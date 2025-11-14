Sam Faddis posted a superb article on his Substack site titled: Americans Voted For Revolution in 2024 – They Have Not Seen It. He then quoted a journalist on Election Day, “Americans are angry. And when you’re angry, you blame the party in power.” Faddis also wrote, “Americans want change. Not incremental change. Radical change. They feel the American Dream fading away. They have for a long time.”

That hope for change is the reason why 70 million Americans voted for Trump. He promised to ease their economic anxieties by fixing things – things that they can see. Farmers, truckers, factory workers on assembly lines and office workers in Silicon Valley might not be able to tell you why they are hurting. They can’t explain their unease, but others can and will. It all boils down to affordability and the knowledge that billionaires, their companies, and the Deep State run our political system.

Americans know that, and they feel helpless.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is the voice of those voters. She says the Republican Party has drifted away from the “America First” voters who put Republicans in charge of Washington, adding that voters are frustrated by their mounting economic anxiety and Republicans’ failure to tackle rising costs. In her own backyard she saw Democrats win two races for the Georgia Public Service Commission to give them a 60% majority – the first time Democrats captured a state level office since 2006. Greene observed that, “People were not motivated to vote on Tuesday. Republican voters didn’t turn out.”

Trump’s comment about Greene’s warning was, “She has lost her way.” Nevertheless her warning caused him to start paying attention to the MAGA voters that elected him.

Trump’s plan to give $2,000 of the tariff money to Americans won’t solve the voter’s economic anxieties either. Neither can Senator Joni Ernst’s (R-IA) plan to claw back unspent federal Covid relief funds. Voters saw those funds used for massage chairs for teachers, golf carts, bowling parties, Apple watches and an ice cream truck to deliver treats for California children. A New Hampshire town spent it’s Covid grant money on drag performers, Pride Month T-shirts, pride decorations and “swag.’ Voters saw that, too.

After Biden’s Congress spent $4.5 trillion (yes, that’s a “t”) on Covid grants, a Senator’s plan to get the remaining $65 billion back will be viewed by voters as small change. And even if Ernst’s “plan” succeeds, some progressive judge will halt the return for some arcane legality.

The journalist quoted by Faddis was right about the anger. You only have to look at the election in New Jersey to understand how voter concerns about affordability is growing.

The Election In New Jersey

New Jersey voters rejected Trump’s international chaos that they could not understand and elected Democrat Mikie Sherrill, despite Trump professing his love for New Jersey in a teleconference with supporters of Jack Ciattarelli, the Republican candidate. “I’m in the state all of the time,” the president said. “I love the state, and we got to make it really great again.”

Matt Hale, an associate professor of politics at Seton Hall University said, “Mikie Sherrill ran on two things: she was a Navy helicopter pilot and she hated Trump,” Then Trump declared the “Gateway” tunnel project “terminated,” a project that would bring relief to 200,000 New Jersey commuters bound for Manhattan each day. Voters saw that.

The contrast in the New Jersey campaigns was striking and educational. Sherrill talked in broad themes of affordability but avoided making firm commitments. Ciattarelli spoke in bullet points that addressed the affordability angst of voters. It made no difference to the voters.

“If Trump was not in the race, I think Ciattarelli would have won by 20 points,” Hale said.

Virginia Was Also Lost

Both houses in the legislature and the Governor’s Mansion now belong to Democrats and Democrats now have a super majority in the legislature. The last time they had it, they established a far-left agenda in 2020 including gun control laws, no voter ID, voting rights for felons, adding sexual orientation and gender identity to anti-discrimination laws, banning counseling for gender-confused minors, and legalizing marijuana and sports betting. Virginians will not enjoy the coming ride.

Abigail Spanberger cruised to a predictable victory in the Virginia governor’s contest. The victory of four densely populated suburban counties full of fired government workers over the rest of Virginia’s red counties was no surprise.

Fielding cautious, moderate suburban Democrat candidates, wrapped in promises of fixing affordability worries, are the models that the Democratic party will follow on their road to recovery in next year’s midterm elections. Uneasy Republican voters will not be motivated to vote again – unless they see “America First” become a reality for them.

New York Is Now Behind The Iron Curtain

Under-educated college kids elected a “social democrat” mayor for New York City. In return he promised them an affordable life of leisure, including a rent freeze, government-owned grocery stores (just like old Russia), free public transit, free child care, a tax on millionaires and a shift of property taxes to “richer and whiter neighborhoods.” (Governor Hochul says no new taxes so we’ll soon see how Mayor Mandani reacts).

The new mayor also plans to “decommodify” housing. That is, he wants City Hall to own all housing, including private residences, and create communes in which people will live. City Hall will seize vacant properties and make them into homeless housing. He will also “end repression of demonstrators,” disband the police Strategic Response Group, replace police with social workers who will focus on the suffering of criminals rather than the crimes they commit, slash police funding and cut police overtime. In other words, he will make America’s largest city into a communist hellhole.

