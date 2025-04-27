In the absence of any federal action, on 8 April the Vires Law Group and the Former Feds Group Freedom Foundation filed formal criminal referral requests to the Attorneys General of Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Similar filings have been made on behalf of the citizens of Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. The filings represent a seven state effort to pursue justice through state and local authorities – and the movement is growing.

The criminal referrals urge state prosecutors in Arizona and Pennsylvania to open criminal investigations into Dr. Anthony Fauci and other public health and federal officials for crimes committed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those referrals are based on specific evidence and the stories of more than 80 victims and families who are challenging federal healthcare policies during the Covid pandemic. They are prepared to show that the policies and recommendations by Fauci and his colleagues led to denial of proven life-saving treatment, deadly hospital protocols, and medical coercion. They say those policies led to wholesale deaths and injuries.

According to Nicholas Hulscher, MPH, of the Substsack site Focal Points (Courageous Discourse), the named defendants in Arizona and Pennsylvania include:

Dr. Anthony Fauci – Former Director, NIAID

Dr. Cliff Lane – Deputy Director, NIAID

Dr. Francis Collins – Former Director, NIH

Dr. Deborah Birx – Former White House COVID Response Coordinator

Dr. Rochelle Walensky – Former Director, CDC

Dr. Stephen Hahn – Former Commissioner, FDA

Dr. Janet Woodcock – Principal Deputy Commissioner, FDA (Arizona only)

Dr. Peter Hotez – Dean, National School of Tropical Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine (Arizona only)

Dr. Robert Redfield – Former Director, CDC

Dr. Peter Daszak – President, EcoHealth Alliance

Dr. Ralph Baric – Professor, University of North Carolina

Dr. Rick Bright – Former Director, BARDA

Administrators and healthcare providers at various hospital systems and care facilities in Arizona and Pennsylvania

The List of Crimes in Referrals in Arizona and Pennsylvania include:

· Murder

· Involuntary Manslaughter

· Negligent Homicide

· Assault / Aggravated Assault / Simple Assault

· Recklessly Endangering Another Person

· Vulnerable Adult Abuse / Emotional Abuse

· Neglect and Abuse of a Care-Dependent Person

· Kidnapping

· Trafficking of Persons for Forced Labor or Services

· Criminal Coercion to Restrict Another’s Freedom

· Operating a Corrupt Organization

· Violations of State Anti-Racketeering Laws

· Terrorism

This effort to seek justice is not in vain. As of this date, two county-level criminal investigations are already underway in states other than Arizona and Pennsylvania – more will surely follow.

The States initiatives Will Bring Fauci To Justice – RFK Jr. Not So Much.

The Trump administration is admittedly under stress, domestically and everywhere on the planet, but the Department of Human Services (HHS), led by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., has not yet reigned-in his Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Martin A. Makary, MD.

On the FDA website Dr. Makary made the following statement: “A smarter FDA that works for all Americans should be a goal we can all agree on. As a scientist who has spent a career evaluating medical interventions, I believe in the scientific process, but in addition to using trusted science, we can also use common sense.

“Thanks to the courage of President Trump and Secretary Kennedy, we now have a generational opportunity to usher in radical transparency and to facilitate more cures, meaningful treatments, and diagnostics to empower people to take care of their health.

“I hope to ensure the FDA holds to the gold standard of trusted science, transparency, and common sense to rebuild public trust and Make America Healthy Again.”

The “gold standard of trusted science?” When have we heard those words? Was it Fauci telling us that science has determined Ivermectin was not a valid treatment for Covid, and was just a horse de-wormer?

More than 20 million people had to die before we learned it was all a lie to discredit Ivermectin -- an inexpensive alternative to the murderous Covid mRNA vaccine. And now our new FDA is quietly doubling down on those Big Pharma lies.

Food Dyes Versus a New and Deadly Vaccine

In a media blitz the newly appointed FDA Director, Dr. Makary, went on TV and multiple media outlets with RFK Jr., scientists, and politicians to brag about how they have banned two petroleum-based food dyes, Citrus Red No, 2 and Orange B, which are currently used by Big Food to add color to their hot dogs, sausages and other foods. Then they announced they intend to work with manufactured food companies to eliminate the other petroleum-based dyes they are using by the end of 2026.

Of course, we haven’t heard from the food companies yet. Will they cheerfully go along with the FDA? Or will they unleash their lobbyists and their version of “the gold standard of science?” We will soon see if they ‘go gently into that good night’ or rage against the dying of their money-making light.

My bet is on the Big Food lobbyists.

The Vigilant Fox has reported that Dr. Harvey Wiley, MD, the first FDA director, proved that additives like formaldehyde, borax, and copper sulfates were harming Americans. Big Food lobbyists went to work on Congress and by 1912 they forced Wiley and his proofs out of government.

