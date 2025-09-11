Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve L's avatar
Steve L
3d

The power of the evil left is draining, and these most corrupt people will do anything necessary to keep their agenda alive. Their dream of a one world government which they control is fading, but they will burn down the world before giving up…for the party of mental illness, it’s just business as usual…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Chet Nagle and others
Gail's avatar
Gail
3d

Thank you! I’ve been writing about this.. screaming about this global takeover monstrosity since 2017 to anybody who will listen.

Every democratically elected leader who won in landslide elections eschewing globalism.. including mass migration, open borders,multilateral trade, NATO, corporate inversion, leftism .. the UN, WEF and all the tentacles..have been ousted. Whether by coup, rigged elections, overturned elections , false prosecutions for non-existent crimes, imprisonment, banned parties, assassination attempts, assassinations… have been replaced by installed WEF YGLs, UN apparatchiks and Islamists. With ZERO media coverage or political “ opposition” party representative voices.

To name a few .. Bolsonaro/Brazil,Uribe/Colombia,Zeman/Czech Republic, Salvini/Italy, Duterte/Philippines, Khan/Pakistan, Shinzo Abe/Japan.. Peru, Dominican Republic, Belize, Costa Rica, Honduras, Panama, Solomon Islands, Myanmar, Greece, Romania, Spain, Montenegro, Macedonia, Portugal, Austria, Vietnam, Cambodia, Australia,NZ,Nigeria are but a few.

Factor in the twice cheated LePen in France, Georgescu /Romania and AfD, Germany- all now banned and criminalized.. the silence is DEAFENING!

Trump is to blame for Canada. He handed Carney The Beast the win. Poliviere was spectacular. For my life, I cannot fathom what the hell he was thinking.

He has screwed over Modi, Milei, Orban, Uribe, LePen,AfD, Georgescu, Meloni, Fico and all the grassroots crossover movements as well.

And he is creating a TechnoFascist WEF government ripped from the pages of Brave New World.

Why the hell is he pandering to Macron, Martin, Albanese, Starmer, Rutte, Zelenskyy, Dan, et al? WTF is he doing?

Nothing on Soros and Spawn,or any of the NGO tentacle psychopathic matrix.. or Islamist Jihadists and sponsors taking over our government and cities.

Not a mention of the WEF/UN/WHO/CFR/WTO/World Bank/Trilateral Commission/Rockefeller/Ford/Tides/Open Society/Atlantic Council/Brookings/Chatham House/Club of Rome/Qatar/China/Bill Gates/Bloomberg/ etc

Great Reset/Agenda 2030 /Build Back Better… aka Post 1984 Brave New World.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chet Nagle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture