In a late-night raid on his home by paramilitary police on 11 June in Leeuwarden, Netherlands, lawyer Arno van Kessel was blindfolded, manacled, and his wife and child held at gunpoint. Then he and his documents were taken to a maximum-security prison without substantiated charges or access to his legal team or his family.

This Gestapo-like treatment of the lead attorney for this important suit has not been reported in European or U.S. media, showing the reach of the powerful defendants in the case include:

Bill Gates : Named defendant in the lawsuit, accused by van Kessel of involvement in coronavirus policies and vaccine-related harms as part of the "Great Reset" agenda.

Albert Bourla : CEO of Pfizer and co-defendant in the lawsuit, accused of responsibility for the development and rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine alleged to have caused injuries.

Klaus Schwab : Chair of the World Economic Forum and another named defendant in the case, was linked by the suit to the global pandemic policy decisions.

Mark Rutte : Former Dutch Prime Minister and current NATO Secretary General, is also named in the lawsuit alongside Gates and Bourla.

Ursula von der Leyen : President of the European Commission.

The State of the Netherlands.

The Public Prosecution Service charges against van Kessel designate him as a “suspect in an investigation into a criminal network," however they did not present any evidence supporting that charge. On 26 June, the Public Prosecution Service released some news after a long silence. They said they had arrested seven suspects (one has been released) but "six suspects in the investigation into a criminal network, in which a large proportion of the arrested suspects espouse anti-institutional ideology and may have the intention to use violence, will remain in custody for an additional 90 days." Van Kessel is one of those in custody, although he is not known for being violent. He openly proclaims his faith in Jesus Christ, which implies that he opposes violence.

What the Public Prosecution Service is concerned with is the “sovereign” movement in the Netherlands. That international organization is also in the UK, U.S., Canada and Australia and consists of people who consider themselves to be “sovereign” and not subject to the authority and laws of their governments, politicians and judges who they believe to be corrupt. There are apparently many tens of thousands of members of the sovereign organization in the Netherlands.

Obviously the devout Christian lawyer van Kessel, who meticulously follows the law, is not a member of the sovereign group.

It seems that the true intention of the Dutch government is to keep van Kessel in jail for ninety days so he would not be able lead his legal team in the court on 9 July, the first substantive hearing in the case against the defendants. His lawyer partner, Peter Stassen, appeared however and, as he said, was “fully equipped.”

What the two lawyers and their plaintiffs want is the Northern Netherlands District Court to issue an unambiguous ruling on the question, was the COVID mRNA injection a vaccine for the benefit of the population's health, or a bioweapon? Van Kessel has said, "It's one or the other, and there's no in between."

A further demonstration of the underground power that the defendants wield is that Peter Stassen received notice word from the chairman of the Dutch Bar Association that suspension proceedings have been initiated against Van Kessel.

We will soon see if the defendants can also suborn the District Court judges, as the sovereign organization expects.

The Global Backlash Against Conservative Politicians

We know what’s happening in the UK where the leftist Labor party has renamed freedom of speech as hate speech -- if aimed at Muslims. Silent prayer in front of abortion mills will also get you thrown in the slammer. Protests against the government are growing to the point of civil war. Don’t know about all this? Just ask ChatGPT, “What is happening in the UK about freedom of speech?”

And what is happing in the rest of the world?

Nepal

On 4 September deadly riots broke out in Nepal, a small country wedged between China and India. The cause was a government ban on 26 social media platforms including Facebook, YouTube, X, etc. because the platforms failed to comply with “misinformation” rules by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

The ban was the spark that set off riots by the populace, particularly the young Gen Z Nepalese who had used those social tools for expression, organizing, and daily communications.

Protests under banners like “Stop corruption, not social media” give an insight to the real origins of the riots. For many years the rioters have resented the public display of corruption by politician and their children, dubbed “nepo babies,” that contrasted starkly with the lack of opportunity for the general populace. As of 10 September the death toll has risen to at least 25, according to the Health Ministry, and 633 people were injured.

Results so far: Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigned on 9 September; the Home Minister also resigned; at least 19 rioters died; strict curfews have been established by the Army in cities, especially in the capital, Kathmandu.

South Korea

President Trump has reprimanded South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and his Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) for their efforts to suppress conservative parties and persecute political opponents. The DPK has used its special counsel to raid the headquarters of their opponent political party, the People Power Party (PPP), and has started legislation to ban the PPP altogether.

The DPK is also persecuting the Unification Church leader, Hak Ja Han Moon. Police and prosecutors made an early morning raid on the 82-year-old woman’s office and home, looking for the names of church members who are supporting the conservative PPP. Other religious groups are facing prosecution by the DPK.

Japan

In office for less than a year, Prime Minister Shugeru Ishiba has resigned. His LDP party suffered considerable losses in the summer elections and conservative party leaders called for his resignation. Why? Because the usually phlegmatic Japanese electorate demonstrated in the streets against Covid vaccine pharmaceutical companies, opposition to mandates, and overreach by the UN’s World Health Organization as recent as recently as April 2022. The LDP party conservative leaders understand their party must shift to being more conservation if they are to maintain power.

The government has also launched a major effort to destroy the conservative, pro-American, Abe faction – named after the assassinated Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was very popular. The government also seeks to outlaw the Unification Church and other religious groups.