Here is a contemporary cartoon of lobbyists on the floor of Congress. They are not allowed in that chamber these days -- so they just go into the congressman’s office.

Wiley wrote a book, The History of a Crime Against the Food Law, and said, “the government would not protect the people” and only “an outraged public” could defeat Big Food and Big Pharma.

The result of Wiley’s prediction is that thousands of chemicals like aluminum, benzoates, and nitrates have been allowed in foods without safety testing because they are considered to be “Generally Recognized As Safe” (GRAS). Since 2000 the GRAS loophole has allowed Big Food to add 99% of new additives to our food – and it continues in today’s FDA that is run by Dr. Makary and RFK Jr..

Among those GRAS additives is aluminum, a well-known toxic additive that poisons your blood and brain. In 1962 the Kefauver-Harris Amendment gave the FDA even more power. It looked good in theory, but it metamorphosed today’s drug and vaccine approval system into the “gold standard of science” scam that gave us the Covid vaccine.

Do you think Big Food will try the pay-to-play hustle again with their petroleum-based dyes? Judging by current FDA actions I’d reckon it’s a slam-dunk certainty. But there is another threat to mankind that dwarfs food dyes – a new RNA vaccine.

What is saRNA and Why Should We Be Afraid?

On another front, the FDA did not advertise its almost invisible fast-track approval of a new RNA vaccine.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. was not so shy. Here is their press release of the FDA fast-tracking of a self-amplifying mRNA vaccine designed to protect us against a “subtype of H5N1.” In other words -- the coming bird flu pandemic.

Unlike the traditional and deadly mRNA vaccines, a self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) vaccine can replicate itself inside the cells of anyone who is jabbed with it. Not only that, but by perpetuating itself in the body it can increase its toxicity and raise the specter of infecting all un-vaccinated people – by shedding.

Tom Renz, attorney and heath activist, had this to say about the advent of saRNA, “Stopping this is a hill worth dying on… I’m not exaggerating when I say this is one of the greatest biological threats we’ve ever seen — even worse than COVID.”

As Nicholas Hulscher notes in his Substack site, Focal Points (Courageous Discourse) the FDA fast-track means the drug under development will have:

· More frequent meetings with FDA to discuss the drug's development plan and ensure collection of appropriate data needed to support drug approval.

· More frequent written communication from FDA about such things as the design of the proposed clinical trials and use of biomarkers

· Eligibility for Accelerated Approval and Priority Review, if relevant criteria are met

· Rolling Review, which means that a drug company can submit completed sections of its Biologic License Application (BLA) or New Drug Application (NDA) for review by FDA, rather than waiting until every section of the NDA is completed before the entire application can be reviewed.

Here is the current timeline of saRNA vaccine approvals:

· FEB 2025 - EU approves COVID-19 samRNA vaccine (Arcturus Therapeutics - ARCT-154).

· NOV 2024 - U.S. FDA authorizes trial for H5N1 bird flu samRNA vaccine (Arcturus Therapeutics - ARCT - 2304)

· NOV 2023 - Japan fully approves COVID-19 samRNA vaccine (Arcturus Therapeutics - ARCT-154).

· JUNE 2022 - India authorizes very first COVID-19 samRNA vaccine for human use (Gennova Biopharmaceuticals - GEMCOVAC-19).

The dolts in the EU, India and Japan have already bought into this new “self-amplifying RNA,” a vaccine that will result in uncontrollable replication of their version of the spike protein in the bodies of the vaxxed.

We have already seen that the Covid spike protein remains in the bodies of the vaxxed for years – despite assurances by Pfizer and “gold standard” scientists like Fauci that the spike protein – and all its deadly side effects -- will rapidly disappear after being injected.

Of course they lied.

The truth is that if an saRNA vaccine is allowed to be developed without intense oversight, isolation, and testing, and if shedding transmission and endless creation of synthetic spike proteins in bodies of the vaxxed is not fully understood, the population of the entire world will be walking into an irreversible involuntary exposure to a deadly vaccine biological weapon.

This is not speculative. The scientific community has already proposed, and in some cases deployed, self-assembling vaccines in animal populations. How did they do it? By using drones with sprayers! Will some future Fauci bring us the WEF’s demonic plan of reducing the world’s population to 500 million slaves by having a drone spray the saRNA vaccine on everyone?

This time we won’t be able to just refuse the vaccine. The only thing standing between the drone scenario and a mirror image human program is to have our government refuse allow anyone to treat us like dumb animals and spray us using a drone carrying a biological weapon.

If JFK Jr. does not stop FDA from fast-tracking the saRNA vaccine and does not put the research into a military biosafety level 4 biolab, he will ultimately face his Maker -- along with the rest of us.

Except he will have to explain to God why he destroyed the children He loves.