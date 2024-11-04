What destroyed the United States that we once knew? It was a promise that did it. Our nation is experiencing exactly what Obama meant when he promised to “fundamentally change America.” He and his carry-over officials have been insuring the Biden administration makes that promise come true.

To see who those officials are, see my 2023 post: The Dirty Little Secret of America’s Current Government: Obama's Third Term, here. As you read, you will learn who and how those now in power in Washington made Obama’s promise come true.

With the election only hours away, Americans on the left are being urged by mainstream media and corporate propaganda to blame all our problems on Trump. In contrast, Americans on the right are being urged by Trump to review the damage the Biden/Obama administration has done to their lives and pocketbooks in just four years. What are those issues that right-thinking Americans (and a growing number of liberals) believe are destroying America?

Election Integrity

They believe that only American citizens should vote, and that voters be required to have a state or federal photo ID. They believe that elections should take place on a single day using paper ballots, and that vote counting be finished by midnight on Election Day. In contrast to those beliefs, a Biden-appointed federal judge, Patricia Tolliver Giles, blocked Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin from removing self-identified non-citizens from Virginia voter rolls. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned her unconstitutional decision as this is being written. Will Biden’s Department of Justice end their suits against Alabama and rural Wisconsin towns who are also trying to remove non-citizens from their voter rolls, or will they continue their efforts to destroy election integrity?

Border Security and Immigration

They believe that our borders and immigration laws should be enforced, and that illegal immigrants should be neither tolerated nor rewarded. Instead our government is allowing significant percentages of the population of Latin American nations to illegally cross our border, not to mention terrorists from nations like China, Iran and Afghanistan.

Trump promises that illegal immigrants with criminal records, now at large somewhere in America, will be found and deported. He also promised that criminal cartels of illegals, like those who took over entire apartment blocks in Aurora, Colorado will be dealt with -- by force if necessary.

This September the House Committee on Homeland Security got a letter from ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) that said as of July 21st nearly 650,000 criminal aliens were on their NDD (Non-Detained Docket). That means they have previously been detained by Customs and Border Protection officers, turned over to ICE, had their criminal history documented, and then were released into cities and towns all over the United States! The list of crimes committed by those released aliens includes:

Homicide: 14,944

Sexual Assault: 20,061

Assault: 105,146

Burglary/Larceny/Robbery: 60,268

Traffic Offenses: 126,343

Weapon Offenses: 16,820

Kidnapping: 3,372

Commercialized Sexual Offenses: 3,971

Those are just the numbers of illegal immigrant criminals that ICE knows about. Not only does the Biden/Harris administration ignore those criminals, they want them to vote after they are rewarded with money, living quarters, and medical care. Do you think they will vote for Trump, who promises to catch and deport them?

Climate Change

They are beginning to believe that climate change, aka global warming, is a hoax designed to make oligarchs rich -- including people like Al Gore. Wind turbine farms and solar panels have shown that they cannot provide enough electricity to the electrical grid to avoid its collapse when it is under stress. Natural gas powered plants and nuclear plants must be built before the grid fails over vast areas of the United States.

Government Spending

They believe the national debt and deficit are unsupportable, and will ultimately bankrupt America. They believe government spending is causing runaway inflation, and that it is rife with waste and fraud. The chart below shows that $12 Trillion was added to the national debt since the Democrats stole the 2020 election. How do they explain that? They blame it on Trump.

And what do you think the yearly interest is on our national debt? It’s a Trillion Dollars a year. A TRILLION -- and it’s increasing!

Foreign Aid

They believe that foreign aid should be secondary to Americans in need, like our homeless veterans. It is hard to assemble coherent totals from all the U.S. agencies and departments anxious to send taxpayer dollars to other nations, so we’ll illuminate some particularly egregious examples and let your imagination do the rest.

The State Department says we must give humanitarian aid to everyone, the Defense Department says we must give aid to all our foreign allies (especially since we have soldiers stationed in 177 countries around the world), and USAID will give money to any nation the CIA wants to control. All this results in congressional absurdities like giving $10 million to Pakistan for “gender programs.”

Then there’s Afghanistan, where the Taliban hosts a laundry list of other terrorist organizations. You remember Afghanisan. That’s where the White House ordered our military to suddenly depart and, in the confusion of its pell-mell withdrawal, the Pentagon somehow overlooked a stockpile of $83 billion in modern weapons. Then, after that 2020 “evacuation,” the Biden/Obama administration quietly allocated more than $2.5 billion to Afghanistan for “humanitarian projects!”

