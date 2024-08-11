The Weston A. Price Foundation (WAPF) is famous for its analyses of food and farming. It recently headlined an article, The Most Important Decision Parents Will Ever Make: Whether or Not to Vaccinate Their Child. Sally Fallon Morell, president of WAPF, wrote the article despite it being outside the foundation’s main focus on nutrition. The article reflects her concern about today’s “vaccination wars” and the effort to make vaccinations mandatory in many states.

She quotes a critic of mandatory vaccinations as “biochemical warfare against a largely unsuspecting public, particularly children, disguised as disease prevention by means of Mickey Mouse science.” And another critic said, “We are struggling against one of the most dangerous, diabolical and powerful cults in the US; that is, ‘science-based’ and ‘evidence-based medicine’ within the Church of Scientism. Undoubtedly when future historians scour what remains of the news, computer files and texts from the early 21st century’s Vaccine Age (assuming anything of humanity remains), they will identify a number of vaccine promoters as harbingers of vaccine barbarism. Certainly by then a new paradigm, which fully comprehends the advances in epigenetics and the functions of the epigenome, biological systems theories and biophysics will have informed our future ancestors that vaccination, as practiced during the primitive 20th and 21st centuries, was a medical abomination.”

An observer that Morell also quotes uses stronger words. “From its inception vaccination has been fraught with no science, fraud, corruption, and big government money. Injecting cow belly pus and horse hoof pus into babies to keep them from getting sick? Roll forward to today’s ingredients. How can this possibly be believed to be benign and ‘for the good of the whole?’ Sinister indeed.”

Morell promises the WAPF will “continue sending action alerts to various states where bills requiring mandatory vaccination are up for consideration in the legislatures,” adding that “Childhood diseases are either mild or non-existent when parents practice the kind of good nutrition that we advocate. Diets rich in vitamins A and C can protect children against disease much better than vaccinations, and with side effects that are good, never harmful.”

Sally Morell and the critics she quotes are absolutely correct. The history of vaccination (vacca is from the Latin word for cow) begins with the first smallpox vaccine, attributed to Edward Jenner, in which he used cow and horse pus. The part that is not mentioned in any U.S. medical school is that although Jenner received 30,000 Pounds from the British Parliament – a princely sum in 1804 – his vaccine was totally ineffective and dangerous. When Jenner was shown the proof he ignored it -- much like Fauci today.

Influenced by Big Pharma’s money and grants, medical school students never learn about the true history of vaccines. If medical school curriculums included just one book, the vaccine industry would be destroyed. That book is Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History, by Dr. Suzanne Humphries and Roman Bystrianyk. A new edition has been published, and I urge every parent to read it before they inject any vaccines into their children. A synopsis can be read by clicking here.

Below is an example of one of the graphs you will find in the book. In this case you will see that the measles vaccine was introduced long after the mortality from measles had almost reached zero. Nevertheless, that vaccine and other useless vaccines are on the CDC recommended list for children aged 12-15 months and again at 4-6 years as part of the MMR jab.

There are many other graphs and data in the book that demonstrate Big Pharma is making and selling childhood vaccines against non-existent threats. Like this one for Whooping Cough.

There is a multitude of other things that are in every vaccine that Big Pharma and its co-conspirator CDC recommend you inject into your children. Those things are called “excipients,” a fancy word for the junk in a vaccine like adjuvants that are designed to stimulate a stronger response to the vaccine. Those adjuvants are usually made from aluminum.

Aluminum is a potent neurotoxin as is the mercury in Thimerosal. Both can and will cross the blood brain barrier. The rate of children born with autism in the 1980’s was 1 in 10,000. Today the rate is 1 in 36. The 2025 rate is projected to be 1 in 2! Why is the medical profession baffled about the cause of autism? Willful blindness?

An early study in Pennsylvania by a Johns Hopkins University research group found 3 cases of autism out of 10,000 Amish children they surveyed. Despite the tendency of today’s medical research teams to set broader limits for a diagnosis of autism, a subsequent study still found an autism rate of 1 in 3,000 as compared to 1 in 150 for the American population at that later time. A follow-up study by the same research group surveyed 16,000 Amish children in Indiana and discovered only 11 cases of autism. Why aren’t Amish children born with autism? Could it be that Amish children and adults never get vaccinated?

