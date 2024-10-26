A proliferation of critical books about vaccines is tormenting Big Pharma, along with a growing number of websites that are identifying Big Pharma as the cause of America’s plague of obesity, autism, chronic disease, heart failure, and our malfunctioning doctors and their healthcare systems. But since most Americans don’t read books or alternative websites it’s easy for Big Pharma to order their slavish mainstream media to ignore mention of best-selling books and have their IT minions hack those pesky websites. But other things are happening that are giving the Big Pharma Beast sleepless nights.

Books and Graphs

The best-selling book (now in its second expanded edition) that gives the pharmaceutical industry the most heartburn is Dissolving Illusions by Suzanne Humphries MD and Roman Bystrianyk. As its advertising blurb says, “Dissolving Illusions details facts and figures from long-overlooked medical journals, books, newspapers, and other sources. Using myth-shattering graphs, this book shows that vaccines, antibiotics, and other medical interventions are not responsible for the increase in lifespan and the decline in mortality from infectious diseases. If the medical profession could systematically misinterpret and ignore key historical information, the question must be asked, “What else is ignored and misinterpreted today?”

Other books are:

How to End the Autism Epidemic, by J.D. Handley. In it he notes that in 2017 a child subjected to the CDC’s vaccine schedule got 38 vaccines by age 5, quadruple what they received in the 1980s when we had one in 10,000 births with autism. Today it is one in 36 with new reports of one in 22.

Vaccines – A Reappraisal, by Richard Moskowitz, MD. In it he writes that the Amish live a simple life, without vaccines, and “The rate of autism among the Amish is so low that if it were the same in the rest of the population, we wouldn’t be even talking about it.” The CDC is not interested in finding out why that is happening.

Vaccine Epidemic: How Corporate Greed, Biased Science and Coercive Government Threaten Our Human Rights, Our Health, and Our Children, by Louise Kuo Habakusm M.A and Mary Holland, J.D. The title well describes the content.

Deadly Medicines and Organized Crime: How Big Pharma has corrupted healthcare, by Peter C. Gotzsche. In it he describes how Pfizer paid a $2.3 billion criminal fine for “the intent to defraud or mislead.” GlaxoSmithKline paid even more, $3 billion, for its intent to defraud.

Vaccine Whistleblower: exposing Autism Research Fraud at the CDC, by Kevin Barry with a foreword by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Again, the title explains the content.

Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak, by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Brian Hooker, PhD. In it the first chapter is, Vaccinated versus Unvaccinated – Why Have the Proper Studies Not Been Conducted? A health comparison of the vaccinated and unvaccinated population of American children.

Turtles All The Way Down: Vaccine Science and Myth, by Zoey O’Toole and Mary Holland. The concluding chapter is titled, The Vaccine Hoax.

I am neither a doctor nor a medical researcher with a PhD, but I have read all these books and more, which should convince you that they are all written in straightforward and understandable English. The authors just want to help us understand the dire straights into which the Big Pharma demonic beast has driven America and most of the world. If you cannot find them in your local library then I urge you to buy a copy of Dissolving Illusions.

Small Pox

Dissolving Illusions alone will destroy many myths, like those about the British surgeon, Edward Jenner, making a “vaccine” from pus from sores on cows that saved the world from the scourge of smallpox. When proof that his vaccine was ineffective and dangerous was brought to Jenner he declined to read it and dismissed it out of hand. Parliament had already voted him a reward of £10,000 in 1802 and a further reward of £20,000 in 1806, very substantial fortunes in the early 19th century. Jenner was not about to return those magnificent rewards. Reminds us of our doctors, especially those who were part of a hospital local clinic system, who were rewarded thousands of dollars for convincing their patients to get jabbed with the ineffective and deadly Covid vaccine and boosters. Many are still at it.

