After The Election Something Shut Down Our Anti-Vaxx Champion

Despite the measles outbreak in Texas and twenty-two other states that has infected some 5 hundred children, things are happening that support everything RFK Jr. said about vaccines before the election – including the measles vaccine.

Things like: A recent peer-reviewed and published study by 19 German researchers that links mRNA vaccines to changes in the human genome that encourage cancer and autoimmune disorders.

Other things like: The Texas Department of State Health Services issued a news release calling Daisy Hildebrand’s death the “second death in the West Texas measles outbreak” and attributes her death to “measles pulmonary failure.” The media loudly rattles that drum, just as they did for Covid. But Daisy’s hospital heath records were given to Dr. Pierre Kory who determined that Daisy Hildebrand died of hospital-acquired pneumonia – not measles. Without using any vaccines, America’s measles death toll was cut in half when Daisy died.

And tragic things like: In March, a year-old healthy Sa’Niya Nelson died 12 hours after getting six shots for 12 vaccines -- including the MMR shot for measles. Her mother was told by the nurse administering the twelve vaccines that Sa’Niya needed them to “catch her up” after missing her 6-month appointment.

Then there are criminal acts like: Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, Director of the CDC Immunization Safety Office, who deleted official records subpoenaed by Congress. Why is he still a CDC Director, JFK Jr.?

Then there are just facts, like this VAERS report:

Or this chart from Dissolving Illusions, the blockbuster book by Dr. Suzanne Humphries, MD and Roman Bystrianyk:

Ignoring all these events and facts, on 6 April 2025 RFK Jr. posted the following brag:

“I came to­ Gaines County, Texas, today to comfort the Hildebrand family after the loss of their 8-year-old daughter Daisy. I got to know the family of 6-year-old Kayley Fehr after she passed away in February. I also developed bonds with and deep affection for other members of this community during that difficult time. My intention was to come down here quietly to console the families and to be with the community in their moment of grief. I am also here to support Texas health officials and to learn how our HHS agencies can better partner with them to control the measles outbreak, which as of today, there are 642 confirmed cases of measles across 22 states, 499 of those in Texas. In early March, I deployed a CDC team to bolster local and state capacity for response across multiple Texas regions, supply pharmacies and Texas run clinics with needed MMR vaccines and other medicines and medical supplies, work with local schools and healthcare facilities to support contact investigations, and to reach out to communities, including faith leaders, to answer any questions or respond to locations seeking healthcare. Since that time, the growth rates for new cases and hospitalizations have flattened. The most effective way to prevent the spread of measles is the MMR vaccine. I’ve spoken to Governor Abbott, and I’ve offered HHS’ continued support. At his request, we have redeployed CDC teams to Texas. We will continue to follow Texas’ lead and to offer similar resources to other affected jurisdictions.”

In marked contrast to that post, RFK Jr. spoke simply and eloquently about the measles vaccine in a television interview with John Stossel in August 2024 – four months before the election. The Reese Report posted that interview on their Substack site. Here is their transcript of that interview.

Transcript begins: (Emphasis added for clarity.)

Yesterday, RFK Jr. addressed the public about a measles outbreak, saying that there are 642 confirmed cases across 22 states. He said that in early March, he deployed a CDC team to bolster capacity for response and to supply pharmacies and clinics with needed MMR vaccines and other medicines and medical supplies.

0:33 He concluded by stating that the most effective way to prevent the spread of measles is the MMR vaccine. I've spoken to Governor Abbott and I've offered HHS's continued support. At his request, we have redeployed CDC teams to Texas. We will continue to follow Texas's lead and to offer similar resources to other affected jurisdictions.

0:56 The power of rhetoric is that it seems to work without fail in every election. And so many are surprised to see this complete reversal to what he was saying before the 2024 election. If your kids were young now, would you give them the measles, the mumps vaccine?

1:15 No. I had measles mumps when I was a kid it was --lots of people die from them -- used to die from those -- oh well, you know what -- they died in the 1900s or early 1900s. There were about 10 000 Americans a year died. In 1964 there was about three or four

1:34 hundred who died and they were almost all severely malnourished kids mainly from the Mississippi delta. This was before the poverty program, so there was a lot of starving children in our country. It's very, very hard. to kill a healthy child with any infectious disease, but particularly with measles.

