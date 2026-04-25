The City in London, sometimes called the Square Mile, is an independent city, ceremonial county, and a government district. It is also Britain’s financial district. Since 1691, Lombard Street was the location of Lloyd’s Coffee House that attracted merchants, ship captains, and wealthy individuals willing to take financial risks. In 1871 Lloyd’s was incorporated, and it developed into a structured insurance marketplace with members, underwriting syndicates, and brokers.

Iran didn’t need mines and missiles to shut down the Strait of Hormuz. It only had to convince Lloyd’s underwriters that maritime insurance was far too risky.

The tankers that used to pass through the Strait of Hormuz carried 20% of the world’s annual supply of crude oil and another 20% of the world’s liquefied natural gas production. The twenty vessels that were attacked by Iran were not VLCCs (Very Large Crude Carriers) because the maritime insurance market was already worried that the VLCCs might be next. In fact, Helima Croft, head of commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said on NPR that, “All Iran had to do was several drone strikes in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz and all of a sudden insurers and shipping companies decided it was unsafe to traverse that very narrow S-curve of the waterway. It’s really an insurance-driven shutdown.”

Every ocean-going vessel carries maritime insurance. As you might imagine, the insurance covers the ship, crew and cargo. Logically, every ship that ventures into a war zone must also pay a war-risk insurance premium.

In London, there is an organization called a Joint War Committee (JWC) that assesses and classifies war-related risks, especially for maritime insurance. The JWC’s main role is to identify areas of the world that are considered high risk due to war, and it publishes a widely used list called “Listed Areas.” The JWC does not set prices or force insurers to act. Instead, it provides guidance and risk assessments. Individual insurers can then decide whether to insure a voyage, what premium to charge, and what conditions to impose. The JWC’s listed areas are globally respected benchmarks. If a region appears on that list, insurers around the world tend to treat it very cautiously.

Even P&I Clubs can’t help. P&I Clubs (Protection and Indemnity Clubs) are mutual, non-profit maritime insurance associations in the shipping industry. P&I insurance protects against high-liability risks including: injury, illness, or death of crew, passengers, or third parties; cargo damage or loss; pollution and environmental damage; wreck removal and collision liabilities; fines, stowaways, and other liabilities; and war risks. Underwriters and the Joint War Committee simply made the P&I Clubs fearful too.

Three days after the United States and Israel launched their attack on Iran, Brigadier General Ebrahim Jabbar of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated on Iran’s state television that the Strait of Hormuz was closed and, “We will attack and set ablaze any ship attempting to cross.” The next day, the Joint War Committee and issued a two-page memo, JWLA-033, that disrupted the oil markets and shipping. As a result of that memo, war risk premiums increased and continued to rise. Before the IRGC strikes, a one-week war risk policy for a VLCC was $325,000 for a voyage to the Persian Gulf. In following days, insurance quotes reached five percent, or $6.5 million.

The maritime insurance market had sent a signal. The Strait of Hormuz was closed.

Saudi Arabia has an option other than sending a VLLC through Hormuz. They built a pipeline from their oil producing region across the desert to their Red Sea terminals where smaller Suezmax tankers can transit the Suez Canal and supply their European customers. That amount of pipeline oil is not sufficient for the Saudi budget, but at least it was a stopgap. Then the Houthis fired a ballistic missile at Israel. During the last two years the Houthis have perfected attacking ships in the Red Sea, so it also will be a high-risk area once the Iran war ceasefire is over.

Michael Knights, Head of Research for Horizon Engage, told Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy that, “Shippers are not going to go back in--particularly large shipping firms--until they both have insurance and until they see the U.S. Navy doing repeated freedom of navigation transits through the Strait. The U.S. Navy has to go first. It has to show it’s willing to put its ships in the Strait before anyone else will put in a tanker or an LNG carrier. The problem is the U.S. Navy isn’t doing that.” Knights added, “President Trump has been made to understand by the Navy, I’m sure, that he stands a high chance of seeing a U.S. warship on fire if he moves one into the Strait of Hormuz.”

Considering domestic politics and the midterm elections in November, President Trump may not wish to put a destroyer at risk. He conceived a better plan.