Below is a list of vaccines and the excipients they contain. If you don’t want to have your child injected with dangerous things like aluminum salts, you should study these pages and see how many things go into an infant’s blood stream after a vaccination – like serum from a cow’s aborted fetus. Your doctor should be asked about things you will find on the list, like aluminum adjuvants and mercury-based Thimersol.

(I’m sorry the print is small. You many have to use a magnifying glass if you read this on your cell phone. If you read it on your computer you will have a larger image.)

In the conclusion of her article, Sally Morell suggests a procedure for parents forced to allow a doctor to inject a vaccine into their children because of school mandates. For my part, I will resist any vaccine that Big Pharma, the CDC, my corner CVS or my doctor recommends. Remember, he, his hospital, and drugstores are well compensated to promote flu shots, shingle shots, Covid jabs -- the entire spectrum of Big Pharma’s ineffective and dangerous vaccines.

THE WAPF VACCINE PROTOCOL

According to Sally Morell, “childhood diseases are either mild or non-existent when parents practice the kind of good nutrition that we advocate. Diets rich in vitamins A and C can protect children against disease much better than vaccinations, and with side effects that are good, never harmful. Public health policy should be aimed at accurate information about nutrition, not the promotion of vaccinations that actually suppress the immune system and often have tragic side effects.”

Morell suggests that if you are forced to vaccinate your child, you can him or her with the following guidelines:

Wait until the child is at least two years old.

Do not give more than one vaccination at a time.

Never vaccinate when the child is sick.

Be sure that the vaccines are thimerosal-free (thimerosal is mercury).

Supplement the child with extra cod liver oil, vitamin C and B12 before and after each shot.

Put your child to bed and keep him quiet for at least 24 hours after a shot.

Obtain a medical exemption if the child has had a bad reaction to a vaccination before or if there is a personal or family history of vaccine reactions, convulsions or neurological disorders, severe allergies and/or immune system disorder.

Another vaccine expert is Mary Holland, the CEO of Children’s Health Defense (CHD). She is on a podcast with Dr. Paul Thomas, M.D. on the CHD channel warning about childhood vaccines. She maintains, “There is not a single vaccine on the childhood schedule that has truly been safety tested in any rational way.” She is especially concerned about the HPV shot (Gardasil) routinely injected into both girls and boys that is claimed to protect them against cancer but lacks the evidence to prove it. Remember, there is no state in America that allows anyone, school or otherwise, to mandate children getting jabbed with Gardasil. Not one, no matter what your school tells you or your children.

The podcast is 30 minutes long and, whether you are young parent or an adult seeking the truth, you will be riveted by its revelations. See Mary Holland speak here.

Important Facts About Vaccination

This is a list of facts about vaccines with a reference for each – except a few that are self-evident. References have been censored so browsers like DuckDuckGo or Tor may have to be used.

Facts

Number of studies showing thimerosal-autism link: 1

Number of studies linking vaccines to neurological and autoimmune issues common to autism: 2

Number of studies quoted by vaccine promoter Paul Offit showing no vaccine-autism link: 3

Rate of autism in the 1980s: 1 in 10,000 4

Rate of autism today between the ages of 3 and 17: 1 in 36 5

Projected rate of autism in 2025: 1 in 2 6

Number of doses recommended by age six per the CDC vaccine schedule 1983: 22 doses of 7 different vaccines 7

Number of doses recommended by age six per the current CDC vaccination schedule: 50 doses of 14 different vaccines 8

Number of doses recommended by age eighteen per the current CDC schedule: 69 9

Amount of aluminum in the eight doses at the two-month baby checkup: 1,225 mcg mcg 10

Amount of aluminum injected into fully vaccinated babies by 18 months of age: 4,925 mcg 10

Maximum allowable aluminum per day for intravenous parenteral feeding: 25 mcg 11

Number of studies proving safety of injecting aluminum into human infants: 0

Amount of mercury in allowed by EPA in drinking water: 200 ppb 12

Amount of mercury in large predator fish: 700 ppb 13

Amount of mercury in “trace” “thimerosal-free” vaccines: 2000 ppb 14

Amount of mercury in some single-dose and some infant flu shots: 25 mcg 15

Amount of mercury in multi-dose flu vaccines, given to pregnant women: 25 mcg 16

Amount of mercury that kills human neuroblastoma cells: 0.5 ppm 17

Number of doses adults would receive in an average lifespan proposed in the National Adult Immunization Plan: 91 18

