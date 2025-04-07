(This article was posted by Vigilant Fox on 31 March. It has been modified for additional impact.)

Elon Musk was in Green Bay on 30 March to host a packed out rally in support of Brad Schimel for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. On April Fools Day Susan Crawford, backed by Former President Obama and George Soros, defeated Schimel. The media trumpeted the loss as a plebiscite on Trump and Musk -- but they intentionally ignored the elephant in the room, as we will see below.

With a nod to Wisconsin’s dairy industry, Musk took the stage wearing a cheese-head hat that he autographed and tossed into the joyous crowd. Then the happy mood was beginning to be changed by a heckler. Musk cleared that hurdle by saying, “It was inevitable that at least a few Soros operatives would be in the audience. Give my regards to George! Say hi to George for me!” The crowd laughed the heckler down!

Musk then mentioned the attacks being made on Tesla dealerships and vehicles by saying, “Isn’t it shocking how much violence and hatred is coming from the left? Aren’t the Democrats supposed to be the party of empathy, and yet they’re burning Teslas and shooting up dealerships and calling for the death of the President and me? This is insane. They’ve gone psycho. That’s someone else’s car, leave it alone!” The crowd went wild and got even wilder when Musk gave a $1 million check to two people who had signed the petition against the progressive judges who had blocked President Trump’s efforts to deport illegal aliens and to disband the corrupted federal agency, USAID.

When the cheers subsided, Musk said, “The reason for those checks is to get attention. When I do these things, it causes the media to lose their minds, and they’ll run it on every news channel. I couldn’t even pay them for this. It would cost ten times more to get the kind of coverage this gets.”

Then Musk turned to a question that many Americans are asking: Why are so many politicians in Congress worth tens and even hundreds of millions of dollars when their salary is only about $200,000 a year? Musk answered, ‘There’s a lot of strangely wealthy members of Congress. I’m trying to connect the dots. How did they become rich? How do they get $20 million while earning only $200,000 a year? It sounds hmm. I’m trying to explain that. We’re trying to figure that out and stop it from happening.”

The meeting took a surprising twist when Musk invited his friend, Antonio Gracias, to join him on the stage. Gracias, who has worked at SpaceX and Tesla, had been on the DOGE team investigating the Social Security Administration (SSA) that manages the largest government program in the United States. In fiscal year (FY) 2022 the agency paid out $1.2 trillion to 66 million recipients. The huge American flag behind Musk and Gracias was then replaced by a simple chart.

The chart shows five blue pillars:

FY 2021 270,425

FY 2022 590,193

FY 2023 964,163

FY 2024 2,095,247

FY 2025 900,649

Those pillars and numbers represent the Social Security cards issued to illegal immigrants – they went from 270,000 in 2021 to 2.1 million in 2024! The SSA was even issuing Social Security numbers to illegal immigrants in 2025!

Musk said, “This is a mind-blowing chart!” Then Gracias explained, “We went there to find fraud and we found this by accident. And this isn’t political. My parents are immigrants. This country’s been great to us. I’m pro-legal immigration… But this is about America and the future of America.”

If you want to watch Garcia explain the chart, click here.

Garcia broke down how the system works. Migrants enter by claiming asylum, get released into America, and then are issued Social Security cards. No interview or identification required. The entire system was rigged for mass inclusion with little oversight.

Garcia said, “It’s not that they [the Biden administration] were asleep at the switch,” Musk added. “It was a massive, large-scale program to import as many illegals as possible… to change the entire voting map of the United States and disenfranchise the American people.”

Garcia and Musk also said that more than a million migrants are already receiving government benefits like Medicaid. Even more concerning, Gracias revealed that some had registered—and even voted. The DOGE team has referred those cases to Homeland Security for prosecution.

That’s why Musk said this race isn’t just about Wisconsin—it’s about the future of America itself.

“What’s also happening on Tuesday is a vote in Florida to decide which party controls the House of Representatives. That is why it’s so significant,” Musk said. “Whichever party controls the House to a significant degree controls the country, which then steers the course of Western Civilization. This is one of those things that may not seem like it will affect the entire destiny of humanity, but I think it will,” adding, “It’s a super big deal. The fact that I’m here in person proves it. I’m not phoning it in. And there were quite a few death threats, I have to tell you.”

We must not ignore Elon Musk’s warning. The Social Security Administration’s demonic fraud was a dagger aimed at the heart of America. The victory of President Trump and the subsequent work of Musk and DOGE have saved us from becoming slaves for the Democrats.

Eternal Vigilance is the price of freedom!