Here are the abridged comments of an honest and observant doctor about smallpox that appeared in the “The People’s Say” section of the Bridgeport Times on 19th January 1922. It seems Dr. Katzoff did not follow the craze for vaccinations that Big Pharma created in the following 100 years,

“1. Vaccination is not only harmful, but useless as a preventive of smallpox. It never did prevent, does not prevent and cannot prevent smallpox or any other filth expression.

2. Thousands of children and adults, who were vaccinated and revaccinated for smallpox get smallpox, despite vaccination.

3. Thousands of children and adults not only got smallpox after being vaccinated and revaccinated, but many (if not most) soon after break out with measles, enlarged tonsils, diphtheria, influenza, pneumonia and the like.

5. The causes of smallpox (and it is not “catching”—for if it were, every doctor and nurse, would be among the first to land in the “happy hunting ground”) — the causes are the flagrant violations of Nature’s laws in matters of hygiene and sanitation; also insufficient food, anxiety and fear.

8. Compulsory vaccination ranks with human slavery and religious persecution and is one of the most flagrant infringements of the rights of the human race.

10. Reliable statistics prove more deaths from vaccination than from smallpox.” — Simon Louis Katzoff, PhD, MD, author of Timely Truths on Human Health [From “The People’s Say,” Bridgeport Times, January 18, 1922.]

Charts From Dissolving Illusions

Below are some charts from Dissolving Illusions showing that so-called “vaccines” had absolutely no impact on the decline of common diseases after good sanitation became available and overcrowding of urban areas ended at the close of the industrial revolution. Note the date when vaccines became available during the rapid decline of deaths from measles and whooping cough. How could those vaccines have had any impact on diseases already so close to zero? Why do we continue to jab our kids with those unnecessary vaccines? The answer is simple -- because it’s profitable for the Big Pharma Beast and its doctors.

Dissolving Illusions is full of photographs and charts and should be a vital part of a doctor’s education. But since Big Pharma gives grants to medical schools and so controls their curricula, the beast makes sure that graduates are fed the nonsense about Jenner and his “cowpox vaccine”. Med students are also not taught about nutrition, proper diets, environmental threats like pesticides and herbicides, or alternative medicine. Instead, they are taught to treat diseases like cancer with chemotherapy poisons, radiation and surgery -- because that’s where the money is.

The Rise of Chronic Disease in America

As reported by the Vigilant Fox Substack site, Tucker Carlson interviewed Stanford-educated surgeon Dr. Casey Means and her brother Calley Means on 17 August 2024. Among other subjects, Tucker’s guests gave facts about the dangers of Ozempic, the vaccine industry, birth control pills and other menaces. But the topic that got the most attention was how sick America is today. Dr. Means listed an array of alarming health statistics including:

• Autism rates in births are 1 in 36 nationally, compared to 1 in 10,000 in 1965.

• In California, it's even worse: Autism rates are now 1 in 22 births.

• 74% of American adults are overweight or obese.

• Close to 50% of children are overweight or obese.

• 50% of American adults have pre-diabetes or type 2 diabetes, when only 1% of Americans in the 1950s had the disease.

• 30% of teens now have pre-diabetes.

• Infertility is increasing by 1% per year.

• Sperm counts are decreasing by 1% per year.

• 40% of 18-year-olds have a mental health diagnosis.

• Young adult cancers are up 79%.

What did they then discuss as the reason for all this disease? They discussed our toxic food system and our toxic environment. They did not see the other elephant in the room – Big Pharma’s vaccines and prescription drugs.

Dr. Paul Marik, MD is the second most published critical care physician in the world. For his labors in pointing out the dangers of the Covid jabs and the value of Ivermectin, in August of 2023 he was informed by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) that his board certification was revoked for “spreading false or inaccurate medical information.” But he still continues to point out what should be obvious to all doctors.

The Substack site Vigilant Fox quoted him as saying at the Covid summit in Florida, “It’s impossible to talk about COVID without looking at our health care system. And our health care system is a hoax. And so, my advice to you: don’t get sick and don’t go to the hospital, because they’re going to kill you. The medical system will kill you.” He is backed up by accounts that show that medical malpractice is the third largest cause of death in the United States.

