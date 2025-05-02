Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chet Nagle's avatar
Chet Nagle
3d

So far I have not seen much about 5G -- which does not mean it doesn't play a role.

I suspect that 5G has some part to play, because I am realizing that tech is an 800 pound gorilla that is not our friend, especially AI.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joy N.'s avatar
Joy N.
2d

Thanks for this another excellent article..

🙏🙏

The Bible prophesied 7-year Tribulation is at humanity's doorstep & the time to escape is very short. To read more, pls visit https://bibleprophecyinaction.blogspot.com/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Chet Nagle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture