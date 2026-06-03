Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

Chet Nagle's Now Hear This

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john edson's avatar
john edson
3d

They already have empty cities and towns that have not been fully explained except perhaps by Covid, (including shots). Of course falling birthrates figure in - but they are reversing that with incentives not seen before. Still, cooperation is a better outcome, yes?

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James Hoffmann's avatar
James Hoffmann
4d

Good

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