The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) overhaul includes dropping recommendations for children’s vaccinations for rotavirus, Covid-19, influenza, meningococcal disease, Hepatitis A and B. Decisions about those shots will now be made by parents and doctors.

The CDC is also changing vaccine guidelines for RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), dengue, and meningitis. It now recommends those shots only for high-risk populations. And like Denmark insists on recommending infant shots for sexually transmitted cancers, the CDC will continue to recommend jabbing children for chicken pox.

The Secretary of HHS, JFK Jr., accompanied his modest changes by saying, “After an exhaustive review of the evidence, we are aligning the U.S. childhood vaccine schedule with international consensus while strengthening transparency and informed consent.” That implies aligning the U.S. with countries like Denmark.

Denmark has a childhood vaccine schedule consisting only of diphtheria, tetanus, (Meningitis), measles, mumps, rubella (German Measles), and HPV (Cervical and other sexually transmitted cancers). They are not mandatory and are administered by doctors at no cost to parents.

Okay, okay, I can hear the RFK Jr. fans yelling that his style is a careful slow walk, one small step at a time. But those fans can barely be heard over media noise and the voices of experts like Dr. Paul Offitt, a physician at Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia and a shill for Big Pharma who said, “I think that the goal of this administration is to make vaccines optional. And that’s just wrong. It puts children in harm’s way.”

Then the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) weighed in to declare that it wouldn’t be changing their guidelines for children’s vaccines in the previous childhood schedule. In other words, the AAP will still recommend the full shot schedule to pediatricians.

You mean like the photo below?

The Washington Times got into the fray with an opinion piece that covered half a page. I had to read it twice to discover what the author was trying to say. After his labeling RFK Jr. a “Looney Tunes dragon” and other epithets, I looked at the author’s credentials.

Peter J. Pitts, a former associate commissioner at the Food and Drug Administration, is president of the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest and a visiting professor at the University of Paris School of Medicine.

That told me next to nothing, so I looked up what he did at the FDA. He was the communications adviser to the FDA Commissioner whose duties included messaging and public communication and responding to stakeholder concerns.

“Stakeholder concerns” means complaints by Big Pharma.

Now I understood!

Rereading Pitts’ opinion piece showed me he was promoting the idea that parents should talk to their doctors who might advise them that they should buy their vaccines--or not. Pitts also suggested parents talk to pharmacists who might also advise them that they should buy their vaccines and get their kids jabbed in their pharmacy stores.

Near as I can discern that is exactly what RFK Jr. is proposing. Parents should do their best to become knowledgeable so that they can give their “informed consent.”

Pitts is just a professional flack artist for Big Pharma, just like the current FDA Commissioner, Marty Makary, MD. We will always remember him as the doctor who told pregnant women to get the Covid-19 jab and who now is saying, “we would like to see a universal flu shot.”

Individual states of the United States can decide which vaccines they mandate for attending school -- all states require certain shots. However, medical exemptions are available in all states so parents must find a doctor who can remember the athletes, news anchors and weather forecasters who suddenly fell over on playing fields and television programs.

If they do remember and are honest about what caused those falls -- Covid vaccine myocarditis -- they will provide all the medical exemptions you’ll need to send your kids to school.

The current chaotic picture would not be complete without a court case.

On 6 January a Biden appointed activist judge in Massachusetts allowed the usual suspects to sue RFK Jr. and the federal government. They want to replace the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) under court guidance, a request never seen before in any case.

JFK Jr. fired the members of the ACIP, including representatives of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and representatives of seven other major medical associations because “Under the old ACIP, outside pressure to align with vaccine orthodoxy limited asking the hard questions. The old ACIP members were plagued by conflicts of interest, influence, and bias. We are fulfilling our promise to the American people to never again allow those conflicts to taint vaccine recommendations,” said Andrew Nixon the HHS spokesman who added, “Experts will continue to be included based on relevant experience and expertise, not because of what organization they are with.”