In his talk, Marik showed a graph that compared life expectancy of different nations as compared to expenditure on health care. The United States came in dead last. Despite spending more than any other country on health care, life expectancy in America has declined by three years in the last 36 months! According to the Biden/Harris White House the cause of the decline is global warming. What else could they say? That the Big Pharma beast is killing us with their prescription medicines and vaccines?

Another example that Marik gives is that of Atorvastatin, a cholesterol medication that is the most-commonly-prescribed drug in the United States. The Big Pharma monster has convinced the American public that cholesterol medications will reduce heart disease. Marik said, “Lowering your cholesterol won’t prevent heart disease. It’s a myth. It’s a hoax.” Then he said, “What do statins do? They increase your risk of diabetes. They increase your risk of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia -- yet they are the most commonly-prescribed drugs in this country.” He then showed a graph from a study by TakataY et al. that showed elderly patients with the highest cholesterol levels had the best survival rates.

Blood Pressure

I recently visited a surgeon for his diagnosis of a burning pain in my foot. The doctor is employed by a famous “teaching hospital” and has written many peer-reviewed papers on the nervous and vascular systems. Arriving at the hospital, a medical assistant took my “vitals” – height, weight, blood pressure, etc. I watched the gauge on the blood pressure cuff reach 144 over 72. I nervously said, “I guess it’s due to my “white coat anxiety.” The medic looked at me quizzically and replied, “No, you’re fine.”

When I returned to my desk I did a shallow dive into the history of blood pressure and discovered that blood pressure normally increases because aging arteries lose their elasticity and the heart has to increase pressure to get blood to where it is needed. I also realized that the Big Pharma Beast had convinced me (and my former doctor) that I had high blood pressure and that I needed prescription medications to bring it down to 135/70.

I am not recommending anyone do as I did – I am just recommending that you ask your doctor all about blood pressure, and avoid statins like the plague they are. If your doctor answers your questions with something like, “Ha, ha. Are you planning to go to medical school?” find another doctor. (By the way, after extensive examinations the surgeon’s reply to my question, “Can you fix it, doctor?” was, “Yes, but the fix will be worse than the problem.” May he live long and prosper!)

Prescription Drugs Are The Life Blood Of The Big Pharma Monster

Late last year www.Mercola.com, a carefully referenced website, published an article demonstrating America’s dependence on the Big Pharma Beast for prescription drugs – it concluded that we are all junkies now.

The article revealed that:

Prescription drug use is at record highs with about 19 prescriptions filled for virtually every American in 2020, amounting to 6.3 billion prescriptions. And it’s getting worse.

U.S. girls born in 2019 may spend 60% of their lives on prescription drugs, while boys may spend 48%.

In modern medicine, drugs are designed to be taken for extended periods and, often, for the rest of a lifetime.

For those born in 2019, women can expect to take prescription drugs for 47.54 years while men may take them for 36.84 years.

By the age of 40, most U.S. men take prescription drugs; for women, however, it arrives at age 15.

The mind boggles to think that Americans took 6.3 billion prescription drugs in 2020 – and that number is rising! A Penn State University study showed that Americans spent $335 billion on prescription drugs in 2018 – and that number will rise to $875 billion by 2026! Compare that to the Pentagon’s total budget request for 2025 -- $849.8 billion!

Jennifer Ho, an associate professor at Penn State, used nationally representative surveys by Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from 1996 through 2019 to study prescription drug use. After stating that “the rates of prescription drug use in the United States are extraordinarily high” she added that, “There’s a large body of research that shows Americans are less healthy and live shorter lives than our counterparts in other high-income countries.”

What moved prescription drugs to the center of the American healthcare system? The pharmaceutical industrial complex has the most to gain, of course, so they spent almost $30 billion in 2016 for prescription drug advertising, with ads on TV as the driving force. Those ads for prescription drugs are illegal most countries – but not in the U.S. where 80 drug ads appear every hour on Americans’ TVs. The Big Pharma Beast also encourages drug use by paying doctors for prescribing its drugs and by sponsoring conferences and academic seminars.

The Big Pharma Beast is censoring that Penn State study on its slavish mainstream media, of course, just as it is censoring studies that are showing that the Covid experimental vaccine has a global death toll of more than 20 million that continues to climb. I wrote a Substack article on that subject earlier this year called The Killing of America. You can read it here.

America And The World Is Finally Waking Up

With our media in the pocket of the Big Pharma Beast, along with the CDC, NIH and other three letter government agencies — plus our doctors and our health care system — it seems the pharmaceutical industrial complex will continue to sell useless and dangerous vaccines and drugs forever.

But Big Pharma and its demonic masters are beginning to fear that its days are numbered. Why? Though our media are sitting on the news and are not reporting it, America and the world is slowly waking up to the truth. For example:

A major British study of 1.7 million children discovered that heart damage only appeared in those children who were jabbed with the Covid mRNA vaccine! Not a single unvaccinated child suffered from from cardiac disease like myocarditis or pericarditis. The study also discovered that not a single child, vaccinated or unvaccinated, died from the Covid virus. Frank Bergman, on alternative news site Slaynews.com on the Substack platform reported that, “The 1.7 million children observed in the study were between the ages of 5 to 15 and were registered with the UK’s National Healthcare System (NHS). The study was conducted by a team of leading UK medical doctors, epidemiologists, biostatisticians, and public health experts led by Oxford University’s Professor Colm D Andrews.” And, “A preprint of the study’s paper was published in the MedRxiv medical journal.” Slay News also reported another study that identified a shocking 500% surge in deaths among children who have been “vaccinated” with the Covid mRNA shots. By now you know why you haven’t heard of either of these studies.

The Vigilant Fox, another investigative Substack site, has discovered a Big Pharma scam. How does it work? “First, pharma pays companies big money to ghostwrite studies that look legit. Then, they approach doctors, offering them prestige in exchange for slapping their names on these ghostwritten studies. Once published in top medical journals, these articles deceive other doctors into prescribing the drugs, believing the studies are authentic. This scheme tricks doctors into promoting treatments based on false research, driving up drug sales while putting patients at risk.

The Australian government was brutal in its Covid vaccine mandates and lockdowns, even creating walled camps for those who refused the deadly jabs. The government also gave 63 million doses of the Covid mRNA “vaccine” to a nation of 20 million. Listen to the address by Professor Angus Dalgeish to the Port Hedland Council in which he describes the Covid jab as “gene therapy,” the growing crisis of new cancers, and the data from Japan, Czech Republic, and Italy that shows that for each Covid booster the incidence of all cancers, especially in young people, has vastly increased. Listen to him here.

As a result of Professor Dalgeish’s address and pressure from the awakening Australian public that is noticing the rise of heart injuries, cancers, and other diseases, Australian lawmakers are coming forward in droves to say they were misled into enforcing mandates, lockdowns, and barbed wire communities for vaxx refusers. They are calling for an “urgent inquiry” and are demanding the “immediate suspension of mRNA vaccines globally.” It’s a little hard to believe the Aussie members of Parliament aren’t just trying to save themselves and their reputations after the years of lockdowns and mandates.

