On Monday14 April Tucker Carlson interviewed former Congressman Curt Weldon (R-PA) to discuss the 9/11 attack on New York’s World Trade Center Buildings. Carlson posted that interview on his X site. It ran shivers down my spine because of the deadly danger in which Carlson, an old friend, and Weldon have now put themselves into.

Tucker introduced Weldon by saying, “Former Congressman Curt Weldon learned the hard way that there are some questions you’re just not allowed to ask in Washington. Weldon was one of the most powerful Republicans in Washington 20 years ago, poised to become chairman of the powerful House Armed Services Committee. That is, until he started asking questions about the official story of what happened on 9/11.”

Questions like, ‘is it true the intelligence agencies knew an Al Qaeda terrorist cell in Brooklyn New York was planning an attack a year before 9/11 and they did nothing to stop it?’

And after saying he would not make any statements without having the evidence to back it up, Weldon said the two of the 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents -- he has the letter.

Some of the other things you will hear when watching that interview will make the danger Carlson and Weldon are in very obvious. Statements from Weldon like, “The 9/11 Commission Report has no credibility. I don’t believe anything that’s in it -- it’s a bunch of garbage. It’s a lot of paper that has no substance. I do not to speculate on things I can’t prove 100% myself -- what I can tell you unequivocally is that there was a cover-up.”

And: “Months after 9/11 I found out that Bin Laden was in Iran in a town called Ladiz. It’s in Baluchistan, not in Pakistan or Afghanistan or anywhere else. Then my intel team comes back to me and says, ‘Curt, he's being treated at a military hospital outside of Tehran,'" later adding that the deal was cut with Qasem Soleimani, not the Iranian government. That’s why we killed Soleimani in 2020.

Weldon said, "The point was to manipulate, to get our troops committed to go over to fight the battles in Afghanistan, Iraq, and that whole region of the world, and they had to have the justification to do that." Carlson agreed.

Weldon was a fireman, and still is a national spokesman for the firefighters in more than 50 fire stations across the United States. As a result he heard the voice of his brother firefighter, Chief Oreo Palmer, and his team climbing up to floor 78 of the North Tower of the World Trade Center – the floor where the airliner impacted -- and saying to the coordinating team on the ground, “We’re on 78 and we got two fires that we can handle.” A minute later the building collapsed, killing the chief and his team of firefighters and more than a thousand civilians.

Many first responders and others who escaped the North Tower before it collapsed were heard to say that they heard explosions.

Explosions?

World Trade Center Building 7, a 47 story building in the Word Trade Center area, also collapsed. It was not hit by an aircraft. Was it also brought down by those “explosions?”

I recommend you watch a film describing the science of skyscraper construction and the cover up by Mayor Giuliani who removed the debris from Building 7 before it could be forensically examined. It is named Calling Out Bravo 7. To watch it click here.

Other things Weldon learned during his time in Congress did not endear him to the intelligence community, like CIA denials that they were involved in developing expertise in areas like drones, cyber attacks, EMP and cognitive warfare. The Russians used cognitive warfare, a directed energy technique, as did the Chinese communists. We called it the Havana Syndrome while arguing in the media over whether or not it existed -- just as we did with Agent Orange in Vietnam.

But when Weldon began to ask other questions and make statements about the Trade Center 9/11 attack, he came to the attention of the intelligence community and powerful politicians with an interest in covering up the details. As a result, George Bush sent the FBI to make an early morning raid on Weldon’s daughter’s home, carting off boxes of papers. After that, vast amounts of money were donated to his opponent in the 2006 elections, Democrat Joe Sestak.

As a result of the FBI character assassination and the injection of money to his opponent, he lost an election that polls said he was leading by 7%. No longer a congressman, he dropped off the intelligence communities’ radar. The unopened boxes of bogus evidence were returned to his daughter, who was never charged with anything.

There are many other things that are in the interview that will embarrass the CIA, Democrats, and the legacy of politicians like Sandy Berger, President Clinton’s National Security Advisor. Berger was infamous for stealing documents from the National Archives about 9/11 – and being the man who enabled Communist China to steal American high technology secrets.

You can watch the interview, almost one and a half hours, by clicking here.

Tucker Carlson and Curt Weldon promise to create a series of videos on 9/11. I believe that their ultimate objective is to bring them to the attention of President Trump – because a Presidential Commission on the 9/11 Terrorist Attack is needed. And needed soon.

Tucker Carlson and Curt Weldon have bet their lives on it.