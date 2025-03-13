Monday in mid-April, and the newspaper was waiting next to my coffee cup. Not much news besides more analyses of Russia’s refusal to pause warfare in Ukraine and whether or not NATO can defend itself. Then I got to page 4. Musk’s SpaceX had launched a reusable 403-foot high super-heavy lifter, the Blue Ghost, from SpaceX’s south Texas launch pad last Sunday night. It was now on the moon with its drills and tools, operating nicely. Complete with a color photo, the story was on page 4.

On page 4?

On the 7th of March I received a UPI press release (undoubtedly written by AI). Another U.S. lander on the moon yesterday! Two American lunar landers on the moon during the same week and no headlines? On the 8th of March I got more news. The private lander has stopped working. Still no news. Did NASA run short of PR funds?

Then it dawned on me. I remember there was a time when we sat up all night to see if astronauts arrived safely. That time is long gone. NASA has not completed a manned space launch since 2017 – and that was on a Russian Soyuz rocket because the Space Shuttle was retired in 2011.

The most recent program is the Artemis Project where NASA plans to launch a crew to be on the moon this year. Really? On a SpaceX rocket? NASA’s 2025 budget request is $25,383,700 billion, and I could not find any funds for public relations buried in their classy website. It is very hard to find out exactly what NASA is doing with their $25 billion budget.

Today I learned that one of Musk’s SpaceX rockets would save the two American astronauts marooned in the International Space Station (ISS) on a date to be announced. Seems that someone in our new government remembered those two astronauts are still up there. It is not a crisis that the Biden administration wanted to deal with in their death throes, even if NASA had a rocket. An earlier offer to save those two astronauts was made by Musk in September 2024, to relieve a mission that had gone from 8 days to 9 months! SpaceX did launch a Crew Dragon capsule to rescue the pair of astronauts, but when it docked at the space station, NASA decided to postpone unlocking the door and the rocket had to make the trip back home.

What did you say?

Musk noted, "There is no way they're going to make anyone supporting Trump look good." Even if that means the two U.S. astronauts have to stay in the ISS for another 9 months.

There are some folks who believe the last couple of NASA crew launches to the ISS under the Commercial Crew Program were bogus. I don’t know because… well, because I don’t know what’s really happening inside NASA. What I do know is that a nicely dressed young man spoke at a regular meeting of Florida’s Broward County Commissioners in April 2023 – that’s the county that has those Cape Canaveral launch pads on it. Watch him by clicking here.

Wow. We know that astronauts are trained in weightless activities in a pool in Houston, where at least one of them almost drowned. I guess NASA could not find the money in their meager budget to clean up those weird video errors. In any event, there was no reply to the video clips by the board of commissioners or by NASA or by anyone else in the Biden administration. So the young man reappeared in April 2024. It’s a new government. You can watch him by clicking here.

If you were confused by Harvey’s questions and observations, here’s a recap of what he and what others have said and seen. It’s in the film he mentioned in his last appearance before the Broward County Commissioners, the one from which he was ejected. The summary is that that the crew of the Challenger rocket that exploded on the 28th of January, 1986, is still alive.

Judith Resnik : Law Professor at Yale Law School

Michael J. Smith: Professor at University of Wisconsin (Retired)

Pilot of Challenger Dick Scobee: is President of Cows and Trees

Christa McAuliffe is now using the name Sharon and is the Professor of Law at Syracuse University.

Claude Onizuka is a NASA spokesman

Ronald McNair, now his twin brother Carl McNair, is an Education Consultant for more than 40 Universities

Unlike the others. Gregory Jarvis, Challenger’s “mission specialist,” was a member of the military. He was never found or proven dead.

The Two Questions

The first question is, why did NASA destroy the Challenger mission? That question is based on the fact that our military could and did make people disappear – even in 1986. So if Challenger was carrying a classified space project, like an experiment involving President Regan’s Star Wars, and it had failed before launch or had been abandoned, then NASA wouldn’t load the project and the military would have their “mission specialist” disappear and the others in the crew quietly rejoin the public. Of course, no one could imagine the power of the Internet in 1986.

Or, NASA got word from the aliens in UFOs that have been photographed on the moon that they didn’t want Challenger to put more astronauts on the moon’s surface – or else. All astronauts believe that UFOs are real, and some don’t think they are very friendly. There is another group of people who think major countries like the United States, Russian and China have made treaties with the aliens – of some kind.

The second question is, what is NASA really doing with all the money in their $25 billion annual budget. I hope that Musk and DOGE will finally get around to looking at how NASA spends their budget. Is it another USAID?

Conclusion

Did you ever see the 1977 movie, Capricorn One? The plot is much like the Challenger escapade. In the movie three astronauts are suited up and on board a rocket, Capricorn One, destined for Mars. Moments before it lifts off their hatch opens and the three men are instructed to exit immediately. They are transported to a secret location in the desert where they are instructed to fake a Mars landing – after which they will have an “accident” and “die on Mars.”

Does that sound like Challenger? Sure does to me. The movie’s theme is government deception and the film’s tagline is “The mission was a sham. The murders were real.” The only difference between Capricorn One and Challenger was that NASA let the Challenger crew survive.

We have always suspected that our government is deceiving us with the collusion of the media and, thanks to President Trump and Elon Musk, we are finally finding out how diabolical and evil the deception was.

Val Thor, an intrepid soul, found a NASA film of a team in Greenland taking background shots for a “Mars landing.” See it here by clicking, appropriately, on X.

Well, it’s a lot cheaper than sending a rocket to Mars. So where is the money budgeted for a landing on Mars actually going? Let’s hope Musk and DOGE finds out and blows the whistle.

Flash! I just got the news from The Epoch Times. NASA has cancelled yesterday’s rescue flight to the ISS – 43 minutes before lift off! Seems their repair teams can’t fix a hydraulic issue with one of the clamps that holds the rocket in place on the launch gantry.

Maybe NASA has forgotten how to fix stuff.