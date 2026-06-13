Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

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JOHNMICHAEL O'CONNOR's avatar
JOHNMICHAEL O'CONNOR
3d

The incessant fearmongering over Covid had profound and numerous negative Impacts on people then under 25. School-age children fared the worst, and the most, by the lockdown. As it turned out the cure for Covid, a virulent flu, but still only the flu, is far worse than the disease. We have a generation-plus of people afraid of their own shadow, and pretty much everything else. The one thing they should all be in fear of, but obviously aren't, is the governments at all levels who lied to them and turned millions into little pussies, while forcing unproven 'vaccines' upon them all. Any parent who objected was instantly a pariah. Tulsi Gabbard has just declassified documents proving Fauci lied to everyone ; but Biden preemptively pardoned him. Someone needs to challenge the constitutionality of all his preemptive pardons.

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1 reply by Chet Nagle
Ross Allen's avatar
Ross Allen
3d

Another great report Chet. Personally this doesn't pass the smell test as being a naturally occurring outbreak. Tulsi's declass info dump tends to support that there are possible nefarious activities taking place IMO.

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