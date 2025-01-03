In 1841 a Scottish journalist, Charles Mackay, wrote a three-volume study of crowd psychology. In Volume II he wrote a section called The Slow Poisoners. Mackay used that chapter to describe the mass hysteria and irrationality that can occur when a society becomes fixated on a particular fear. The chapter includes a description of the Affairs of the Poisons, a scandal in which several prominent persons were suspected of conspiracy and poisoning. The resulting fear of poisoning led to the development of quack remedies that became widely used. The fear also led to social control and persecution.

If you don’t see where I’m going, you must be waiting for the next plandemic. So I will elaborate on the analogy.

The fear and “hysteria” generated by a man-made mutation of the flu virus, with a mortality rate of less than 1%, led “prominent people” to develop a “quack remedy” a vaccine infinitely more dangerous than the virus named Covid 19. The madness of crowds in 2020 led to that quack remedy vaccine being administered to Americans more than 100 million times in 2021, not counting boosters. By the end of 2022 the crowds began to become aware of the quack vaccines’ dangerous side effects and the madness began to abate. By March 2023 the crowds lining up to get vaccinated at CVS drugstores began to dwindle. By December 2023 The Hill reported vaccines had been given to more than 270 million Americans. Then, by December 2024, the crowd became horrified by what the “prominent persons” had done to them.

“Slow Poisoners” Are Killing America And The World

This May I posted, The Killing Of America. It contains a myriad of facts bearing on the subject at hand. You can read it here. here.

In that post, I mention a curious organization named “Deagel.” Its websites said that its reports and analyses rely on data from customers and partners, a list that includes entities like the “National Security Agency (NSA), North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the Russian Defense Procurement Agency, Stratfor, the World Bank and the United Nations,”

One of their studies was about depopulation, and it had several startling charts in it. One of them is below.

As you can see, the Deagel organization predicted in March 2020 that by 2025 the population of the United States will decline from 327 million to 100 million. It did not say what would happen to ignite such a disaster. Was it nuclear war? A germ warfare attack? A deadly plague? In my post I examine those possibilities. But after seeing the chart below I was forced to conclude that Deagel’s predicted numbers are the ultimate depopulation result of the Covid mRNA vaccine. Why would I conclude that?

Because the other countries in the Deagel map below are at least as heavily vaccinated as the United States. You can see that the countries with major population declines include: The U.S., Canada, Europe, Saudi Arabia, Australia and New Zealand. The populations of those countries have been jabbed at least as much as America. Some even more.

Excess Deaths

The Cambridge Dictionary defines excess deaths as “deaths during a particular period above the usual, expected number of deaths under normal conditions, which can show the effect of something like a disease or harmful event.” They gratuitously add, “Not all excess deaths during the pandemic were directly caused by the virus.”

Most of us are now aware that the “harmful event” was the Covid vaccine jab – despite the Mockingbird media attributing those deaths to Covid, “indirect Covid” (what?), climate change, hurricanes and other absurdities.

In 2022 the Daily Angle debunked that baloney with a report of a podcast interview of Edward Dowd with Kristi Leigh. The Daily Angle posted: “In January the CEO of a major Midwest insurance company disclosed in a virtual Chamber of Commerce meeting that his company had seen a 40% increase in all-cause deaths in the last half of 2021, describing it as a once-in-200 years event.”

That startling rise came as the daily number of deaths from the COVID-19 virus was less than half of what it was the previous year. Which indicates the vaccine was the likely cause. The CEO, Scott Davison of OneAmerica, said he found the data to be "consistent across every player in that business."

A former Blackrock portfolio manager, Edward Dowd, has followed up by compiling fourth quarter death claims data from major insurance firms. "Bottom line is, they saw an acceleration in mortality in the second half of 2021, OK. Given the 'miracle vaccines,' that should not have occurred," said Dowd in a podcast interview with Kristi Leigh.

Dowd cited fourth quarter rises in death claims, compared to the 2019 rate, of 57% for Lincoln National, 41% for Prudential, 32% for Hartford, 24% for MetLife and 21% for RGA. He pointed out insurance companies "make their money giving whole life policies because they can predict death rates, which are pretty steady." Then, referring to the backtracking on Davison's statement last month, Dowd said they can "retract" it "all they want. “That doesn’t matter. It doesn't matter what they say. Deaths are rising. Now, you can debate why. I know why. You know why."

Dowd said the Dutch insurer AEGON saw a 268% increase in claims in the U.S. in the third quarter. The company, he said, "did a reinsurance deal for a high face amount individual policies, at what looked like very bad economics for them."

“In a conference call, Dowd noted, an analyst asked why they would do that deal. "I can speculate why they did this deal. This deal looks bad now, but a year or two from now it may look like a genius move. And they actually think there’s going to be 300,000 excess deaths due to — they call it ‘Covid and indirect Covid,’ whatever that means — in the U.S. in 2022. So they actually raised their expectations for mortality in the U.S. during the conference call. "So they’re not saying it’s the jab, but it’s the jab."

Dowd was right. In late 2023 The Lioness of Judah Ministry posted an article titled, “Fully-Vaxxed New Zealand Suffers a Staggering 3000% Spike in Excess Deaths.” You can read it here. here.

The Covid Jab Spike Protein Is Shedding

What does “shedding” mean? Simply put, it means that a person who has not been vaccinated with the Covid jab and is in close daily contact with someone who has been jabbed will ultimately have the mRNA spike protein appear in their bloodstream – and they will show the resulting symptoms.

As Dr. Pierre Kory noted on December 9, 2024 in his Medical Musings substack site, “A new study found a strong association of new onset menstrual irregularities with "indirect" exposure to Covid vaccines, i.e. being in proximity with vaccinated persons. Shedding is real.” The study supports what we have learned about the Covid jab – that the spike protein travels from the injection site to internal organs and injures them. Now we know the spike protein can travel from the vaccinated to the unvaccinated and injure them too.

