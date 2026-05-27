Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

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ConradB_TX's avatar
ConradB_TX
2d

You just had to twist the knife with your closing line, didn’t you?🤣

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Ross Allen's avatar
Ross Allen
2d

Great write up and hats off to both you and Sam Faddis. I only wish that I could say I feel much better now.

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