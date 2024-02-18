Tomorrow, the 19th of February, truckers will begin a boycott of New York City. They will not block roads like the farmers of Europe are doing in their battle against elitists who are aiming to shut down their farms in the name of climate change. Instead, the truckers will simply not deliver food, gasoline, or anything else to the city.

The vast majority of truckers are Trump supporters, and the core of their grievance is New York Judge Arthur Engoron who, in a fraud case that ended Friday, fined former president Trump $355 million and banned him from doing business in New York for three years.

Are the truckers serious? An indication is a video by Chicago1Ray who posted it on X while he was driving in the Midwest. A transcript (expletives deleted) is: “I've been on the radio for over an hour and I've talked to at least (10) Truckers who are gonna start refusing loads of Monday for (NYC) ...I talked to (3) guys that I work with who texted the boss and told him no (NYC). Truckers are (95%) Trump... it'll get overturned on appeal but you know how fucken hard it is to get one of these mfrs into (NYC) cut the bullshit I'll cya down the road.” See the post:

https://twitter.com/Chicago1Ray/status/1758674105446838535

It is reported that by today, Saturday, Chicago1Ray’s post has amassed almost 3 million views. In their response to the video others have posted things like: “Do it! Let us know how we can help! You’re NOT alone in this fight!” and “Thank you from the many here on X for your courage to stand up to the Marxist leftists.”

Zerohedge.com reported another post by a trucker: "Liberals laugh at the thought of a trucker boycott of NYC. A few years ago, a trucker boycott brought the state of Colorado to its knees. MAGA patriots make this country run. Liberals make our coffee." The truckers had boycotted Colorado over a jail sentence of 110 years against a trucker who killed 4 people in a crash. During the boycott the Colorado governor reduced the sentence to 10 years in line with similar past sentences.

How damaging is a total trucker boycott? Study the following chart.

The threat to New York City is being ignored by our mainstream media, of course. However the UK newspaper Daily Mail did not ignore it, and it included mention of another trucker action:

“Last month, a large MAGA truck convoy named the 'Army of God' was heading towards the southern border due to the ongoing crisis.

“They hoped the eye-catching, all-American protest will draw further attention to record numbers of migrants crossing the southern border and into the US, with multiple cities now buckling under the weight of trying to care for them.

“New York City is currently one of those cities struggling under the weight of the tens of thousands of migrants arriving at its border in need of accommodation.”

This is the MAGA convoy named the “Army of God”

It’s a good bet that New York City Mayor Adams and Governor Hochul are no longer celebrating Judge Engoron’s sentence against Trump.

The White House should also be wondering if those pesky patriotic truckers will boycott Washington too.