Trump’s Maritime Insurance Company

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has been directed by President Trump to act as a sovereign backstop for maritime reinsurance in the Perian Gulf or other hot spots like the Red Sea, specifically to restore confidence in shipping amid heightened risks -- including the war-risk from the Iran war. The key points of the program’s structure are:

• Capacity: It started at $20 billion in rolling/revolving coverage focused initially on hull, machinery and cargo, including war-risk elements. It was later expanded to a $40 billion total with private partners -- Chubb as lead underwriter, plus Travelers, Liberty Mutual, Berkshire Hathaway, AIG, Starr, CNA, and others. The $40 billion is reinsurance backing for private insurers, not direct primary coverage for every and all vessels.

• Eligibility: Coverage applies only to vessels that meet certain criteria. Details on the exact qualifications have not been made fully public, but coordination with CENTCOM suggests there will be vetting for alignment with U.S. policy goals, security, and operational standards. Again, it is not a blanket coverage for all tankers or shipping lines worldwide.

• Scope: The idea is to get critical cargoes flowing again, especially oil, gasoline, liquid natural gas, jet fuel, and fertilizers to stabilize global energy markets. It supports “all shipping lines” in a broad policy sense as per Trump’s directive for political risk insurance and guarantees. In practice it is targeted at eligible commercial traffic, often American and allied interests or those willing to transit war zones under the DFC program. War-risk premiums have spiked in London, or insurance has been withdrawn, so DFC fills the gap as the insurer of last resort to lower costs and encourage movement.

• Mechanics: Think of the DFC facility as providing an option on maritime flows through a chokepoint like the Strait of Hormuz or the Bab al Mandab. The incomplete P&I (Protection & Indemnity) for war-risk coverage functions like a strike price, the point where the sovereign backstop kicks in for losses. Potential waivers, sanctions relief, or U.S naval escorts act as hedges. This gives the U.S. leverage over who transits a war zone without relying solely on naval assets — not every tanker qualifies or gets full indemnity automatically.

In short, the DFC is not universal insurance for any tanker operator who wants to sail through the Strait of Hormuz. It’s a selective, U.S policy-driven tool to prioritize strategic trade flows, reduce war-risk barriers for qualified vessels, and exert influence in the region. Unqualified or adversarial-flagged vessels would still face high commercial premiums and exclusions or even get no coverage from the DFC facility.

DFC Coordination With CENTCOM

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) is the U.S. government’s main development finance institution and is sometimes called America’s “development bank.” It normally provides loans, guarantees, insurance, and other financial tools to mobilize private-sector capital for projects in lower- and middle-income countries. Its goals include advancing U.S. foreign policy, national security, and economic interests by supporting infrastructure, energy, and other strategic investments. It is not traditional foreign aid. The DFC aims to be self-sustaining and often partners with private insurers or investors.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) is one of the U.S. military’s combatant commands responsible for U.S. military operations, planning, and security cooperation across the Middle East, Central Asia, parts of South Asia, and the Horn of Africa that includes the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, Red Sea and other war zones. It oversees forces, naval presence, and responses to threats like Iran, Houthi attacks on shipping, or other disruptions to maritime trade.

“Coordination with CENTCOM” will provide DFC with military intelligence, threat assessments, and operational awareness like Iranian threats, mine risks and attacks on shipping.

DFC’s reinsurance isn’t issued blindly. It ties into real-time military situational awareness to determine which routes or vessels qualify and what security measures are in place. Private insurance often pulls back from war zones due to the potentially large losses. DFC’s government-backed coverage acts as a backstop, but it needs CENTCOM input to calibrate risks and avoid moral hazards, like insuring ships that will ignore CENTCOM’s military advice. This blends economic tools like DFC and Treasury financing and insurance with a military posture. CENTCOM could provide naval escorts, patrols, or deterrence if needed, while DFC reduces the economic pressure that might otherwise require direct military intervention like large-scale convoys.

DFC and Treasury work with CENTCOM on “next steps” like identifying eligible vessels, routes, setting criteria, monitoring the situation, and adjusting the program. DFC CEO statements emphasize that their coverage offers “a level of security no other policy can provide” when working “alongside CENTCOM.” It’s an example of “economic statecraft” or “integrated deterrence” that uses financial tools alongside military tools, rather than in isolation.

CENTCOM does not exert direct military command of DFC, but it is a practical partnership where threat intel and operations inform and enable a large-scale government-backed insurance program to keep traffic flowing in a high-risk zone.

Trump built a maritime insurance company. Will friends and allies use it?