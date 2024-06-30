The Pentagon is still not satisfied with its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs that will soon result in reducing the number of white Air Force pilots, and it continues its emphasis on gay pride activities -- both of which have caused a vast recruiting crisis. Adding to those failed policies the Pentagon has now formed a “public-private partnership” with a company call BioMADE to produce fake meat it will feed to the troops.

The Gateway Pundit, teller of truth to power, has reported on BioMADE, as did the Washington Free Beacon. The always reliable Dr. Mercola backed their critical reports with his own analysis of fake food by writing, “If you care about your health, I have but one recommendation. Stay clear of all these lab-grown concoctions. There’s simply no telling how they may affect your health, and no one is studying it either.” Then this month the Defender, part of the Children’s Health Defense platform of Dr. Peter McCullough, also weighed in with a critical and detailed review of “biomanufactured” foods.

Who Is BioMADE?

BioMADE is a company dedicated to reducing non-existent global warming by “reducing the CO2 footprint of food production.” The company intends to do that by growing fake meat and other foods “utilizing one carbon molecule feedstocks for food production.” As of today, that process is still experimental and has unknown effects on human health.

Besides the predictable outrage of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, there are many other critics. Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law in May that bans the sale of lab-grown meat in Florida.

Congressman Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, released a statement about lab-grown meat last year. "I’m taking a hard pass on artificial meat, whether it’s grown from animal cells that have attributes of tumors, or manufactured from plants (e.g. veggie burgers)." Both require an industrialized production system in which food will be made in giant factories, not on farms."

His mention of “animal cells with attributes of tumors” refers to BioMADE’s plan to use “immortalized cells” in their fake meat bioreactors. The first immortalized cell line was taken from the tumors of Henrietta Lacks in 1951, when she died of cervical cancer.

In a recent podcast of the Solari Report, Catherine Austin Fitts said biomanufactured meat and similar products were not foods but are drugs, and should only be sold by pharmacies. She clearly understands that there is no research being done on the impact of fake foods on human health.

In 2020 Jaydee Hanson and Julia Ranney of the Center for Food Safety analyzed bioengineered patents before the products went to market. They wrote that patents by companies producing lab-cultivated meats, like Memphis Meats (rebranded as Upside Foods in 2021) and Eat Just (now Good Meat) show that those companies use growth factors that could promote the development of cancer-like or mutated cells in their lab-grown meat. Those cells could be absorbed into the human bloodstream after digestion.

So much for the health aspects of fake meat.

As a sidebar, it is interesting to note that Bill Gates is an investor in the following bioengineered meat companies:

Memphis Meats: a company that grows meat in a lab by cultivating cells from animals.

Impossible Foods: a company that makes plant-based meat substitutes, including the Impossible Burger.

Beyond Meat: a company that makes plant-based meat substitutes, including the Beyond Burger.

Meatable: a company that makes lab-grown meat.

Motif Ingredients: a company that develops sustainable ingredients for plant-based meat products.

Hampton Creek Foods: a company that develops plant-based food products, including meat substitutes.

Nature’s Fynd: A company that develops plant-based meat substitutes.

Do you think that kindly Bill Gates will be at the trough full of taxpayer money when BioMADE and the Pentagon start awarding million dollar research grants?

And the idea that fake meat production would somehow benefit the environment is an assumption, not a fact. Research by the University of California, Davis, showed that the process to produce lab-grown meat will have an adverse effect on the environment that is “likely to be orders of magnitude higher” than regular production of animal-grown meat.

How Did It All Start?

BioMADE was launched in 2021 as a public-private partnership with the Pentagon. It was to be based at the University of Minnesota in St. Paul, after the Department of Defense (DoD) granted the company $87 million in 2020 to create the organization. In 2023 the company announced that DoD funding would increase to more than $500 million. That’s half a BILLION DOLLARS!

The basis for the DoD increased funding of BioMADE was a Biden Executive Order in September 2022, that guaranteed there was much more insanity to come. He signed an Executive Order “Advancing Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Innovation” that authorized more taxpayer money for those technologies. Among other things, that money would be spent on a “biological data ecosystem,” the expansion of biomanufacturing and the creation of “climate-smart incentives” for agriculture. One can only hope that when Trump is elected that Biden Executive Order is one of the first things he cancels.

The Pentagon has had other dangerous initiatives besides its venture into feeding troops “biomanufactured” meat. A few come to mind:

* The hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan that gave billions of dollars worth of military equipment to Taliban terrorists.

* Discharging troops who refused to take the Pentagon’s mandatory Covid vaccinations.

* Mandatory anthrax vaccinations with an ineffective vaccine that caused our troops to develop Gulf War Syndrome.

With a track record like that, what could possibly go wrong with feeding our military personnel fake meat?

Conclusion

The question finally arises, why is this happening? The answer is that bioengineered food is an alarming population control mechanism. As we saw above, Bill Gates is heavily invested (with other oligarchs) in fake foods. Globalists like him already own or control most of the food grown on our planet, so replacing normal animal protein and plants with patented bioengineered foods will give them even greater control of our food and health. Heavily processed food products cause chronic disease, and those problems will increase the need for medications and vaccines. And as we know now, our oligarch overlords control Big Pharma.

We must resist the Pentagon plan to use our military as guinea pigs to develop fake foods. It is a matter of life and health or death and disease.