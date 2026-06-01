Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

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Sunrise Outlawed · Russia's avatar
Sunrise Outlawed · Russia
2d

There's a grim logic here. A system with no succession plan eventually has to defeat death itself — immortality is just the biological version of "no Putin, no Russia." The regime that can't imagine its own ending funds a lab to make sure it never has to.

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Jake's avatar
Jake
1d

There is a problem for them. It is a quiet murmur from the back of the room that no one wants to hear. If you took the experimental Covid shots and especially if you added the boosters, your life expectancy will likely be less than it otherwise should have been. Apologies for pointing out the elephant in the room.

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