they created. That trap lured him into developing his “Warp Speed” program to distribute the dangerous Covid vaccine, the ventilators, and all the policies and regulations that crippled our economy. Despite all his other lion-like attributes, it seems Trump has still not recognized that trap for what it was.

We finally understand that those foxes, led by Obama, have a plan to fundamentally change the United States and destroy our society. If they succeed they will bring down the American keystone of western civilization and usher in the dark age of a New World Order. Our rising pride of lions must end the rule of oligarchic foxes and drive out the wolves, by force if necessary.

To do that, the chief lion must surround himself with a phalanx of fiercely patriotic experts and advisors – the best and the brightest.