Those college kids will be surprised by how it will ultimately materialize. Other people living in New York (including the millionaires) are moving to Florida.

What Is Affordability?

Among other things, it is the cost of living that includes: electricity, food, taxes, housing costs, and ballooning healthcare costs. About those healthcare costs, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Administrator for Medicare & Medicaid Services, revealed that, “We found over $1.3 billion of federal tax dollars were stolen by six Democrat-run states to fund healthcare for illegal immigrants.”

Oz says he has already clawed back $300 million and noted that ‘free healthcare insurance attracts illegal immigrants and makes them unwilling to leave, even if we offer them cash. Equally importantly, I worry that federal taxpayer money will be siphoned towards these states and hurt the forty-four states who disagree with attracting illegal immigrants with free insurance.”

I did some research and came up with the names of the six Democrat states that are under investigation for diverting federal funds for free heathcare for illegal aliens and came up with:

California

Illinois

Colorado

Washington

Oregon

Minnesota

Have you seen mainstream media reports on the statements by Dr. Oz? Neither have I. The White House must remember that the mainstream media will not help Trump in any way, and that especially includes positive news about voter affordability. The Trump administration tried to use Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as a reassuring voice about affordability. He appeared in a The Washington Times article, Besson confident Trump will win on affordability in 2026.

In that article Bessent said, “We inherited an affordability crisis. We have slowed the price increases down, and they are going to continue to go down. Real wages will go up and that will address the affordability issue.”

Bessent added, “We take in substantial tariff income, over time, that will rebalance as factories move to the U.S., and that will become corporate income or wage income.”

Vice President Vance then wrote on X, “We inherited a disaster from Joe Biden and Rome wasn’t built in a day. We’re going to keep on working to make a decent life affordable in this country, and that the metric by which we’ll ultimately be judged in 2026 and beyond.”

So that’s the message? The Trump administration inherited the mess from Biden, factories will move back to America, and there will be handsome wages paid by those factories -- once they’re built in a few years.

Democrats don’t have to make any such excuses – they just have to wait until the midterm elections in 2026 and watch Republican voters either switch sides or don’t bother to vote.

Professor Victor D avid Hanson did much better. He suggested Republican candidates should address public perceptions and remind voters that Biden had an inflation rate that reached 9.1% in 2022. And that when Trump took over prices were up more than 21% -- and many of those prices have never gone down, like cars costing over $50,000 and trucks twice as much.

Hanson goes on in his masterful 10 November article in American Greatness, “No one knows the effect of the massive promised foreign investment. Trump talks confidently of $15 trillion or more promised in foreign investments. If just a third of that sum were to be actualized by late 2026, together with trillions of dollars in new domestic investment, the effect on GDP, unemployment, and federal revenues would be enormous.” And, “The left is certainly apprehensive about the prospect of a likely booming pre-midterm Trump economy by November 2026.”

With even more jobs becoming available from the deportation of 2 million illegal aliens by November 2026, voters apprehensive about “affordability” will certainly see and feel that! Midterm Republican candidates must remind voters of that.

Hanson also suggests that Republican candidates in the midterms elections should “highlight the radical improvement from the Biden years in just a few months, to explain that novel policies are already in motion that will revolutionize the American economy within a year, and to recognize the destructive efforts of partisan shutdowns, partisan high interest rates, and partisan hysterical doom and gloom fake news.”

The White House should consider hiring Hanson as a speechwriter for Republican candidates in 2026.

October Layoffs Reach Highest Level for the Month in 22 Years

Nevertheless, jobs are scarce. A pundit has a friend in the telecom industry who is busy hiring workers fired by the major telecom companies. He pays them 15% to 20% less than they were making at the big telecom companies because they have been unemployed for 3 to 6 months and they need the work.

There are now thousands of trained workers getting laid off from tech companies and other big firms like UPS, Amazon and Wendy’s, America’s #3 fast food company. If this becomes a trend and rehired workers are forced to take lower salaries, it will be very bad news for Republicans in the 2026 midterm elections.

Job cuts in October surged 175% from the same time a year ago to 153,074, according to global outplacement firm Challenger, Gray, and Christmas. That number is also up 183% from September, when U.S. employers planned 54,064 job cuts.

The October number was the highest level for any October since 2003 and the largest total for a single month since the fourth quarter of 2008.

Companies have also announced 1,099,500 job cuts in the first ten months of the year—the highest level since 2020. The tech sector plans to cut 33,281 positions, and the consumer products industry announced 3,409 layoffs. Others include retailers, services, and news. As experts have noted, it is difficult for workers to find jobs in the current economic climate without taking pay cuts. Older Americans who have jobs are wondering if they will ever be able to retire.

A capable staffer in the White House should be tasked with insuring that replacement jobs for the pool of laid off trained workers will have a salary close to what they earned before they were fired. Voters will see that and feel it, too.

Farmers Elected Trump

One reason they voted for Trump is that we have lost 142,000 farms in the last five years and farm bankruptcies are up 57% in 2025 compared to 2024 -- and the average farmer is now nearly 60 years old. Trump promised that farmer’s hardships would end, but farmers then saw Trump gave $40 billion to Argentina and the ranchers saw that he also wants to import beef from Argentina.

Surprise! Trump may be starting to understand affordability at last! He just announced he will protect small ranchers and consumers with his message on 8 November to the Justice Department: “I have asked the DOJ to immediately begin an investigation into the Meat Packing Companies who are driving up the price of Beef through Illicit Collusion, Price Fixing, and Price Manipulation.”

The billionaire globalist meatpacking cartel, JBS (Brazil), Cargill, Tyson Foods, and National Beef, now dominates 85% of the U.S. beef processing market, up from just 36% in 1980. And Trump will also allow voters to purchase their beef from local ranchers and farmers! That’s the way to defend your MAGA supporters, Mr. President. And the voters have already seen it.

Now the next thing on your agenda should be to revitalize the Department of Agriculture’s “Farmers First” program. So far, farmers have been collateral damage in the White House’s global trade initiatives. The first thing farmers lost was soybean exports.

I know, China promised to buy more U.S. soybeans this year. What if the Chinese change their mind? Like China’s granting United States companies access to those rare earth magnets again – except if the company is a defense contractor!

I’m not making that up.

Congress

Voters see penniless congressional members come to Washington and immediately buy a house or a condo, like Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, the Bronx bartender. She probably intends to stay in Congress as long as Nancy Pelosi.

How to return to colonial days, when congressmen and senators were reluctant to go to Washington, leave their farm or business and sleep on a tavern bedroom floor with other congressmen for weeks on end?

First, ban stock and bond purchases and bitcoin investments by congressional members and their families. Then, end taxpayer-funded self-promotion by senators and congressmen for radio and TV ads and stamp-free flyers and mailers.

Finally, set term limits for all members of congress – like 12 years for senators and 10 years for congressmen. Can you imagine a 43-day government shutdown if Congressmen, Senators and their staff did not see a paycheck for 43 days?

In the midterm 2026 elections Republican voters could add the 6 states to the already 28 committed red states to reach the 34 needed to call a Convention of States under Article V of the Constitution. That convention could cure the ills that plague today’s Congress – but it will stay stalled in Republican states if voters don’t show up at the polls and vote for Republicans.

But if those voters do not see “America First” solving their worries about how they and their families will survive their economic fears – affordability -- they won’t show up. Or they’ll vote for Democrat candidates.

Conclusions

Republicans and Democrats are focused on the 2026 mid-term elections – and they well should be. It is less than 12 months away.

Democrats are relying on the electorate’s growing sense of impending economic doom. The word coined by the mainstream media is “affordability,” a catch-all word for a malaise that is hard to describe.

Republicans were surprised by their defeat the recent elections that turned Virginia thoroughly red, elected a Democrat as Governor of New Jersey, and a “Social Democrat” as Mayor of New York City. The realization that the mid-term elections could give Congress to Democrats again galvanized the White House. Now scrambling to find their feet, here is a partial list of what they should they do.

1. Remember that the mainstream media, including TV news and radio, belongs to the Deep State -- and is not your friend. Rely on X and the Substack platform instead.

2. Advise all administration officials to report on economic cost gains however small they might be – like exempting coffee and bananas from tariffs.

3. Get your most articulate officials and their staffs to write articles for friendly publications. Avoid the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and the Washington Post in favor of The Washington Times, The Epoch Times, and the New York Post. The others will follow -- a day later. Have them describe, in detail, the actions the administration is taking to protect the solvency of banks, the lowering of interest rates, and the value of the dollar. Remember, most voters are unable to buy gold.

4. Tell voters about Democrat cities and states that tax the income of their residents and that have exorbitant real estate taxes. Embarrass them wherever possible.

5. Help Republican candidates in the 2026 mid-term elections in every way possble. Control of Congress depends on it.

6. Remember small farmers and Mennonite and Amish communities. Have administration officials explain how they will reform and replace the Affordable Care Act that 27% of ranchers and farmers depend on. Quickly eliminate rules and restrictions that make it impossible for farmers and rancher to sell their meat and other products at farmer’s markets. Voters shop there. And vilify the factory farms that buy bankrupt farms to add to their already vast acreage.

To a person with imagination, the list is endless. But without imagination and diligence, Congress will again belong to the people who shut down our government for 43 days.