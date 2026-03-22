There is a silent coup going on in America. Who is doing it besides the Democrat Party? One answer is Mexico.

Did you know that Mexico has 53 Consulates in the United States? Even Russia has only two. What is Mexico doing with all those consulates?

The location of the 53 consulates, including the one in Puerto Rico, gives you an idea about what Mexico is doing with them. They are in states and cities with large numbers of Mexico’s legal and illegal aliens, and Mexico has been using them to aid the Democrat Party to coordinate protests and cheat in elections.

Mexico has even created a government funded “Migrant TV” and beamed it to the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the United States to assist migrant political action inside America – the millions of Mexican illegal aliens that the Biden administration waved across our southern border.

“While the programming featured some practical advice, the government-funded channel also bombarded the audience in the US with political messages.” Those are the words of Peter Schweizer, a bestselling investigative author in his new book, The Invisible Coup.

In his book Schweizer writes, “The channel ran glowing videos about Kamala Harris. On the other hand, they fed migrants a diet of reports on candidate Trump’s ‘fake news and lies.’” He added, “They also repeatedly played the Migrant Anthem as a call to arms for migrants living in the United States, reminding them to do their duty for their country.” That country is Mexico.

He goes on in his book to say, “After Trump returned to the White House in January 2025, the Mexican government used Migrant TV to beam messages to millions of Mexicans living in the US, such as ‘Racism, Hate, and Business: The Trumpist Model. They also ran slick stories about how ‘the United States Department of Homeland Security has become the main spokesperson for hatred against migrants’ and stories about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)’s ‘repressive machinery.’”

Remember how President Trump asked Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo to let him help her destroy the Mexican drug cartels? She refused because the cartels approved what their government was doing – it increased their drug revenue. In any event, after her refusal Mexico descended into what can only be called a civil war – a cartel turf fight for control of the drug business.

At the end of his book, Schweizer lays out a plan to resist the weaponization of migration by foreign powers. The first action he suggests is to ban birth-citizenship. That’s where foreign countries pay pregnant women to come to America and have a child, as China is doing, to insure they will have an army of Chinese American citizens to return to the United States as voters to help destroy Western Civilization – of which America is the keystone. The Supreme Court is now considering a Trump executive order that would abolish birth-citizenship.

I doubt that the current Justices of the Supreme Court appointed by President Obama, Sotomayor and Kagan, will support Trump’s executive order. Nor will Roberts, for reasons unknown. That leaves the Trump appointees, and we have already seen what they did to strike down Trump’s tariffs.

This time they will be toying with America’s national security.