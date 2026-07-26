Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

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JOHNMICHAEL O'CONNOR's avatar
JOHNMICHAEL O'CONNOR
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I remain unconvinced that a person has a reasonable expectation of privacy when they are in any public place. That said, if anyone uses such a system in an unauthorized manner they should be terminated from employment. That applies to LEOS. If a LEO is caught misusing the system more than once before they are caught, they should also lose their pension.

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