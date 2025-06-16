Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

Carlos Castaneda
5d

This is the most comprehensive and detailed update since the war erupted on Friday.

Removing the mullahs from power is essential to resetting the Middle East, but the IRGC’s tentacles have to be severed in Iraq and Lebanon as well. This is going to take time, planning, and execution. Let’s hope the CIA is up to the task.

Ross Allen
6d

No, no way. Your article substantiates all I have read and heard for the last several years. This agency should have been completely overhauled many years ago. The original charter from 1947 states their mission was to provide intelligence to the President to assist with decision making on world issues, nothing about regime changes, assassinations, arms shipments and so on. IMO, they have become very efficient in destroying truths and replacing it with lies.

