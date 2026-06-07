Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

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john edson's avatar
john edson
3d

There has been little to no mention of this impending crisis in the MSM. People seem oblivious to the approaching crisis and its wide implications. The fragile structure of 'official' lies and propaganda is hanging by a thread and seems completely vulnerable to total collapse. Especially with so much wealth focused on bringing about just such an outcome in order to "reset" the world economy and governmental framework. People everywhere must awaken to what lies ahead and act accordingly ...

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JOHNMICHAEL O'CONNOR's avatar
JOHNMICHAEL O'CONNOR
3d

Two oil industry execs talk to two MSM outlets. Did anyone think to corroborate the allegations with people or organizations outside big oil before going to print? I don't trust any of the four of them to be entirely truthful. Neither should you.

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