Brazil

The leftist government is run by Lula da Silva, leader of the Workers’ Party that is described as center left to democratic socialism. It is politically and economically unfriendly to the United States.

The government has put conservative populist Jair Bolsonaro on trial for attempting a coup, abolition of the democratic rule of law, leading an armed criminal organization, and plotting assassinations. For his part, Bolsonaro claims that the election was stolen by manipulating the electronic voting machines that were used in the election. The vote was close, with Lula receiving 50.9% of the votes to Bolsonaro’s 49.1%, marking the first time an incumbent Brazilian president was defeated. It sounds like a 2022 reenactment of our 2020 election.

Canada

Since the Liberal Party gained power in 2015, all conservative politics and ideology have been openly oppressed. Christian nationalist Sean Feucht, a musician who opposes LGBTQ rights, Black Lives Matter, immigration policies, and Antifa. As a result, performances by Feucht have been cancelled in Halifax, Nova Scotia: Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; Moncton, New Brunswick: Quebec City, Quebec; Vaughan, Ontario: and Abbotsford, British Columbia. He has been forced to perform in American cities -- like Seattle.

Tamara Lich is a Canadian conservative activist known for her role in organizing the 2022 convoy protest in Ottawa, a demonstration against COVID-19 public health measures. She was one of the primary organizers, spokespersons, and fundraisers for the protest, including launching a major crowd funding campaign that raised over $10 million. Lich has also called for the end of all pandemic-related restrictions in Canada.

The European Union

Like the rest of the world, elitist governments in Europe are fighting to retain power in the face of populist movements to remove them.

Germany

German Attorney Reiner Fuellmich, known for his challenges to Covid lockdown measures and leading the “Second Nuremberg” initiative that detailed Covid crimes against humanity, was arrested on a charge of embezzling donations to his causes. That, despite claims those funds were deposited in the bank account of one of the plaintiffs, has raised serious questions about the legality of the 30-page criminal indictment.

Fuellmich has claimed that all governments acted and are acting against the interests of their citizens because they are under the control of multinational corporations and NGOs, which Fuellmich has referred to as “Mr. Global,” the nickname conceived by Catherine Austin Fitts. That claim landed him in prison.

Fuelmich was finally released on 26 May 2025 from the maximum-security prison in Rosdorf after spending 19 months in detention there. If you want to learn what Fuelmich suffered in Rosdorf prison, click on this link.

Besides European and American mainstream media ignoring the monstrous treatment of van Kessel and Fuellmich, German media has pooh-poohed a series of very “sudden deaths” of SEVEN AfD candidates. The AfD is the conservative party tipped to win the coming local elections on September 14th in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state. Polls indicate the AfD will triple its vote share there to around 16–17%, up from 5.4% in 2022.

AfD co-leader Alice Weidel described the deaths as “statistically almost impossible,” a claim echoed by economist Stefan Homburg and amplified by public figures like Elon Musk.

AfD candiates who suddenly died:

· Ralph Lange (66 or 67)

· Wolfgang Seitz (59)

· Wolfgang Klinger (71 or 72)

· Stefan Berendes (age unspecified)

· Hans-Joachim Kind (80)

· Reserve Candidates René Herford and Patrick Tietze.

Official authorities, including the German police and the North Rhine-Westphalia Ministry of the Interior, ruled out foul play. They attribute the deaths to natural causes, pre-existing medical conditions, or suicide.

I an mystified to see these strange deaths in a party that will seal Germany’s borders, end support for the war in Ukraine, end the current energy crisis by turning on Germany’s nuclear reactors, and stop the climate change fraud.

France

Marine Le Pen, president of the conservative National Rally party, was convicted on 31 March 2025 of embezzling European Union funds. (That sounds familiar.) She has been sentenced to four years in prison, with two years to be served under house arrest with an electronic ankle bracelet and the remaining two years suspended. She also received a five-year ban from holding public office, effective immediately, which bars her from running in the 2027 French presidential election. Le Pen will appeal but may be barred from running for president unless the conviction is overturned before the 2027 campaign. I’m betting that the French court system will overturn the conviction -- after the 2027 presidential campaign.

The French government has recently lost a vote of confidence in the National Assembly. The purpose of the vote was to enact austerity measures because of France’s ballooning national debt. Leftists rejected the measures because it unfairly attacked the poor and vulnerable. They were joined by the conservative National Rally, led by Le Pen, who said the debt was caused by years of “wasteful mismanagement.” Meantime, the man on the street is calling for nationwide protests under the “Bloquons Tout” (Block Everything) movement.

Macron hasn’t yet faced a national strike, but this month he will learn about the French populist voice on a grand scale.

Hungary and Poland

The European Union, headquartered in Brussels, has applied economic pressure on Hungary and Poland to pressure those two nations to change their nationalist governments positions, like ending forced immigration of foreigners. The EU has eased the pressure on Poland under its leader Tusk, but Hungary under Orban still has its funds frozen. EU President Ursala von der Leyen is a typical elitist who does not tolerate populism.

Conclusion

Except for totalitarian governments like Communist China and North Korea that have established total control of their populations, the pattern is clear.

Leftist and elitist governments are feeling the growing opposition of populist movements. If they think they might lose power, they then resort to the abuse of power and unscrupulous actions to block the conservative resolve to impose change.

If the elites and leftists are worried, and they are, we are wining!

Faster, please.