On 21 October the Epoch Times newspaper had a headline, CDC Calls on Local Officials to Get Kids Vaccinated as Participation Continues to Decline. The text of that article included such things as, “Over the summer, a survey from Gallup found that “far fewer” people in the United States believe childhood vaccines are important. About 40 percent said that it is “extremely important” for kids to receive childhood vaccines, down from 58 percent who said the same in 2019 and 64 percent in 2001.” And, “Americans also are less likely to say that the government should mandate that children receive vaccines such as the MMR and DTAP shots. Only 51 percent of respondents share this view, which is down 11 percentage points from 2019, or the year before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Gallup.” And, “A poll from The Ohio State University released in September found that a significant number of Americans are now hesitant to get a vaccine. Some 37 percent of adult respondents said they received a vaccine in the past but wouldn’t get one this year.” And finally, “Less than half of respondents, or about 43 percent, have received or are planning to get one of the COVID-19 vaccines, the survey found.” America is finally waking up to the deadly intentions of the monstrous Big Pharma Beast. Faster, please.

On 20 October, Peter’s Newsletter, another Substack site, had a headline that read, “ Bill Gates and others who are part of "Covid 19: The Great Reset" to appear in a Dutch court, charged with harms caused to 7 individuals.” Is that amazing or what? “Smiling Bill” Gates, who inherited the global depopulation mantle from the Rockefeller brothers, is finally going to court – in Holland – to answer for some of his crimes. Seven vaccine-injured plaintiffs allege that Bill Gates and others “misled people into taking Covid-19 injections, while they knew or should have known that these injections were not safe and effective.” The lawsuit also targets former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, and key members of the Dutch government’s COVID response team. At a hearing on 18 September, plaintiffs delivered statements. According to Zebra Inspriratie, “One of the victims, who is very ill, was given the opportunity to make a plea. She was no longer able to talk and was represented by her father.” Journalist Erica Krikke said the plaintiff’s father told the court that his daughter, who was previously healthy, fell ill after getting the COVID-19 vaccine and could no longer talk, telling the judge that he “would really like to speak to Bill Gates directly” to ask him what happened to his daughter. “After that, the judge was really quiet,” Krikke said.

Perhaps the biggest unreported story that worries the Pharma Beast is the action by an European nation, the Slovak Republic. Children’s Health Defense noted earlier this month that, “an official report by a Slovak government commission investigating the Covid-19 pandemic that mRNA vaccines be banned after determining they are “dangerous.” The commission also called on Slovakia to oppose the World Health Organization’s (WHO) pandemic treaty and recent amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR). Swiss attorney Phillipp Kruse who has been active in opposing the WHO’s pandemic treaty and IHR amendments said, “To my knowledge, Slovakia is the first country in Europe where a government — not the opposition — has dared to investigate the true effects of the ‘countermeasures’ taken during the corona crisis. I am very happy to hear this news and hope it inspires other countries to push forward into the same direction.” Just days after the Slovakian commission released its report the town council of Port Hedland, second largest city in Western Australia, voted to support a ban on mRNA products and called on the Australian government to also implement a ban. Christof Plothe, a member of the World Council for Health welcomed the developments in Slovakia and Australia and said, “Mod-RNA technology, what it should be called, has exposed three-quarters of humanity to an unacceptable risk. Unfortunately, this risk has now materialized into around 20 million deaths and uncounted numbers of cardiological, immunological, neurological and oncogenic ‘side effects.” Peter Kotlár, the government envoy tasked with investigating Slovakia's pandemic management, said the pandemic was “an act of bioterrorism” and a “fabricated operation.” How could such dreadful things happen? Did the Pharma Beast “lobby” government officials to buy its deadly Covid jab as a pandemic “countermeasure?” The so-called pandemic, and those who profited from it, is finally coming under close scrutiny all over the world.

