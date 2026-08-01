The U.S. Department of Defense’s recent moves to acquire equity positions in defense contractors, artificial intelligence firms, and critical minerals companies represent more than just an innovative attempt to shore up supply chains. They raise profound questions about conflicts of interest, the erosion of competitive procurement, and the potential for high-level self-dealing that could enrich insiders at the expense of taxpayers and national security.

As detailed in recent reporting, the Pentagon has taken stakes in more than a dozen companies, including a major L3Harris spinoff for solid rocket motors, MP Materials dealing in rare earths, Trilogy Metals for copper, and partnerships with entities like Vulcan Elements and ReElement Technologies.

Those investments, that total hundreds of millions and potentially billions when aggregated across the administration, come amid ongoing munitions shortages driven by the war with Iran and support for allies. Proponents frame them as necessary to accelerate production under the Defense Production Act and through vehicles like the Office of Strategic Capital.

Yet critics, including combat-decorated Rep. Pat Harrigan (R-NC), warn of “unintended consequences” and long-term damage to competition. In an exclusive interview with The Washington Times, Harrigan described the alarm bells ringing in Congress, noting that while the approach may solve short-term problems, it risks creating anti-competitive dynamics that will “boomerang” on the defense industrial base.

Senators Mike Rounds (R-SD) and Rick Scott (R-FL) have also expressed reservations about the government picking winners and losers and using ownership stakes as anything other than a last resort.

Undermining “Full and Open” Competition

U.S. procurement law, anchored by the Competition in Contracting Act, demands transparent arms-length bidding. When the government becomes a shareholder in one bidder while soliciting offers from others, that principal collapses. Contracting officers inevitably face pressure, subtle or overt, to favor the government’s own investments.

The historical precedent of the Darleen Druyun-Boeing scandal, which led to prison time for influence peddling on a tanker lease, pales in comparison to the systemic risks here.

Partial government ownership creates built-in incentives for favoritism, leaks of proprietary bid information, and outright bribery. The result? A de facto nationalization pathway for key sectors like AI and rare earth processing, with corruption assured in an already heavily regulated environment.

Market forces, which should drive innovation and replenishment of depleted stockpiles, are distorted when one buyer is also an owner.

Timing, Wealth Explosion, and Unanswered Questions

These developments coincide with an extraordinary surge in personal wealth at the highest levels of the administration.

President Donald Trump’s net worth has more than doubled since the start of his second term, with gains estimated in the $3 to 4 billion range by mid-2026, driven by cryptocurrency ventures, licensing, real estate, and related businesses.

Trump family wealth has grown even more dramatically, with some family members seeing six-to-tenfold increases. Official disclosures and analyses from Forbes, Bloomberg, and others document massive income from crypto-related activities and other deals during that period.

While no public records confirm Trump family investments in the Pentagon-backed entities, the scale of the family’s financial expansion, amid a broader administration push into defense, critical minerals, and advanced technology, invites scrutiny.

In an environment where government equity stakes are being deployed across more than 20 companies, says the Cato Institute, the potential for aligned private interests benefiting from policy decisions cannot be dismissed.

Supporters attribute the private interest gains to market timing, brand strength, and legitimate business.

Skeptics see fertile ground for questions about whether such public actions could indirectly or directly enhance private portfolios held by officials or their circles of family and friends.

The Parallel Fundraising Machine

The same pattern of leveraging public office for private and political gain is visible in the president’s personal fundraising operation. Almost every night in the White House, President Trump calls his fundraiser, Meredith O’Rourke, for an update.

The President asks which companies and donors contributed, and which haven’t. He frequently directs her to make larger requests than she planned, $5 million for some, $50 million for others, and supplies her with the names of people who have recently met with him.

“This is very important to the president. He’s asked me to call you and ask you for this donation,” O’Rourke has told company executives, referring to Trump as “the boss.” Trump, in turn, has called her the “princess of darkness” for her effectiveness with donors.

The results are striking. SoftBank donated $50 million toward Trump’s presidential library. Apple contributed $25 million to his White House ballroom project; Microsoft gave $10 million and Amazon another $5 million.

Meta Platforms recently gave $10 million to a Trump-aligned political committee on top of multimillion-dollar donations to the ballroom and a prior $22 million payment to the planned presidential library (the latter came after the company settled a lawsuit Trump filed over the suspension of his accounts).

Meta Platforms recently gave $10 million to a Trump-aligned political committee on top of multimillion-dollar donations to the ballroom and a prior $22 million payment to the planned presidential library (the latter came after the company settled a lawsuit Trump filed over the suspension of his accounts).

Chevron was asked for $50 million and gave millions, though far less than requested. Several top Washington lobbyists have been pressed to raise $50 million or more from their clients for Trump projects.

No sitting American president has ever raised these amounts for personal legacy projects while still in office.

All told, President Trump raised more than $800 million since returning to office, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis. Most of these contributions to nonprofits, presidential library funds, ballroom projects, and certain political committees require little or no public disclosure of donors and only infrequent reporting of spending.

Trump has sometimes offered donors special access in return.

Companies have paid new attention to the White House as Trump has become involved in regulatory decisions that once were handled by independent agencies, shifting the balance of power across Washington.

The combination of aggressive personal solicitation and opaque vehicles creates the same conflict-of-interest risks visible in the Pentagon’s equity stakes: public power used in ways that can benefit the president’s political and personal interests.

Monetizing the Bully Pulpit in Real Time

A still more direct form of potential self-dealing emerged with Truth Social’s new paid service.

On August 1, 2026, Trump Media & Technology Group began offering high-frequency traders and other paying customers a “Truth API” before the public. It will deliver advance access to President Trump’s posts and those of other high-ranking contributors, possibly including his sons.

Because Trump routinely announces policy changes, tariff threats, war-related decisions, and even praises publicly traded companies on the platform, the service creates opportunities for traders to profit from market-moving information milliseconds ahead of everyone else.

Critics, including trading experts and ethics watchdogs, have called the arrangement a clear use of public office for private gain.

“If this was the CEO of a public company, this would be jail time,” said one high-frequency trading specialist.

Trump’s posts praising companies like Palantir and Intel have triggered sharp and immediate stock moves.

Trump Media, which has reported large losses and whose stock has plunged sharply since the president took office, stands to gain substantial new revenue from the service.

The White House referred questions about the propriety of the arrangement to the company, which has dismissed critics as ideologically opposed to free markets.

Ethics advocates and Democratic senators have vowed investigations, arguing that the president is effectively selling preferential access to information he creates through his official duties.

A Call for Transparency and Divestment

The Senate National Defense Authorization Act attempts to impose some guardrails on Pentagon equity investments like monetary caps and restrictions, but enforcement relies on the same institutions already navigating these blurred lines.

History shows that even heavily regulated systems succumb to human nature when incentives align toward self-enrichment.

The solution is clear and urgent. It should include:

Immediate divestment by the Pentagon of its equity stakes in defense suppliers to restore competitive integrity.

Rigorous, independent oversight of all Office of Strategic Capital activities, including disclosure of due diligence, ethics screenings, and any connections to administration affiliates.

Strengthened prohibitions on ownership stakes that could influence procurement, with real penalties for violations.

Congressional hearings to examine whether wealth accumulation among senior officials and their families overlaps with sectors receiving government capital, and whether the president’s personal fundraising and the monetization of his official communications cross ethical and legal lines.

America’s defense industrial base desperately needs replenishment. But turning the Pentagon into a venture capitalist with taxpayer funds, while the president personally drives a high-dollar fundraising machine and ensures his company will sell preferential access to market-moving announcements, risks transforming legitimate national security needs into a vehicle for crony capitalism.

Without swift corrective action, the country faces a market in which President Trump controls demand, supply-side ownership, regulatory outcomes, and the flow of information that moves markets—while he and his family continue to amass historic fortunes.

Taxpayers and service members deserve better than a system in which “nothing to see here” is the default response to obvious conflict-of-interest red flags.

The health of American military readiness and public trust now hangs in the balance.