At the time the ACIP members were fired, most members had financial ties to pharmaceutical companies marketing vaccines, or had worked with public health agencies to promote controversial vaccines, including the Covid-19, RSV and HPV shots.

Sounds like a good policy to me.

Who are the folks suing RFK Jr.? Plaintiffs in the case include the AAP, the American College of Physicians, the American Public Health Association, the Infectious Diseases Society of America, the Massachusetts Public Health Association, the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine and a pregnant physician identified as “Jane Doe,” who claims she faces “barriers to access to the vaccine.”

Once again, the usual suspects want control of all vaccines.

Our Children’s Chronic Diseases

Nicholas Hulscher, an epidemiologist with the McCullough Foundation, has uncovered facts that explains why your child has chronic disease(s). To do it, he and his colleagues reanalyzed the largest study of vaccinated versus unvaccinated birth-cohort in history, the Henry Ford Birth Cohort Study.

He was able to show the Senate hearings on 9 September 2025 that the study done by Lamerato et al. of 18,468 individuals between birth and 18 years of age during the years from 2000 to 2016 — where the 16,511 vaccinated individuals received 18 vaccines, and the 1,957 individuals received no vaccines at all.

The study represents the most comprehensive real-world comparison of vaccinated versus unvaccinated children ever conducted. To put the Hulscher et al. study in context, they did not include in their calculations that the CDC childhood immunization schedule at the time required at least 81 doses of vaccines by age 18, four times higher than the average exposure of vaccinated individuals in the Henry Ford group.

This means the dramatic errors the Hulscher team uncovered in the analysis by the Lamerato team is a fraction of the chronic diseases they found.

As Hulscher writes, “Once the data are viewed through the proper lens — proportions per cohort, the same approach the original table already implies — the picture changes entirely.”

Remember, the timeframe of these studies is long before the Covid-19 vaccinations of children!

Here is the dataset.

Confused? So was I.

Here is the plain word analysis by Hulscher of the impact of vaccinations – the vaccinated children suffered higher rates of every one on the list of 22 chronic diseases!

📈 Neurodevelopmental disorders: +1,254%

📈 Autoimmune disease: +1,120%

📈 Cancer: +54%

📈 Autism: +180%

📈 Motor disability: +810%

📈 Speech disorder: +803%

📈 Mental health disorders: +696%

📈 Asthma: +553%

📈 Developmental delay: +412%

📈 Atopic disease: +386%

📈 Seizure disorder: +216%

📈 Food allergy: +128%

📈 Neurological disorder: +26%

📈 Any chronic condition: +250%

📈 ADHD (found only in the vaccinated subjects)

📈 Diabetes (found only in the vaccinated subjects)

📈 Brain dysfunction (found only in the vaccinated subjects)

📈 Behavioral disability (found only in the vaccinated subjects)

📈 Learning disability (found only in the vaccinated subjects)

📈 Intellectual disability (found only in the vaccinated subjects)

📈 Tics (found only in the vaccinated subjects)

📈 Other psychological disability (found only in the vaccinated subjects)

Hulscher wrote, “Our reanalysis shows that vaccinated children were sicker in all 22 chronic disease categories listed — a pattern reinforced by two of the most striking findings in the dataset: a 549% higher rate of autism-associated neurodevelopmental conditions and a 54% increase of childhood cancer in the vaccinated cohort.”

Remember, the unvaccinated children suffered NONE of these chronic diseases.

Haven’t heard of the bombshell work of the Hulscher team? That’s because the mainstream media buried it on behalf of Big Pharma, as did the Senators who were briefed by Hulscher six months ago.

You might give your Senator a call.

As for the continuing vaccination of our children with Covid-19, check this data:

Cutter Polio Vaccine (1955): PULLED after 10 deaths.

Swine Flu Vaccine (1976): PULLED after 20 to 50 deaths.

RotaShield Vaccine (1999): PULLED after 10 to 15 cases of bowel obstruction.

Chikungunya Vaccine (2025): PULLED after 3 deaths.

Covid-19 Vaccine (2026): Still killing children.