1:54 And the World Health Organization now says vitamin A is an absolute cure for measles, which we didn't know about back then. Back then, you know, we were treated with chicken soup and it was, you know, a week at home watching Leave it to Beaver and every kid caught it. Every single kid got it.

2:12 And I had 11 brothers and sisters and we all got it and we were all fine. There are lots and lots of studies out there now that show that kids who get measles as a child are much healthier when they grow up, that they're much more resistant to cancers, to atopic diseases, to allergies,

2:29 and to heart disease. Nobody died in Samoa from measles. They were dying from a bad vaccine. And the vaccine was imported from Australia and given to people who had measles, which is not recommended. The same measles outbreak hit Tonga, which is the neighboring island, and nobody died because they didn't get the vaccine.

2:54 RFK Jr. admitted to being on Jeffrey Epstein's plane three times. You weren't ever on Jeffrey Epstein's jet, were you?

3:05 I was on Jeffrey’s jet two times. I was on it in 1993, and I went to Florida with my wife and two children to visit my mom over Easter. My wife had some kind of relationship with Ghislain Maxwell.

3:29 He said his wife was friends with Ghislaine Maxwell, whose father, Robert Maxwell, was a Zionist and a high-level spy for Israel and Mossad. And like all of the Maga Maha cabinet, loyalty to Israeli Zionism is first and foremost. Everything else is just rhetoric. While Israel beats the drums for war with Iran, the U.S.

3:53 Secretary of Health and Human Services prescribes the MMR vaccine to keep Americans dead and confused.

(End of transcript.)

What Happened To The RFK Jr. Who Said, “There’s No Vaccine That Is Safe And Effective?”

Could he have been bribed?

Just like Congress?

Could he have been threatened with exposure of something he did with the cabin attendants on the other two Epstein “Lolita Flights” that he ignored? After all, he said his “wife had some kind of relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell” who is still in prison for sex trafficking.

Or is there something else in his background that can enable someone to blackmail him? Perhaps there is a video or photograph of something he did during his 14 years of heroin and cocaine abuse that ended when he was 29-years old. If so, he and his family of three wives and six children could be threatened with embarrassment or worse -- physical harm. The billions of dollars that vaccines and drugs earn for Big Pharma could buy a legion of private detectives and thugs.

RFK Jr. Adherents Refuse To Credit What They Hear And See

A well-known anti-vaccine activist and podcaster, Melissa Floyd, wrote a Facebook message that “medical freedom community” members who are angered by JFK Jr.’s surprising endorsement of vaccines should be patient. She wrote, “You want progress, and he’s already giving Americans progress—you’re just too distracted by the wrong things to even notice it.” She listed RFK Jr.’s approvals of vaccines as being a “choice” and that his statements about sanitation and nutrition as signs he “didn’t betray the medical freedom movement, and that he isn’t ‘selling out.” Adding that, “he did NOT point fingers and blame this outbreak on ‘vaccine hesitant parents’ or ‘anti-vaxxers.’” She noted that JFK Jr.’s interview on Fox News bolstered that interpretation because instead of urging worried parents to get their kids vaccinated, he suggested cod liver oil.

Melissa Floyd has some clues, but she does not hit the bulls eye. After the recent televised Cabinet meeting, I believe RFK Jr. hasn’t changed -- he is just playing a political long game that has to satisfy not only President Trump, but also the electorate -- the vaxx-skeptics as well as the folks who still get Covid boosters and vaccinate their kids.

What did RFK Jr. say in the Cabinet meeting that hinted at his plan? He said that he and his Health and Human Resources Department (HHS) will conduct a study to determine the cause of America’s exploding rate of autism. That study will involve hundreds of scientists and will be completed by September.

President Trump’s reply to RFK Jr. was, “If you can come up with that answer, where you stop taking something, eating something, or maybe it’s a shot. But something’s causing it.”

Bingo. Trump said, “maybe it’s a shot.”

Now it is up to the HHS team led by David Grier, a scientist who is a long time vaxx skeptic and his panel of scientists to prove the vaccine connection. The old adage that describes the long game is appropriate.

Slowly, slowly, catchee monkey.