What does it take to become a “sanctuary city” for illegal aliens? Just pass the laws that Bill de Blasio did when he was mayor of New York City in 2014. Those laws provide for:

1. No Detainer Requests: NYPD and other city agencies are prohibited from honoring Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer requests, which allows ICE to take custody of individuals suspected of being undocumented immigrants.

2. Limited Cooperation: City agencies are restricted from sharing information with ICE or assisting in immigration enforcement activities, except in cases involving suspected terrorists or serious public safety risks.

3. Legal Representation: NYC provides free legal representation to undocumented immigrants facing deportation through the New York Immigrant Family Unity Project.

How’s all that working out for the taxpayers in New York?

@ViralNewsNYC just posted the answer on X, “City officials are reporting that over 700 migrants are still arriving in NYC per week. Over 300k migrants have been through NYC funded shelters and hotels . The cost of the migrant crisis is over 5.6 billion dollars per year. NYC has not received any money from the federal government for a long time to fund the migrant crisis. Tren de Aragua gang members are living in NYC taxpayers shelters and are taking advantage of other migrants.”

I’d guess the NYC taxpayers are not happy. But then they did pass those feel good laws in 2014, so who can tell?

Tyler Durden, publisher of Zerohedge.com writes, “Americans should be outraged by New York City's $220 million sweetheart deal with Pakistan to lease the prestigious Roosevelt Hotel in Midtown Manhattan as a luxury shelter for illegal aliens. The most alarming issue is that NYC paid a foreign government to help house the migrants. X user John LeFevre resurfaced a 2023 news story, first published by The Economic Times, regarding Pakistan's decision to lease the iconic Roosevelt Hotel to the local government, sympathetic to globalist policies, such as open borders.”

What’s all that about Pakistan?

Durden continues, “Pakistan has owned the Roosevelt Hotel since 1979. State-owned Pakistan International Airlines acquired the trophy property through its investment arm, PIA Investments Limited. According to the 2023 report, the lease agreement spans three years, during which NYC stuffed thousands of illegal aliens into the 1,250-room hotel like cattle—funded entirely by taxpayers. This arrangement has sparked outrage about how NYC paid a foreign gov't to help support the invasion of the third world into a first-world city.”

Trumps nascent Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), soon to be run by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, is not amused. Vivek post on X, "A taxpayer-funded hotel for illegal migrants is owned by the Pakistani government which means NYC taxpayers are effectively paying a foreign government to house illegals in our own country. This is nuts.’

Those feelings include Tom Homan, former head of ICE and Trump’s new “Border Czar.” He has said he would like cooperation from city cops but if Democrat-led sanctuary cities like New York City resist, he will consider sending in more ICE officers to do the job themselves -- while he takes city and state politicians to court for contravening federal immigration laws.

Trump’s Immigration War With Blue States

The New York Times says, “Democrats (in blue states) envision flexing their power in these states to partly block the Trump administration’s policies — for example, by refusing to enforce immigration laws. The Times also said that blue states began their plans to resist Trump’s immigration policies in 2023 – just in case Trump won the election.

Blue state governors will use hundreds of lawyers and dozens of advocacy groups to obstruct Trump, and are now finding plaintiffs that will go to court for groups like “Democracy Forward.” That group was founded when Trump won in 2016, and it has 800 lawyers and a multi-million dollar war chest.

California’s Gavin Newsom considers himself as the unofficial leader of blue state governors who want to obstruct Trump’s immigration policies. He has issued a proclamation to increase California’s legal resources “to protect civil rights, reproductive freedom, climate action, and immigrant families.”

Another blue state governor happy to oppose Trump’s policies is Illinois’ Jay Pritzker. He said, “You come for my people, you come through me!” He apparently includes illegal alien criminals as being in “my people.” Pritzker has joined Governor Polis of Colorado in something they call “Governors Safeguarding Democracy.”

Do these Democrat governors imagine they are marching to Gettysburg in 1863 with their rainbow flags held high? If so, someone should tell them it’s not slavery this time, but the deportation of 1.2 million illegal alien criminals, terrorists and saboteurs that now infest our towns and cities. They are the same criminals that their progressive Democrat administration has allowed to cross American borders for four years -- without the least hindrance.

As a very articulate Peter Van Buren notes in The American Conservative, the task before the Trump team is daunting, to say the least, He writes, “Immigration is a complex affair in the U.S. The immigration legal code is longer and more complex than the tax code. Miller, Homan, and their staffs will need to poke holes in various parts of DHS in general but also look deeper into the bureaucracy. There’s the Department of Labor, which issues work permissions for many visas (such as the H-1B, likely of interest to Elon Musk), the Department of Justice, which runs the immigration courts, and the Department of State, which issues the actual visas themselves abroad. Project 2025 specifically calls out the “Diversity” Immigrant Visa lottery, and F and J student visas, as in need of an overhaul.”

“This is the biggest national security vulnerability this nation has seen since 9/11 and we have to fix it,” Homan has said.

Van Burn concludes on a cheerful note, “But it is not all bad news. Oklahoma is launching a program, Operation Guardian, to turn over illegal immigrants already in prison to ICE to jump-start Trump’s deportation effort. Governor Kevin Stitt shared with the Washington Examiner plans to expeditiously deport 526 convicted illegal immigrants as soon as Trump takes office.

“We want to be the first state that works with President Trump,” Stitt said. “Right now, we have over 500 people incarcerated in Oklahoma who have broken the law, who are criminals, and they also are illegal. We would love to get them out of the state of Oklahoma, out of the country.” The state pays $36,000 a day to house them, according to the governor’s office.

Oklahoma’s “Operation Guardian” and Illinois’ and Colorado’s “Governors Safeguarding Democracy” will soon meet on the battlefields of our legal system. Federal forces will be led by Trump and generals like RFK Jr., Tom Homan, Elon Tusk and Vivek Ramaswam, among others. Obstructionist forces will be led by Newsom, Pritzker, Polis and a few other Democrat governors. On the 20th of January 2025, the battle for America’s soul will begin, and the Canticle of Zechariah will lead the way for our new government.

“Stand fast with your loins girded in truth, clothed with righteousness as a breastplate, and your feet shod in readiness for the gospel of peace.”