Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

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Jon Olsen's avatar
Jon Olsen
7d

Then there was the surprise death in January 2025 of the most knowledgeable man on the legal restrictions on bio-weapons, Prof. Francis Boyle, who wrote the bio-weapons treaty of the late 1980s. No cause of death, even in his official University of Illinois obituary. He was one of the most eminent professors of international law and supporter the sovereignty efforts in Palestine and Hawai'i for decades.

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Pike McCoy's avatar
Pike McCoy
7dEdited

Forget aliens…look at these deaths in relation to businesses and Trump, especially your last entry.

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