Late last year the Epoch Times found that our government spent $4.1 billion in the past three fiscal years on “LGBT initiatives” in the U.S. and in countries from Belarus to China. Just imagine what the Chinese Communist Party did with the money we gave them.

Of course we continue to pour aid into Ukraine, where Russia is winning its war against the CIA stations and biological research facilities we have established there.

In 2019, the most recent year for which comprehensive numbers have been assembled and released, the U.S. spent more than $47 billion on foreign aid. The lucky countries that received our largess includes Afghanistan (noted above) and Yemen, a nation that has closed the Red Sea and the Suez Canal to international shipping – including U.S. shipping. And let’s not forget the aid to Russia, Cuba, and Saudi Arabia.

Endless Wars

They believe that the Pentagon and its defense contractors, both parties in Congress, and agencies like the CIA, have dragged America into foreign wars in order to advance their political agendas and feed the military industrial complex. As Lieutenant General USMC (ret) Gregory Newbold has written: ”Wars must be waged only with stone-cold pragmatism, not idealism, and fought only when critical national interests are at stake. Hopes for changing cultures to fit our model are both elitist and naive. The failures of our campaigns in Iraq and especially in Afghanistan confirm this.” I venture to add Vietnam to the general’s list.

Weaponization of Government and Courts

They believe that the corrupt political class has weaponized the Department of Justice, the CIA, the NSA, the FBI, the courts, and other agencies in order to persecute, bankrupt, and punish their political enemies.

Censorship and Free Speech

They believe that the Deep State and other power centers are censoring and shaping free speech in a manner that subverts the First Amendment of the Constitution. That censorship is designed to misinform the public and keep Americans from learning about facts and actions that would enable them to challenge the elite establishment’s power.

Government Corruption

They believe the federal government, its officials, and many congressmen and congresswomen have been corrupted by foreign and domestic opportunities to profit from their positions, and that they no longer serve Americans before their self-interests.

Media Corruption

They believe the mainstream media has become a tool of Big Pharma, Big Ag, Big Chem and other companies by presenting information in a way that promotes chronic diseases and the rapidly declining health of America. The Deep State and the CIA also control the media in ways that promote endless foreign wars and far left political goals.

Science and Health Agency Corruption

They believe scientific and medical agencies, inside and outside of government, have been hopelessly corrupted by the pharmaceutical industry’s money. That money has resulted in dishonest studies, corruption in the health insurance and hospital fields, ineffective doctors, and dangerous public health guidance.

Declining Public Health

They believe the medical establishment is driven by money and has fostered a decline in public health by pushing policies that have made America the sick man of the world by prohibiting studies and measures that could solve America’s health challenges.

Gender Controversies

They believe males should not play on female sports teams, that children should not have irreversible surgeries when they say they feel like the opposite sex, that parents have ultimate authority over their children, and that the transgender trend should be viewed through the lens of environmental factors that contribute to hormone disruption.

Food Freedom

They believe the government has approved policies that force Americans to eat food, drink water, and take medicines adulterated with contaminants and ingredients known to cause cancer, brain damage, immune disorders, hormone problems, ADD, neurological disorders, and a wide range of health problems. They believe Americans have the right to choose to buy untreated milk and food from local farms. They believe our children and people on food stamps are steered toward unhealthy and dangerous foods that disrupt their metabolism, making them sick, fat, diabetic, and mentally ill.

Sweden Solves Issues That We Have

I remember seeing photos of Swedes walking down a street in Stockholm at the height of the so-called Covid pandemic – a few masks, but no social distancing or mandates against crowds shopping or waiting for a bus. Although it seems that the practical Swedes had figured out the pandemic hoax, their government still believed in open borders for immigrants, giving foreign aid to enemies, and global warming.

Open Border Immigration

A new Swedish government has replaced former Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt who asked Swedes to “open your hearts” to refugees. That “open your hearts” policy earned the Swedish city of Malmo the title of “Rape Capital of Europe.” Today, the country’s new immigration minister is celebrating the fact that Sweden now has “negative net immigration” -- more people are leaving the country than are entering! That is happening for the first time in more than fifty years.

