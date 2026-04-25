Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christopher Dillon's avatar
Christopher Dillon
6d

Buying insurance from something Trump put together 😂…almost spit my coffee out. Thank you for the laugh…

Reply
Share
2 replies
Earl Baum's avatar
Earl Baum
6d

I’ve been following this on and off.

My own, non-specialist, take?

If the US makes the conditions for coverage too narrow or restrictive, few if any non-US-flagged ships will sign on, as they would not want to be subject to the “whims of change” that the current administration is so fond of

Basically, if the insurance coverage is seen as a transparent form of creating US economic leverage, the only takers are going to be those who are either already beholden to the US or those willing to become so

That’s not the most attractive notion

Of course the flip side is also true - Iran is doing their own version of this via tolls. They decide who pays and how much, in a way that sort of aligns with insurance coverage if you squint a bit and tilt your head just right. Iran’s rules are a bit more relaxed than I expect the US approach to be, so there’s that to consider as well

It will be interesting to see which approach gains the most traction as things move forward

Reply
Share
5 replies by Chet Nagle and others
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chet Nagle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture