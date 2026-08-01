Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

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Alvin's avatar
Alvin
3d

There are a ton of machine shops out there that can help build ammunition (not the missiles of course) that are sitting on their hands because there is not work. We need to be using those.

Building artillery shells in India is not a wise decision.

We do NOT need gov't, military or otherwise, hold equity in any business. It is guaranteed to generate fraud no matter how proper the intentions are when stating out.

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john edson's avatar
john edson
3d

These are crimes. All the public servants and military who are guilty must step down or be removed. This is the source of rampant corruption!

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