Let’s conclude this list of awakenings about vaccines, especially the Covid mRNA global depopulation vaccine, with an ironic announcement from the Big Pharma Beast. The headline would read, “Pfizer Goes All In On Turbo Cancer!” With Covid vaxx sales plummeting (some countries aren’t paying for past orders either) the share prices of Pfizer, Moderna and the usual suspects are plummeting too. So the Pfizer head of cancer drugs is now reassuring the stock market that anti-cancer drugs from Seagen -- a subsidiary they bought for $43 billion in 2023 -- will bring in $10 billion per year by 2030. How cool is that! First they sell the world a drug that causes turbo cancers and then they sell the world the cure! Dr. William Makis, the famous oncologist, says he’s “never seen anything like this,” blaming the so-called COVID vaxx for the huge rise in turbo cancers. “I’ve never seen stage four breast cancers presenting in women in their 20s. I’ve never seen stage four colon cancers presenting in men and women in their 20s and 30s. Leukemias that will kill you in a matter of days or even hours after diagnosis.” Maybe stock market analysts will discover that inexpensive drugs like Ivermectin will undercut the Seagen bonanza. On the other hand, there’s no money in Ivermectin for a sales bonus, is there? Ask Your Doctor The next time you visit your doctor – hopefully not for a sudden case of cancer – ask him if he believes that the Covid shots and boosters are safe. If he dismisses your question with a joke like, “Are you planning to go to medical school?” politely repeat the question as, “Do you recommend that your patients get the Covid boosters?” If he says that he does, I recommend you find another doctor, unaffiliated with a hospital, and ask him the same questions. You will eventually find a doctor who will say something like, “Doctors were incentivized by their hospital to give the Covid vaccines to their patients. That was a mistake in view of recent studies. Doctors were misled.” That’s at least a start. Tell him to ask your previous doctor for your medical records. Then be sure to question your new doctor closely about the details — like safety — of any drugs and vaccines he recommends. Drugs like statins to control your blood pressure. Remember, if you don’t take charge of your health, then the Big Pharma Beast will.

“Turbo” Cancer Protocols

As noted earlier in this article, the rise of cancers in America and around the world is accelerating dramatically. The United States heath care system, the federal agencies that run it and its doctors insist that they don’t know the cause of that sudden increase. Of course they know. The Big Pharma Beast has sealed their lips under pain of losing their medical licenses or being mocked by the media as a “vaccine denier.” Nevertheless, the ranks of those who have bravely spoken out are growing, and that includes alternative medicine protocols for turbo cancer.

Dr. Makis, a researcher specializing in multiple medical fields, including cancer, was one of the first doctors to warn about the danger of the COVID shot, sharing his views in posts on X and elsewhere. With regard to turbo cancers, he has reported that the first protocol using Ivermectin and Fenbendazole for cancer treatment has finally been peer-reviewed and published. Makis says he is already seeing that protocol having “incredible successes with these repurposed drugs.”

A quick summary of the protocol:

• Ivermectin targets cancer cells by disrupting their mitochondrial function, leading to cell death (apoptosis). It also blocks key energy pathways, showing significant tumor shrinkage, especially in pancreatic cancer.

• Fenbendazole and Mebendazole, both antiparasitic drugs, have been found to halt cancer cell growth, interfere with cancer cell glucose metabolism, and trigger apoptosis. In preclinical trials, these drugs have outperformed standard chemotherapy in reducing tumor growth.

• For example, three patients with stage IV genitourinary cancers were treated with high-dose Fenbendazole (1,000 mg, three times a week for several months) and experienced complete remissions. This is truly remarkable and especially promising for patients who have tried everything else with no luck.

The next step will be further clinical trials to validate the protocol's effectiveness among larger populations. I am sure there will be no lack of volunteers for those trials. If you’d like to see other protocols reported by Dr. Makis, see End Times Meditations on Substack here.

The era of the monstrous Big Pharma Beast is drawing to a close. Truth about the Covid jabs and boosters causing cancer, myocarditis, and other disease is appearing everywhere. Here in the United States, the sick man of high-income countries, we are learning that needless vaccines are causing autism, that the plague of prescription drugs is causing a host of chronic diseases, and that the use of pesticides and herbicides (that Europe bans) is causing infertility, obesity, diabetes, mental health problems and a long list of other diseases.

We must never submit to any new pandemics orchestrated by the UN, WHO and Klause Schwab’s WEF of oligarchs. And we must now attack the wounded Big Pharma Beast with the truth, anywhere and everywhere.