Increase in fetal deaths associated with mercury in the swine flu shot given to pregnant women: 4250 percent 19

Number of vaccines recommended for pregnant women per the current CDC schedule: 4 20

Number of new vaccines in development: 271 21

Number of vaccines a child can be safely given in one day, according to Paul Offit, vaccine inventor multi- millionaire: 10,000 22

Number of current vaccines proven effective: 0

Number of current vaccines proven safe: 0

Number of studies comparing children vaccinated with CDC's vaccine schedule to those unvaccinated: 0

Amount of borax/sodium borate allowed as a food additive in the U.S.: 0

Amount of borax in each Gardasil vaccine: 35 mcg 23

Amount of aluminum in each Gardasil vaccine: 225 mcg 24

Amount of aluminum in each new Gardasil 9 vaccine: 500mcg 25

Bodily need for aluminum: 0

Reports from U.S .to VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) of death after vaccinations: 3,974 26

Reports from U.S. to VAERS of life threatening reactions after vaccinations: 7,403 27

Reports from U.S. to VAERS of permanent disability after vaccinations: 7,632 28

Reports from U.S. to VAERS of hospitalization after vaccinations: 28,835 29

Reports from U.S. to VAERS of ER visits after vaccinations: 165,358 30

Percentage of vaccine injuries reported to VAERS: 1-10 percent 31

Number of deaths worldwide reported to VAERS from HPV vaccines: 226 32

Number of adverse reactions to vaccines since 1990, if only 1 percent are reported: over 35,000,000

Number of serious adverse events reported to VAERS from the Gardasil vaccine: 5,418 33

Possible number of females harmed by the Gardasil vaccine: 382,170

Revenue to Merck from the Gardasil vaccine in 2014: $1,700,000,000 34

Amount pharmaceutical industry spends on marketing globally per year: $50,000,000,000 35

Number of claims filed for injury from vaccine in the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (NVICP), 1989 - 2013: 13,653 36

Number of claims filed for death from vaccines in the NVICP, 1989-2013: 1117 37

Deaths due to faulty Takata air bags leading to a recall: 5 38

Total compensation to vaccine-injured children and adults 1989-2015: $3,100,000,000 39

Percentage of claimants compensated: 20 percent 40

Cost of caring for an autistic child over his lifespan: $3,000,000-$5,000,000 41

Number of autistic children in the U.S.: at least 1,000,000 42

Total cost of caring for autistic children in the U.S.: $3,000,000,000,000-$5,000,000,000,000. 43

Liability of vaccine manufacturers for vaccine injury: 0

Number of adverse reactions reported to VAERS from MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine since 1990: 6962 44

Deaths reported to VAERS after MMR vaccine since 2004: 108 45

Number of deaths from measles since 2004: 0

Percentage of U.S. infants receiving at least three doses of pertussis (whooping cough) vaccine in 1991: 61 percent 46

Percentage of U.S. infants receiving at least three doses of pertussis vaccine in 2008: 96.2 percent 47

Increase in cases of pertussis in U.S. from 1990 to 2012: tenfold in last twenty years 48

Percentage of pertussis-vaccinated adolescents who still have antibodies to pertussis one year post-vaccination: 73 percent 49

Percentage of pertussis-vaccinated adolescents who still have antibodies to pertussis two to four years post- vaccination: 34 percent 50

Percentage of fully vaccinated adolescents in recent Washington state pertussis outbreak: over 75 percent 51

Number of reactions from flu shots, reported to VAERS: 93,000 52

Number of deaths following a flu shot according to VAERS: 1,080 53

Number of days of missed work saved by getting the flu shot: 0.13 days 54

Amount hospitals lose if staff is not 90 percent vaccinated against the flu: 2 percent of Medicare/Medicaid bonuses 55

Rate of children who do not develop antibodies from the measles vaccine: 8.9 percent 56

Rate of vaccine-exempt children in schools: 1.8 percent 57

Number of weeks pregnant women should avoid contact with children vaccinated for varicella, according to the package insert: 6 58

Rate of asthma in vaccinated children: 6-15 percent 59

Rate of asthma in unvaccinated children: 0.2-3 percent 60

Rate of ADHD in unvaccinated children: 1-2 percent 61

Rate of ADHD in vaccinated children: 8-11 percent 62&63

Amount collected by U. S. Treasury for the Vaccine Injury Trust Fund for each vaccine: $0.75 64

