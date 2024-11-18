President Biden just announced that Ukraine is allowed to use U.S. missiles and American military advisors to launch ballistic missiles deep into Russian territory - a crazy provocation. Since Biden doesn’t know a missile from a beach chair, who got him to sign off on the overture to World War III? Do you think it was the Pentagon and Deep State who again believe that Russia is a paper tiger? Dr. Strangelove has been reborn.

(What follows is an outtake from a post I wrote last September titled, “The Deep State’s October Surprise,” so please overlook the anachronisms. The description of the missiles and who will actually launch them is timely.)

Begin Outtake

The Other October Surprise -- Missiles

The assassination option is not working very well (so far) so the Deep State’s October Surprise will likely be to give Ukraine long-range missiles to launch attacks on Russian territory. Whether Russian President Vladimir Putin likes it or not.

On the 10th of July, Biden interrupted his beach vacation to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to supposedly decide whether or not they will give Zelensky those missiles and permission to use them on Russia.

When the meeting was over, mainstream media immediately began a psychological operation to hoodwink the American public. The New York Times led with an article to convince us that cautious minds in government are working on the issue and there is nothing to worry about. The Times wrote, "President Biden’s deliberations with Prime Minister Keir Starmer of Britain about whether to allow Ukraine to attack Russia with long-range Western weapons were fresh evidence that the president remains deeply fearful of setting off a dangerous, wider conflict." The rest of the media echoed the Times and the UK and France, anxious to test their Storm Shadow missiles on Russia, followed suit and postponed their decision to some future date. Even NATO passed the buck by announcing the decision was up to its member states.

What causes U.S. and UK government defense and intelligence officials to even consider providing Ukraine with long-range weapons that can strike deep into the Russian homeland? The answer is they have been lulled into a false sense of security by Putin’s restraint in answering early acts of American interference in the war. Moscow’s red lines were successively crossed when the Biden administration provided Ukraine with HIMARS artillery, then Abrams tanks, and then F-16 fighter jets. The U.S even approved and aided Ukraine crossing the Russian border into the Kursk oblast, despite intelligence community warnings that Russia might answer that incursion by providing technological help to enable Iran’s terrorist proxies to attack American forces in the Middle East. Or perhaps to attack the American homeland with illegal alien terrorists who crossed the border and then disappeared into our towns and cities.

After each of those red lines were crossed, Putin appeared uninterested in escalating the war by launching a massive wave of attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, or on military bases in NATO countries. Thus emboldened by Putin’s reluctance, the U.S. further loosened restraints on giving Ukraine more advanced weapon systems – an updated version of Pentagon mission creep.

An additional result was that Washington’s military analysts and former government officials declared that the Biden administration’s refusal to permit Ukraine to attack Russia with long-range missiles made no sense. In fact, 17 former ambassadors and generals wrote a letter to the administration in which they stated, “Easing the restrictions on Western weapons will not cause Moscow to escalate,” adding, “We know this because Ukraine is already striking territory Russia considers its own — including Crimea and Kursk — with these weapons and Moscow’s response remains unchanged.” These “experts” obviously think that Putin is a paper tiger.

Republicans in the Senate also seem to think Putin is bluffing about nuclear weapons. Mitch McConnell, Republican minority leader, has also been urging an aggressive response to Putin’s recent statements about a potential war with NATO.

What the U.S. the UK and countries like Canada, Poland, Sweden, Finland, and others do not understand is that keeping the war inside Ukraine is okay with Putin and the Russian people. But an attack on the Rodina, the motherland, is a vastly different thing -- emotionally and politically.

As this complex maneuvering goes on, Americans must remember that the “Endless War” Pentagon, the Deep State, and the Biden administration are constantly lying to us.

The Lie About Missiles to Ukraine Exposed

On the 12th of September, a British newspaper exposed the American-British missile hoax. Citing reports form its sources, The Guardian stated the United States and the United Kingdom have already granted Kyiv permission to strike targets in Russia with long-range missiles, but they are just not yet ready to announce it.

Guardian sources also said that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy would not have visited Kyiv on 11 September to meet with Ukraine’s President Zelensky if there had not been a previous decision to allow Ukraine to use ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles against Russia.

The Guardian also revealed that in addition to bases in Poland and Romania, where F-16 fighter jets now launch missile attacks on Russian targets inside Ukraine, ATACMS and Storm Shadow long-range missiles have already been delivered to Ukraine.

