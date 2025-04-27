Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chet Nagle's avatar
Chet Nagle
Apr 28

I have a friend who developed a heart problem after he was jabbed. He had to get the Covid vaccine because his work involved travel. He now has a pacemaker and says “those SOBs screwed up my heart.” I wish others would be so wise and demand that Fauci and others who lied to us for profit are brought to justice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chet Nagle's avatar
Chet Nagle
Apr 27

Some would disagree with your opinion of Fauci and the Covid vaccines. I am one. And I am sorry if you have buyer's remorse -- but I hope you do not have any of the lethal side effects.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chet Nagle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture