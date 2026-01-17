Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

Neural Foundry
4d
Appreciate the clear legal breakdown here. Your point about federal supremacy not being optional cuts through alot of the noise around this topic. That closing line about carrying a printed copy to avoid explaining it to a dolt made me laugh, though I suspect many folks would benifit from this kind of straightforward analysis. The distinction between lawful invocation and authoritarianism is something too few people grasp right now.

SweetPea128
4d
I have to question why play into the hands of these lunatics? Let the DOJ, HHS, HUD etc stop the funding. Let ICE clear the criminal elements from red states who have been infected. Sick of seeing these agitators making headlines. Also, give IcE the necessary support to accomplish the mission Use your head, sending six officers against a mob can only end one way. They should use all necessary force and arrest all who take action against them performing their duties and use lethal force if necessary. Support them!!!

