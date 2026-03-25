Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William B. Scott's avatar
William B. Scott
5d

Outstanding analysis Chet! I'm betting on your insights, not the inch-deep corporate media's noodling about Hormuz strategies.

Reply
Share
1 reply
NY Nanny's avatar
NY Nanny
5d

Absolutely brilliant and thought provoking. So much great information as well as learned speculation. BRAVO!

Reply
Share
1 reply
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chet Nagle · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture