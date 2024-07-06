The Hype Has Begun

The UN’s World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Scientist, Jeremy Farrar, has warned us that bird flu has an “extremely high” mortality rate and could mutate into a variant that will be transmitted from human-to- human. He knows that avian flu is not now capable of human-to-human transmission, so how could he say that? My bet is he knows something about gain of function research that we don’t yet know – and after Fauci’s funding of such research on Covid, we should be concerned.

In order to spread even more fear, WHO then announced that the first human died of bird flu in Mexico on April 24th. That statement by WHO was denied by the Mexican Health Secretary Jorge Alcocer who said the 59-year-old man died from other causes, mainly kidney and respiratory failure, NOT bird flu. "I can point out that the statement made by the World Health Organization is pretty bad, since it speaks of a fatal case (of bird flu), which was not the case." -- Jorge Alcocer

Besides WHO, the Deep State and Big Pharma’s ever-compliant media are working hard to frighten us. Even the British Daily Mail newspaper is in the hype business. A graphic in that newspaper was used to illustrate that bird flu is "edging closer to human spillover" and it lists the following cases:

•Mammals infected with bird flu since 2022 include fox, bobcat, striped skunk, raccoon and coyote.

•In March 2024, the first case of bird flu in livestock was found in a goat in Stevens County, Minnesota.

•In March 2024, bird flu also sickened herds at two dairy farms in Kansas, three dairy farms in the Panhandle of Texas, and one in New Mexico.

•In April 2024, bird flu reportedly killed three cats in Texas.

In December of 2023 there was a report of hundreds of elephant seals in Antarctica that died from bird flu. That raises the question of who went all the way down to Antarctica in December to check on elephant seals? We then learn there is a bio-research lab in Antarctica! That raises other questions we will never get answered, like what kind of research is that lab doing? And did something happen to those nearby seals, like that leak from Fauci’s bio-lab in Wuhan?

Let’s step back and review what we know so far about bird flu, about the disruption of our food supply, and about efforts designed to make bird flu into a modern version of the Black Death.

What is Bird Flu?

The bird flu virus has a scientific name: H5N1. Bird flu’s danger to humans has been exaggerated, since there have been no deaths in the United States from any outbreak of bird flu, despite government spending and warnings. Reports of bird flu infecting various mammals indicates that the virus has adapted to new hosts and that it may eventually adapt to humans. That does not mean humans will die from H5N1 despite President George Bush spending more than $7 billion on preparations for a bird flu outbreak in 2005, warning that 2 million Americans could die. Again, no one died.

There is the possibility that gain of function research now being done on H5N1 will produce a virus that is lethal to humans. That virus will not be bird flu as we know it today. Instead it will be a weaponized version, designed to kill humans – in other words, a biological weapon. It remains to be seen if the Deep State and Big Pharma would use a bio-weapon on Americans.

Big Pharma Needs More Money

There are no safe and effective vaccines against bird flu. Nevertheless, Big Pharma is working hard to convince you otherwise. They are desperate to stop the drop in profits since the surge in sales of Covid vaccines has ended. The CDC is in on the game of course, recommending all Americans, aged 6 months or older, get an “updated” jab that targets the new Covid XBB.1.5 variant. Big Pharma’s coconspirator, the FDA, has directed Pfizer and Moderna to target the KP.2 variant, and Novavax to target the JN.1 variant. Each dose of those new shots will cost the government – I mean the taxpayers -- $130. What goobledegook! No one has shown that these weird variants are any more lethal than the original Covid-19 that had a mortality rate of less than 1%. Just like the ordinary flu.

There are estimates that 70% of Americans got the original mRNA Covid jab. Hopefully those who got the jab will be a hard sell, especially those who have suffered myocarditis, blood clots, cognitive decline or the other adverse effects of that mRNA vaccine. The 30% who didn’t get the jab are thankful for their God-given sense of impending danger.

Ominously, Moderna just received the incredible sum of $176 million to work on an mRNA bird flu vaccine! The decision to award that huge sum was made by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) because it has faith in mRNA vaccines. The BARDA decision was echoed by Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel: “mRNA vaccine technology offers advantages in efficacy, speed of development, and production scalability and reliability in addressing infective disease outbreaks, as demonstrated during the Covid-19 pandemic.” Bancel did not say bird flu mRNA vaccines would be safe and effective.

BARDA is Big Pharma lobbyists go-to division of the Department of Health and Human Services. Why? As Willie Sutton said when asked why he robbed banks, “Because that’s where the money is.”

The Government Solution to Bird Flu in Chickens

In the last few years we have read reports of millions of chickens being slaughtered because a few were detected with avian flu. The mass killings are called “depopulation” and are taxpayer funded through a USDA program. One farm had 4.2 million chickens destroyed! What kind of farm has 4.2 million chickens? It’s a farm with mega confinement barns, separating the chickens from nature and dosing them with antibiotics and vaccines. Nothing like Amish farms where chickens run free in a barnyard.

Do you know how they kill those flocks of millions of chickens when a some are detected with avian flu? It’s called VSD+ (Ventilation Shut Down plus). It’s a less costly way to kill millions of chickens and is banned in other countries. It is done by closing off the air to the barns and pumping in heat until the temperature rises above 104 degrees and cooks the birds alive.

Where are the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) when you need them? Since January 2022 more than 92 million chickens have been slaughtered because of H5N1, and about $1 billion has been paid to chicken and egg mega suppliers who had to cull their flocks.

Is there a better way? Sure there is -- it’s called natural immunity. No pathogen, including bird flu, kills every chicken. Find the chickens in the flock that survive and use them to breed a new flock. Keep those flocks separated in groups of 1,000 -- an optimal size according to animal husbandry experts, even if those flocks are in the same barn.

But that simple plan would not serve the purpose of Bill Gates, WHO, WEF, Big Pharma, and Big Ag. Their plan is not only to reduce our food supply, but to cause even more centralization and regulation of all foods. Controlling the global food supply is a critical element in their desire for a global totalitarian state in which they will be our masters.

Gain of Function Research

“Gain of function” research means that some scientists are trying to make a pathogen, like bird flu, more lethal. Proponents of gain of function say that such research will help scientists to learn more about how the virus acts and spreads so they can design effective counter-measures. What they don’t say is that enhancing a virus to become more deadly results in the creation of a biological weapon. It is a weapon that can escape a laboratory, intentionally or accidentally, and kill a great number of humans.

Beginning in 2010 gain of function research was done on avian flu viruses to make them transmissible via respiratory droplets among ferrets. That work was funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, then under Dr. Anthony Fauci. Bill Gates has also funded gain-of-function research on H5N1.

In 2011, those labs reported that they had modified bird flu so that it was transmissible between mammals, making the situation much riskier for humans. Paused for a time, federal funding for these controversial research projects quietly resumed in 2019.

A Japanese scientist, Dr. Yoshihiro Kawaoka, had his gain of function work on bird flu funded by both Fauci and Gates. The experiments by Kawaoka included combining bird flu with Spanish flu. That combination resulted in a lethal respiratory virus with human-to-human transmission capability! Another gain of function experiment by Kawaoka resulted in an airborne hybrid virus that can evade the human immune system. That virus effectively renders the human immune system defenseless. No wonder that Gates said the next pandemic “will get attention this time!”

The available evidence tells us that if a variant of bird flu appears that is truly lethal to humans, it was manmade in a gain of function laboratory. And just like the Covid vaccines, we can also expect that a bird flu mRNA vaccine will be neither effective nor safe.

Conclusion

According to an MSN report on 3 April 2024, virologists speaking at a White House briefing said that bird flu has mutated to "spread more easily among mammals," and a pandemic in the human population could be "100 times worse than COVID," killing up to half of those infected. That statement of a bird flu 50% mortality rate ignores medical history. There has never been a single recorded bird flu human death in the United States. So are those virologists talking about a weaponized version of bird flu, the product of gain of function research?

WEF founder Klaus Schwab told his followers in their summer gathering in China (a surveillance state he admires) that it is now time to “force” humanity into a “collaboration” with WEF principles – which are remarkably similar to those of Communist China. What could force us to “collaborate” with the plans of the WEF to put us in chains? Another global pandemic lockdown?

Are you getting the feeling that the Deep State, Big Pharma and our slavish media are preparing us for a sudden pandemic of a truly deadly virus, one that has been created in a bio-lab and that will be “leaked” soon? Is that what is going to derail the coming election? Dr. Mercola said that he has the feeling that current talk about “global biosecurity” will lead to a totalitarian world government that will start with a pandemic in America.

A weaponized bird flu will certainly add to the continuing slaughter of humanity that is now being done by Covid vaccines.