Kory is leading an effort for enactment of a federal law to ban any gene therapy unless it is studied and demonstrates it has no shedding, and that the studies must be available to the public, and that guidance must be available to anyone who does agree to gene therapy (e.g., Roctavian, a gene therapy to cure hemophilia sheds in the semen for six months, so its recipients must be instructed not to donate semen or impregnate someone for six months), and that an order be issued for any gene therapy product to be pulled from the market if outside investigators discover the manufacturer’s data was wrong and the product does indeed shed.

Trial documents show that Pfizer also knew that the Covid jab would shed.

But there is a looming disaster that will make shedding a lesser concern.

One Billion mRNA Jabbed People Have VAIDS

Australia’s TGA (their version of our FDA) knew that DNA from the COVID jab can integrate into the human genome — despite repeatedly assuring the public that it was impossible. TGA emails show that deception when a staffer wrote, “Foreign DNA can integrate into chromosomal DNA in the absence of an integrase in mammalian cells. This comes from the DNA damage/repair literature where breaks in DNA are repaired through processes called non-homologous end joining or homologous recombination.”

Adding to that revelation, new research has discovered that the spike protein lingers in the blood of individuals for years after they got their last COVID jab. The people in the study were never infected with Covid, antibody tests showed, and since our immune systems quickly destroy spike proteins, the study means that people who got the jabs are making the spike proteins on their own!

The Yale Medical School scientists who discovered that dreadful fact began their study in 2022 to examine people with self-reported post-Covid injuries. Then it was expanded it to include people with self-reported vaccine injuries and about 3,000 people were enrolled. The scientists found the spike protein in participants years after their last mRNA jab. Yale University is having a behind the scenes scramble to cover-up their medical school’s LISTEN study – but they’re too late. The word is out.

Why is the discovery “dreadful?” Because we now know the Covid vaccine viciously damages our immune systems to cause a myriad of diseases and disabilities. And because the people who got the jab are now showing a sustained drop in CD4 lymphocyte cells, a symptom of “long vax,” better described as VAIDS (Vaccine-Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome). There is no doubt that VAIDS will be infinitely worse for the world than the AIDS epidemic of yesteryear.

Why? Because a billion people will have VAIDS.

Disabilities Arrive On A Galloping Pale Horse

Early this year, in a KunstlerCast podcast, world-renowned virologist Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche warned us that a mass collapse of human immunity is coming.

In the podcast Vanden Bossche made a somber statement: “What I am predicting is a massive, massive tsunami” of illness and death among highly-vaccinated populations with dysregulated immune systems.” Adding, "It is very, very clear that when this starts, our hospitals will collapse and that means the chaos in all kinds of layers of society – financial, economic, social, you name it – will be complete. We will have to build a completely new world.”

During the hour-long interview he also said: “You commit errors or even crimes at the very small scale, you can hide them. I have seen this happen with the Ebola vaccination with Africa a number of years ago… However, if you do this at the very large scale, like what has happened with this mass [Covid] vaccination campaign, the truth will surface. And those who have committed these crimes who have been lying to the people, who have not been taking care of the health and safety of the people, will be severely, severely punished… If these people would now go out and say, ‘Yeah, wait a minute, we have been making some mistakes, it wasn’t all right, we have to correct them, we have to revise our opinion,' these people will be stoned in the streets.”

There is a large mob of candidates for that stoning, much too many to list here. But there are several who should lead the parade to execution square.

Below are two of the many charts that show the correlation between Covid jabs and disabilities. The first is “Labor Force Disabilities Versus Vaccine Uptake” in 2021.

The second Chart is “U.S. Labor Force age 16-64 With a Disability %.” It better illustrates the tsunami of disabilities that is now upon us.

Vanden Bossche addressed how to prepare for the coming deluge: “What I can advise… to all these vaccinated people: they need to avoid reinfection. It is the reinfection of vaccinated people that is responsible for this situation…

“Well, the only thing they can do — it’s very simple — is take anti-virals, of course. The only difference is, you will not be able to wait to take anti-virals until you have symptoms… As soon as people see that in one of the other countries, or one of the other states in the United States, when this starts with hospitalizations going up very rapidly, they need to take anti-virals prophylactically, not wait until they have any symptoms.

“I’m in Belgium. If it starts in the US, or starts in Israel, or starts in the UK, I bet you that within a few days, you will see the same scenario in many of the highly-vaccinated countries.” (What Vanden Bossche means by ‘anti-virals’ is Ivermectin.)

“I have been predicting already a half a year ago, that the public health authorities are finally going to have mandates for Ivermectin. The results with Ivermectin are fabulous. It is very safe. It is the only anti-viral that is cost-effective, that is widely available, that can be supplemented in sufficient quantities… There is simply no alternative.”

Looks like it’s time for Covid mRNA jabbed Americans to stock up on Ivermectin -- unjabbed Americans too.

Are The Deagel Predictions Accurate?

There is no doubt that the Covid jab is shortening the lives of the vaccinated and, because of shedding, the unvaccinated as well. The mRNA vaccine is doing exactly what it was designed to do, much to the satisfaction of evil depopulation demons like Bill Gates and the WEF prophet Yuval “useless eaters” Harari. If Dr. Vanden Bossche is correct, and data now suggests that he is correct, the level of disabilities in mRNA jabbed nations (those on the Deagel world map) will continue to rise to the point of sudden chaos

Deagel predictions will happen in a way that brings to mind a statement by Ernest Hemingway. When asked, “How did you go bankrupt?” He replied, “Two ways. Gradually, then suddenly.”