If you think Russian intelligence doesn’t know all about this, I have a bridge to sell you.

About ATACMS and Storm Shadow Missile Systems

Putin has said that if the U.S. and Britain allow Ukraine to launch long-range missile strikes on targets deep in Russian territory it will be tantamount to a declaration of war by the West. In an interview with Russian state television Putin said, “This would be a dramatic escalation of the conflict,” adding, “Because the point is, what kind of arrows has Mr. Putin then left to shoot if the West then still continues, apart from actual nuclear use?”

Putin also explained why the use of American satellites and targeting data is the reason why the conflict would escalate into a general war with NATO. He said, “The key point is that only servicemen of NATO countries can input flight missions into these missile systems. Ukrainian servicemen cannot do this. Therefore this is not about permitting or not permitting the Ukrainian regime to strike Russia with these weapons. This is about whether or not NATO countries make a decision to directly participate in the military conflict.” That leads us to examine those missile systems.

ATACMS

The ATACMS is a missile system that is launched from mobile ground vehicles. It has a range between 15 and 190 miles, despite some media reports that its maximum range is only 50 to 70 miles. Targets are identified by U.S. satellites and then converted to GPS coordinates by American advisors that the missile then attacks.

Storm Shadow (Scalp)

The Storm Shadow missile system (the French call their version SCALP) has a maximum range of about 150 miles and can only be launched by jet fighters. That means it must be launched from an airfield that can service jets. Targets are located by U.S. satellites and converted to GPS coordinates by British military advisors. That data must then be loaded into the missile before the jet takes off, which means it can only effectively attack stationary targets.

Russian Rationale of Nuclear War

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made a statement that sharpened Putin’s message to NATO and the United States on Russia’s intended use of nuclear weapons. Lavrov ridiculed Washington’s belief that it can continue to support a war where its proxy, Ukraine, weakens the Russian state in order to encourage regime change -- and still pretend to be “sitting on the sidelines.” He clearly implies that America will face the same nuclear perils as will other NATO nations.

The military industrial complex profiteers and their Deep State neocons are impervious to the facts underlying how disastrous it would it be for us to challenge Russia on a nuclear battlefield.

Russia has 3,300 to 6,000 operational strategic nuclear weapons.

We have 2,085 if you count the air-lunched cruise missiles in reserve, of which half are deployed. We could possibly surge more warheads from reserves and from our submarine force if Putin will kindly give us three week’s advance notice.

Russia has as many as 10,000 tactical warheads, the vast majority of which are stationed in European Russia. Of that huge stockpile, 2,500 are optimized for battlefield use with yields from 0.1 to 1 Kilotons that emit zero fallout. Those nukes can also be used to attack our satellites that would damage the global internet and deprive us of GPS and ground intelligence.

We have no tactical nuclear weapons deployed in Europe.

It is obvious that Russia has an overwhelming nuclear arsenal. One must assume that Putin would not start a war with NATO and the United States by using Russia’s strategic ICBMs on major cities – that would result in the complete destruction of America and Russia. But the Kremlin could easily and completely destroy Ukraine and NATO forces with their tactical nuclear weapons. Our only response to a tactical nuclear war in Europe is to use our ICBMs to destroy Russia -- who will then do the same for us.

Mutual Assured Destruction – the delicate balancing act that has always kept the nuclear superpowers from killing each other. And now the Biden administration and its Deep State co-conspirators are pushing Russia to the brink of tactical nuclear warfare in Europe?

They are obviously insane.

We know that one candidate for President promises to end the meat-grinder war in Ukraine in a day. The self-appointed masters of the universe and endless wars know that he can do that and many other things as President, so they will continue trying to make his assassination their other October Surprise.

End outtake

Conclusion

Hopefully President Putin will react to this attack on his homeland without resorting to his nuclear options. He has many other options and proxies he can use to punish America and our NATO allies, like cutting off natural gas supplies to Germany and the Netherlands. As he just did to Austria. Or he could ask his friends in Beijing and Tehran to activate their terrorists, already here, to attack our grid and blow up our gas and crude oil pipelines.

Oh, if you haven’t noticed because our mainstream media won’t report it, several undersea communication/internet cables were cut right after Biden’s decision to allow U.S. ATACAM missiles to strike Russia. Cables were cut between Germany and Finland and between Sweden and Lithuania. You think Putin might have this chart on his desk?

Or are the ruptured cables just a coincidence?