How did Sweden do it? They simply enforced the laws on asylum seekers and internal and border regulations, including visas, citizenship, and the practice of admitting asylum seekers who then brought in their entire families. The government is also planning a “snitch law” that would require public sector workers to report undocumented people.

In the United States there is not much concern that illegal immigrants embedded in our towns and cities could never be found. Americans who have been injured by criminal illegals and cartels will be happy to call a number to get them deported – if the federal government would just give them that number.

No Foreign Aid For Uncooperative Countries

Aron Emilsson of the Sweden Democrats Party – a party vastly different from America’s Democratic Party – said, “It does not make sense to give aid to states that work against Swedish interests.” That notion would surprise our State Department, Defense Department, and USAID who all give aid to countries like China, whose illegal immigrants walk across our border at will. At least those Chinese terrorists and saboteurs don’t ask for cell phones (they have their own) or money (they have their own) or medical care and housing (they have their own.)

In December 2023, www.Euractiv.com posted the following, “Sweden’s Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Minister Johan Forssell of the Moderate Party said he is open to cutting off funds to countries that do not cooperate with Sweden in fighting corruption or ensuring democratic development. “If we find that countries are not interested, we should ask ourselves: should we really be in that country? Or can we use our resources elsewhere where there is a greater willingness to reform?” he asked, adding that this was also part of the changes being driven by the new government. The minister also announced that aid would be limited to 30 countries. “We will make sure that Swedish taxpayers’ money always achieves the best possible results,” Forssell concluded.”

Now there’s a shocking notion. A Congressional sub-committee would debate the meaning of “the best possible results” for a month – or until they were certain that taxpayers have forgotten about it.

Another shocking idea the Swedes are implementing is that any country will have Swedish aid cut off if they don’t agree to take back their immigrant citizens that Sweden deports for crimes or other security reasons. It will take the Taliban a split second to agree to bring their expatriate criminals home. After all, they’ve got to keep getting Swedish and American “humanitarian aid” to bankroll all the other terrorist groups they are hosting.

Climate Change Budget Cuts

The Swedish government, the land of Greta Thunberg, has cut its climate change budget and announced it will be increasing CO2 emissions. Greta said the budget was “a catastrophe” and the youth climate movement she founded, Fridays for Future, would strike and have a protest march. The strike fizzled and the protest march did likewise.

Not only that, the Swedish parliament reduced the “carbon tax” on diesel fuel and gasoline, plus airline tickets, jet fuel, aviation kerosene, and certain crude oils. Several parties in parliament complained the reductions were not adequate, and proposed a financial benefit to fossil fuel car owners.

If that is not enough to convince you that the curtain is falling on the global warming hoax in Sweden, in 2023 the government unveiled a plan to increase Sweden’s electrical generating capacity by at least two large nuclear reactors by 2035, with up to ten new large reactors online by 2045. The plan is based on eliminating costs for renewable energy (solar panels and wind turbines) in favor of reliable nuclear power.

Haven’t you heard about this wonderful news from Sweden on ABC, CBS, CNN or Fox News? I wonder why.

Conclusion

Without any fanfare, the Swedes elected a government that solved their problems of unchecked immigration, exorbitant foreign aid, and the danger the global warming hoax poses to their electrical grid. How did they do that?

To be a voter in Sweden in a national or EU election you must follow these rules:

1. You must be 18 years old on election day and be a resident citizen of Sweden or the EU. You cannot vote in two EU countries in the same election.

2. You must be registered in the Population Register of Sweden.

3. If you are abroad, you may vote by mail. Otherwise you will cast a paper ballot at an approved voting site on election day. There are no electronic or digital ballots. You vote with a paper ballot by sealing it an envelope at the voting site and depositing it in a sealed box for later counting with witnesses.

4. Voters must verify their identity with a Swedish passport, ID card, or driver’s license. The voter’s name and address will then be checked against the national electoral roll to confirm their registration and eligibility to vote.

Rules for voting in Sweden look perfect – and they are. Swedes know their votes will be counted and there will be no fraudulent votes. That’s one of the reasons why voter turnout in Sweden is between 80% and 90%. Unlike Sweden, we have allowed the simple procedures of honest elections slip away from America in the name of high-tech efficiency.

This election we will have a last chance to elect a government that will do away with massive election fraud. Cast your vote for that new government – you know who they are -- and pray that Almighty God will grant us the government that our Founding Fathers bequeathed to us.