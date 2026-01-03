(Some of these data are from a post on Substack by Eccentrik.)

Many people find it hard to believe that there is a coordinated global plan to depopulate the world, and that the plan has been in operation for decades. If you come across such a person, show them this article and the elite’s diabolical words. If it doesn’t change their mind it will at least make them uneasy.

(1) Bill Gates: “The world today has 6.8 billion people… that’s headed up to about 9 billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by perhaps 10 or 15 percent.”

(2) David Rockefeller: “The United Nations can and should play an essential role in helping the world find a satisfactory way of stabilizing world population.”

(3) Henry Kissinger: “Wherever a lessening of population pressures through reduced birth rates can increase the prospects for such stability, population policy becomes relevant to resource supplies and to the economic interests of the United States.” Kissinger wrote a National Security Study Memorandum, NSSM 200, Titled: Implications of Worldwide Population Growth For U.S. Security and Overseas Interests. That study was done on December 10, 1974. The words he spoke are in it.

(4) Jane Goodall: All the things we talk about wouldn’t be a problem if there was the size of population that there was 500 years ago.”

(5) Ted Turner: “I think 2 Billion Is About Right… One Child Family.”

(6) Jacques-Yves Cousteau: “World population must be stabilized, and to do that we must eliminate 350,000 people per day.” He said that in a 1991 interview with the UNESCO Courier.

(7) David Attenborough: “We are a plague on the Earth. It’s coming home to roost over the next 50 years or so.”

(8) Prince Philip: “In the event that I am reincarnated, I would like to return as a deadly virus, to contribute something to solving overpopulation.” He said that when he was still a Prince, long before he became a King.

(9) Paul Ehrlich: “To start, make modern contraception and back-up abortion available to all and give women full equal rights, pay, and opportunities with men.

“I hope that would lead to a low enough total fertility rate that the needed shrinkage of population would follow. [But] it will take a very long time to humanely reduce total population to a size that is sustainable.”

(10) Dennis Meadows: “We’re going to have a billion people, and we’re now at seven, so we have to get back down.”

(11) Bill Gates: “We see a lot of things that are going very well, things like producing childhood death. (“Did he say “reducing” or “producing”?)

Now you see it. These men and women think that our world has too many people! They believe we are devouring the planet’s resources as we cheerfully multiply. (The elites are exempt from their plans, of course.)

The plan to depopulate the world is complex, and involves the global use of vaccination, contraception, and sterilization. Third world countries must be controlled for their own good, and first world countries must show the way by taking the right path, like euthanasia, sterilization and the “removing” of the intellectually challenged, the infirm, and those who are “dysgenic.“ Families should avoid having children – or one at the most.

The elites avoid descriptions of how this might be accomplished and instead talk about “sustainability.” Family planning and reproductive health are seen as a return to sustainable living and the protection individuals and societies and the environments they live in.

You have heard all this before. Unfortunately, many people have bought into it. They have not recognized the demonic plans the elites have prepared for us and how they have even made us pay for it.

The Strange Deagel Predictions

Deagle is a shadowy organization that purports to be in the same business as the British Janes Information Services, namely the detailed description of global weapons systems. It has a sophisticated website at www.deagle.com. But Deagle is much more than a compilation of international weaponry.

Deagle.com was operated by Dr. Edwin A. Deagle Jr. and, in 2014, Deagle published a prediction of huge 68% decline in the population of the United States by 2025. The UK would see a population decline of 77%, Ireland would decline 72%, and Germany’s decline would be 65% while other countries like Russian and China would experience declines of virtually 0%. India would see its population grow.

The 2014 prediction of the population decline of the United States in 2025 disturbed media experts and pundits alike.

Why were the experts disturbed? Because they knew the connections that Edwin Deagle had to the CIA and the Rockefeller Foundation.

FOIA documents from the 1970’s show Deagle’s direct contacts with Stansfield Turner, Director of the CIA at that time. Then, in 1976 Dr. Edwin Turner moved to New York to become the deputy director of international relations programs at the Rockefeller Foundation. The Foundation sought to ban natural medicine and replace it with synthetic chemicals derived from their oil company’s waste. The Foundation helped create the United Nations in order to have their tentacles in NGOs all over the globe. In 2019 they funded “Event 201,” a plan for the COVID lockdowns to be executed in the following weeks.

And some official data indicates that the vaccines are directly and indirectly responsible for at least 20 million excess deaths, mainly in the United States, Canada, Europe and Australia.

Little wonder the experts were worried about the Deagle predictions in 2014. At that time the vaccines had not killed enough people to make the drastic predictions of population declines by 2025 feasible – nevertheless, the rise of excess deaths from cancer and other diseases is far from over.

But the media experts at the time of the 1914 Deagle predictions did not yet have the Covid lockdowns to factor into their calculations, so they considered the other possibilities.

How about a nuclear war? That would certainly depopulate much of the world. But that depopulation event would surely be visited on Russia and China too – and the Deagle predictions has their populations remaining stable.

Okay, how about a biological war? Well… the bioweapons that the United States has secreted in Fort Detrick means the US would give as good as it got. Better even. So that won’t work either.

So, what does Deagle have to say about it? A letter published at the same time of the depopulation predictions was ignored by the media. It stated that Deagle predicted the population declines because “the collapse of the Western financial system will wipe out the standard of living of its population… and “the population will be hit so badly that the migration engine will start to work in reverse, leading to the demise of the (United) States.” They added that “historically a change in the economic paradigm has resulted in a death toll that is rarely highlighted by mainstream historians.”

With the end of the fiat dollar and the rise of gold and resource-backed BRICS currency, the Federal Reserve’s Ponzi scheme is approaching its end. That is what is worrying you and your neighbor. A complete collapse of our economic system.

You’ve heard that gold costs more than $4,300 per OUNCE! Who can afford to buy a hundred ounces? And what would they spend it on?

Food. Except for farmers who have no use for gold bars or coins -- or dollars.

When the local supermarket runs out of food, the starving people in cities will riot and burn those cities to the ground. They will massacre each other out of frustration and hunger. Then the mobs will attack farms and rural areas. The farmers will fight back, of course, and I’m betting on the farmers.

And what about our masters, the powers and principalities, the tyrants and the oligarchs who think a paycheck for any of them expressed in billions of dollars is reasonable? Well, those oligarchs know those billions are only paper. They have already bought their bunkers and islands and stocked them with food and entertainments while they wait for the ruckus back home to die down. They know they can control a rural America with only a hundred million inhabitants.

Those Deagle predictions of population declines are beginning to make sense now, aren’t they?

Perhaps it’s time to make a visit your church.