Amount paid to the Vaccine Injury Trust Fund 1989-2015 and reinvested in treasuries to pay off the national debt: Unknown; information not available

Revenue from vaccines, 2013: $30,000,000,000 65

Projected income from vaccines 2025: $48 billion 66

Percent yearly increase in vaccine sales needed to reach projected income goal by 2025: 12.63 percent 67

Amount donated by Bill Gates to Australia and Germany for their vaccine programs: $50,000,000

Conclusions

Only the U.S. and New Zealand allow advertising by pharmaceutical companies for their drugs, including advertisements on television. I don’t know about New Zealand, but that fact goes a long way to explain why America is chronically diseased. It’s not that Americans rush out to buy those drugs, or even “ask their doctors” about them. (Nobody can remember the names or how to spell them anyway.) No, what it means is that the income media earns for all that advertising is so huge that no TV news outlet will report anything that might even vaguely embarrass Big Pharma. Like studies that show vaccines are causing the autism pandemic in America, or that drug companies are criminals.

Regarding the criminality of drug companies, did you know that in 2009 Pfizer, the world’s biggest pharmaceutical company, also paid the biggest criminal fine in U.S. history? Pfizer pleaded guilty to willfully misrepresenting Bextra and other drugs and paying kickbacks to compliant doctors who prescribed those drugs. Their fine was $2.3 BILLION! Pfizer is also paying $1 Billion in civil settlements with Medicare, Medicaid and other government health insurance programs to reimburse them for improper prescriptions.

Even that fine was topped in 2013 by GlaxoSmithKline who plead guilty to criminal promotion of prescription drugs and failure to report safety data. Their fine was $3 Billion!

With Big Pharma criminals in charge, it is little wonder that autism is rising rapidly in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Sweden, and Japan. In 1998 a research team led by Dr. Andrew Wakefield discovered a link between the MMR vaccine (measles, mumps, and rubella) and the increased rates of autism. It took Big Pharma and the Lancet medical journal (most medical journals are supported by Big Pharma) two years to create allegations of Wakefield’s misconduct. The Lancet withdrew the study and Wakefield was drummed out of the British medical establishment.

It’s not only autism that is rising. Other chronic diseases that are affecting our children are rising too. As we know, autism cripples 1 in 36 newborns and the rate is projected to rise to 1 in 2 next year. Is the Pentagon concerned that in twenty years it won’t be able to find a non-autistic recruit?

And what about the cost of caring for our autistic children? An analysis by the Journalof Autism and Developmental Disorders began with America’s autism base cost of care of $223 billion in 2020. Using today’s trend in autism they calculated the cost will rise to $589 billion by 2030 and $1.36 trillion by 2040!

Cases of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are rising dramatically too. It is now estimated that 1 in 9 American children have ADHD – that’s 7 million of our youngsters and teens! The nature of ADHD makes it difficult to estimate the annual societal excess costs from the disease, however in 2018 the Journal of Medical Economics estimated the annual U.S. cost to be $33.2 billion.

America’s cost for the care of children with chronic diseases like asthma, autism, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and immune system disorders, is reaching astronomical proportions. No amount of money could compensate for the suffering Big Pharma is causing children and their parents. But a start would be to have Congress reverse laws that now protect the Big Pharma criminals from liability for the deaths and pain they inflict on all Americans.

When that happens, and it must happen, Big Pharma’s evil empire and the demons that run it will be destroyed.

Today, Americans and the entire world are aware of the dangerous nature of the Covid vaccine, its lethal mRNA, and its other components. Practicing doctors in many countries are finally coming forward with proofs of the effects of the Covid vaccine, proofs that range from sudden death syndrome, turbo cancers that attack female reproductive organs, to self-constructing sentient nano-particles. Women around the globe are discovering they cannot become pregnant and a growing decline in births is now underway.

Has the depopulation goal of the Rockefeller’s and their acolytes, Henry Kissinger and Bill Gates, succeeded at last?

It‘s late in coming, but the graph below shows that everyone everywhere is aware of the dangers and are refusing to take more Covid shots or boosters. Hopefully, that indicates that our remaining global population will also refuse any monkey pox or bird flu mRNA vaccine, no matter how much the WHO, WEF, CDC and their demonic cabal demands obedience.

The graph below is from the respected ourworldindata.org site.

Whether it’s a Covid mRNA vaccine or any other, don’t let Big Pharma stick a needle in your kid’s arm!