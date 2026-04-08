She worked closely with Air Force Major General William “Neil” McCasland who commanded the AFRL from 2011 to 2013 and oversaw funding for her Monel alloy research program.

Reza’s mentor and co-inventor of the Monel alloy, Dallis Hardwick, died on 5 January 2014, seemingly of natural causes.

Reza, 60 years old at the time of her disappearance, was an aerospace engineer and Technical Fellow at Aerojet Rocketdyne who later moved to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. She was the co-inventor of the Monel alloy. The Monel family of nickel-based superalloys was developed by Aerojet Rocketdyne to withstand oxygen-rich environments and extreme heat in rocket engines.

Monica Jacinto Reza disappeared in the Angeles National Forest in California on 22 June 2025. Hiking with friends, she was last seen waving to a fellow hiker 30 feet behind the group. Her body was never found despite an intensive search involving drones, helicopters and canine units. The only items of hers that were found were a cap and lip balm.

McCasland’s association with UFO research and an association with Tom DeLonge and the To The Stars Academy of Arts and Science has drawn little media or public attention to his disappearance.

McCasland held sensitive positions in the military, including Director of Special Programs in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense that gave him an intimate knowledge of America’s most classified programs. He oversaw $4.4 billion in classified aerospace research and development. He also ran the AFRL at Wright-Patterson and served as the executive secretary of the Special Access Program Oversight Committee, a body with full oversight of every Special Access Program in the Pentagon. His name appears in WikiLeaks emails as coordinating an Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) -- formerly UFO -- disclosure meeting with the Clinton campaign and the head of Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works, according to The Sentinel Network.

He left his home on foot, leaving his phone and glasses behind but taking a .38 revolver, wallet, and hiking boots. The FBI is assisting in the search for him.

Retired Air Force Major General William “Neil” McCasland , 68, has been missing from his Albuquerque, New Mexico home since 27 February 2026.

Casias was an administrative assistant at the Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL), a facility working on nuclear weapons research and national security science. Her job also links her to McCasland, who worked closely with LANL on national security projects at Kirtland Air Force Base, according to The Daily Mail. She vanished four days after Reza disappeared. Both of her phones were found at her home with their data completely wiped out after a factory reset.

Last seen walking alone on Highway 518 near Talpa at 2:15 in the afternoon. She was wearing a light-colored shirt, jeans, tennis shoes and backpack.

Carl Grillmair worked at the Caltech Infrared Processing and Analysis Center (IPAC) as an astrophysicist and astronomer. He was found shot dead on the porch of his home in Llano, California on 16 February 2026.

For 30 years, Grillmair’s role at IPAC involved the Near-Earth Object Surveyor, a NASA space telescope scheduled for launch no earlier than September 2027 and is designed to detect and characterize potentially hazardous asteroids and comets. It will use infrared sensors to spot dark, hard-to-find objects near Earth, advancing a planetary defense to meet Congressional mandates. He was involved in testing new instrumentation and ensuring the NEO Surveyor’s instruments performed to specifications to identify dark, cold objects against the black of space.

Grillmair was famous for his research in astronomy, including the discovery of dozens of stellar streams and his detection of water signatures in the atmospheres of planets outside our solar system, indicating the possibility of life within 160 light-years of Earth. He worked on other projects, including the NEOWISE Science Data Center where he verified data pipelines for detecting asteroids and comets that might impact Earth.

5,6,7 Jacob Prichard, Jaymee Prichard, and Air Force 1st Lt. Jaime Gustitus all died on 25 October 2025.

Jacob Prichard, 34, was Acquisition Project Manager in the AFRL Sensors Directorate at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. He was specialized in technologies for air and space reconnaissance and surveillance.

Jacob’s wife, Jaymee Prichard, 33, was a finance specialist at the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, also at Wright-Patterson. The couple had three children.

Jamie Gustitus, 25, was an U.S. Air Force Operations Analysis Officer who worked in a top-secret capacity at the 711th Human Performance Wing at Wright-Patterson.

Jacob allegedly killed his wife Jaymee and put her body in the trunk of their car, drove to Sugarcreek Township, broke into Gustitus’s apartment and shot her dead at 2am. He then drove to the West Milton Municipal Building’s parking lot, opened the trunk so police could find Jaymee’s body, and at 4am committed suicide with the gun he used to kill Jaymee and Jamie.

8 Nuno F. Gomes Loureiro was shot at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts on 15 December 2025 and died of the wound the next day. He was a famous Portuguese plasma physicist.

Police finally connected his murder to Cláudio Manuel Neves Valente, who had committed a shooting at Brown University in Providence Rhode Island two days earlier. Both men were classmates at the Instituto Superior Técnico in Portugal.

Loureiro, 47, held two appointments at MIT. He was a professor in MIT’s Department of Nuclear Science and Engineering and Department of Physics and was also the director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center. He had joined MIT in 2016 because of his work on nonlinear plasma dynamics and his research on solar flares and fusion confinement.

His team was reportedly approaching a breakthrough in nuclear fusion, the kind of development that would fundamentally restructure the global energy economy and render fossil fuels obsolete.

9 Jason Thomas, a chemical biologist, was reported missing on 13 December 2025 after leaving his home in Wakefield Massachusetts on the night of 12 December without his phone, wallet, or any form of identification.

Thomas, 45, was the assistant director at Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research with over 4,500 citations in chemical biology and chemoproteomics. His work at Novartis included active contracts with the Department of Defense.

He was found dead near lake Quannapowitt in Wakefield on 17 March 2026. Police do not suspect foul play.

Comments

Commenting on the long string of deaths and disappearances, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) told the Daily Mail that he sees a pattern across these cases. He noted that several of the researchers were working on projects with direct relevance to theories about recovered extraterrestrial technology and advanced propulsion systems.

Burchett also told podcaster Benny Johnson that “Something dark is going on. I knew these scientists and researchers. They have testified. We’ve got to get to the bottom of it.” He added, “It’s just too much, too much is going on right now—and by the way, I’m not suicidal.”

Questions

There is a version of this story in which each case can be explained independently. What becomes hard to explain is why all the cases happened in the same 9-month period to people working in intersecting fields with overlapping institutional connections and in programs dealing with some of the most sensitive scientific knowledge on earth.

The fact remains that nine scientists died in 9 months who collectively knew more about advanced propulsion, nuclear fusion, UFOs, extraterrestrial phenomena and classified aerospace research than anyone outside the intelligence community.

That means the story deserves considerably more attention than it is currently receiving.

According to The Sentinel Network the mysterious deaths and disappearances do not amount to “a loose collection of people who happened to work in defense.”

It was a documented system, traceable through patent filings, congressional testimony, Defense Technical Information Center records, and federal contract databases.

Reza vanished in LA County. Grillmair was killed in LA County. Both are in the shadow of the JPL/Caltech corridor where America’s defense infrastructure is built. McCasland vanished in Albuquerque, home of Kirtland Air Force Base and Sandia National Labs. The Wright-Patterson deaths were in Dayton.

These are not random locations. They are the three geographic nodes of American defense aerospace research. Southern California. New Mexico. Ohio. The triangle in which AFRL lives.

And at every node, the same institutional silence. Jet Propulsion Laboratory said nothing about Reza. NASA said nothing. The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics said nothing. Caltech’s statement about Grillmair said he “passed away suddenly” without using the word “shot.” Wright-Patterson offered counseling services. In every case, the institution that lost one of the scientists chose the minimum possible disclosure.

That silence is its own pattern inside the pattern.