Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

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Kelly Searer's avatar
Kelly Searer
6d

Great honorable words!

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Trudy Kennedy's avatar
Trudy Kennedy
5d

From our hearts to God’s ears.

- Trudy

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