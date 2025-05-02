In 2013 Dr. Ido Bachelete PhD, gave a presentation on TEDMED titled, The Emergence of Nanobot Society. In that talk he said that just one syringe can contain “a thousand billion robots.”

Who Is Dr. Ido Bachelet?

Dr. Ido Bachelet, PhD, is an Israeli-Chilean scientist renowned for his work in bio-inspired engineering, DNA origami, and nanorobotics. He earned his Ph.D. in medical sciences from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and completed postdoctoral fellowships in engineering at MIT and biologically inspired engineering at Harvard University under George Church's lab. Bachelet is currently an assistant professor in medicine and life sciences at Bar-Ilan University's Institute for Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials, where he leads the REBIT team, focusing on developing and studying emerging biologically-inspired technologies.

His research includes molecular programming, nanomechanics of biological components, and nanomechanical engineering. Notably, Bachelet has contributed significantly to the fields of DNA origami and nanorobotics, as evidenced by his well-cited paper on logic-gated nanorobots capable of targeted transport of molecular payloads.

Bachelet is also involved in entrepreneurial ventures, founding companies such as Wild Biotech and Aummune, and raising substantial funding for his latest venture, 1E Therapeutics, which aims to develop innovative drug therapies.

In addition to his scientific pursuits, Bachelet is a composer of music for piano and molecules, showcasing his interdisciplinary interests.

TEDMED Talk: “The Emergence of Nanobot Society”

The author of the site Eccentrik’s Substack, has kindly broken down Dr. Ido Bachelete’s presentation into a series of pictures and captions to give you an idea of what Bachelete said in a nutshell. If you want to see the entire TEDMED presentation on YouTube, click here.

Nanobots In Vaccines Mystery Resolved -- Or Is It?

Those who watched Bachelet’s blockbuster TEDMED talk (I strongly urge everyone to take time to watch it) the presentation finally explains what is going on in the bloodstream of Covid vaccine recipients – somebody put self-assembling computers in the vaccine. Not only that, but they accomplished that miracle in 2013!

After you see it, the TEDMED talk raises some questions like:

If they could do it in 2013, why haven’t I been told about it?

You have been told about it. It’s just that Big Pharma and its mainstream media slaves don’t want you to understand it, and what it means.

Okay, what does the TEDMED presentation mean?

It means that as far back as 2013 Bachelete’s laboratories were capable of creating little boxes a few millionths of an inch in size, along with tiny computers that can open and close them. The nanobots he designed and produced could ultimately do surgery without anesthesia or spending time in a hospital. The tiny computers were part of a “nanobot society” that gave everyone who had the nanobots in their bloodstream an IP address and were connected to the internet. They could then be addressed by a remote computer on the net. Bachelete says they all have antennae that are made of metal. Maybe they could be made of graphene. Isn’t that great?

What’s in those boxes?

Bachelete told us, in 2013, that he was going to put medicines in those boxes that could cure cancer and other diseases without surgery or chemotherapy. He even formed companies to do just that. I don’t think those boxes are now in the Covid vaccine. But the computers are.

What happened to Bachelete’s companies?

Beats me. I know they exist, but they don’t advertise building nanobots.

Did somebody buy the patents for Bachelete’s nanobots and self-assembling nanoscale computers?

Could be, if the patents exist. But it would have to be a really big company in the healthcare business, like Pfizer. Or it could be a government agency like DARPA – the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or the CIA. On the other had, DARPA could build nanorobots or self-assembling computers on its own.

You’ve confused me. What does it all mean?

It means the billions of people who have been vaccinated with the Covid jab have a collection of self-assembling computers in their bloodstreams that can be accessed by any computer on the internet.

The following question might be, “How does the world’s vaccinated population get those self-assembling nanocomputers out of their bloodstreams?”

And the final question is, “Who did it and why did they do it?”